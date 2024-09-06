Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction WAR 65 % Chance of Winning GLO 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Gloucestershire will clash in the fourth quarter finals of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on September 6. The game will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire had one of the best campaigns in the competition this year. The team finished at the top place of the North Group of the points table. They won their last group game against Leicestershire. They had 10 wins and 4 losses in the group stage. Warwickshire finished with 20 points and a net run rate of 1.308. The team will be looking to cash in another victory in the next game and step in the semis.

Gloucestershire barely made it to the play-offs. They won their last game against Middlesex which gave them enough points to finish at the 4th place of the South Group table. They had 7 wins and 6 losses in the competition. With that, the team earned 15 points with a current net run rate of 0.503. Gloucestershire won two games by the end of their campaign and will be looking to sustain their winning momentum.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 35%

Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 65%

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Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Batery)

Gloucestershire finished 4th in their respective group table. The team is coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft opened for the team in the competition. Hammond and Bancroft average at 30.15 & 30.69 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 7, 0 & 65 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings. The pair has been inconsistent in the last few games. Moreover, batting against Warwickshire will be a huge challenge. The Bears boast one of the best bowling squads in the competition. That said, Gloucestershire may lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Most sixes: Warwickshire 1.80 Bet on Batery Most fours: Warwickshire 1.80 Bet on Batery

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The iconic Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham will host this contest. The Bears hold a slight edge at this venue. The coin toss could play a role in the outcome of the match. Edgbaston has developed a bit of a reputation for being a batsman-friendly venue where teams have always enjoyed the advantage of winning the toss and electing to bat first. The captain winning the toss shall choose to bat here first.

Weather Report

On September 6th, Birmingham is expected to experience sunny intervals in the morning, transitioning to cloudy skies by early evening. The temperature will be quite warm, with highs reaching around 25°C (77°F) and lows near 15°C (59°F). It's likely to be a pleasant day overall, with no significant weather disruptions expected.

Gloucestershire Player List

Archie Bailey, Miles Hammond, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Tommy Boorman, Edward Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Shaw, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Charlie Tear, Chris Dent, Zaman Shafi, Tom Smith, Ben Charlesworth, Beau Webster, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Price, James Bracey, David Payne, Zaman Akhter

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Price All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ben Charlesworth Batter

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire won the last game of the competition. They batted well in the game and scored 179 runs. The team will be confident coming into the next game.

Warwickshire Player List

Liam Norwell, Amir Khan, Chris Woakes, Ed Barnard, Alex Davies, Chris Rushworth, Will Rhodes, George Maddy, Chris Benjamin, Kai Smith, Tazeem Ali, Aamir Jamal, Hasan Ali, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Michael Booth, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Michael Rae, Che Simmons, Sam Hain, George Garton, Michael Burgess, Rob Yates, Richard Gleeson, Jake Lintott, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (c) Batter Sam Hain Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Ed Bernard Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire emerged victorious in the last game with impressive performances with the bat and the ball. They scored 194 runs in the last game against Leicestershire. The bowlers were also impeccable and stopped Leicestershire at 122 runs, winning the game by a huge margin of 72 runs.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Gloucestershire Won: 2

Warwickshire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Warwickshire finished atop the group table with fantastic wins in the competition. They went against Leicestershire in the last game. Batting first in the game, Warwickshire scored 194 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Moeen Ali was impeccable with the bat and knocked 103 runs off 59 balls in the game. Alex Davies scored 31 runs too. Defending the target, the bowlers stopped LEI at 122 by knocking their every wicket in the game. Warwickshire won the game by 72 runs. Danny Briggs picked 3 wickets. Jacob Bethell and Craig Miles picked 2 wickets each.

Gloucestershire clashed against Middlesex in their last outing. Gloucestershire batted first in the game and scored 179/8. Miles Hammond scored 30 runs while Cameron Bancroft played an incredible innings of 87 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Middlesex scored 169/7 and lost the game to Gloucestershire by 10 runs. Matt Taylor was the best bowler from GLO with 2 wickets in the game. Gloucestershire faces a massive challenge against Warwickshire in the next game.

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Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is a terrific batter from the squad. He has scored 554 runs in 12 innings this season at an average of 69.25. He strikes at 142 in the competition. With his current form, he shall strike hard in the next game.

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter in the squad. He has amassed 399 runs in 14 games of the competition and currently averages at 30.69. He smashed 87 runs off 54 balls in the last game against Middlesex. He will come in as the best batter from the team.

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Danny Briggs has been the best bowler from the squad this season. He has picked 27 wickets in 14 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Leicestershire. Briggs will come in hot in the next game.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

David Payne has impressed with his bowling skills in the competition. He has amassed 25 wickets in 14 games. He took a single wicket in the last game but is set to bowl very well in the next game.