Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
WAR
65%
Chance of Winning
GLO
35%
T20
Edgbaston
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides was won by Gloucestershire by 50 runs (2020).
- In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Warwickshire had one of the best campaigns in the competition this year. The team finished at the top place of the North Group of the points table. They won their last group game against Leicestershire. They had 10 wins and 4 losses in the group stage. Warwickshire finished with 20 points and a net run rate of 1.308. The team will be looking to cash in another victory in the next game and step in the semis.
Gloucestershire barely made it to the play-offs. They won their last game against Middlesex which gave them enough points to finish at the 4th place of the South Group table. They had 7 wins and 6 losses in the competition. With that, the team earned 15 points with a current net run rate of 0.503. Gloucestershire won two games by the end of their campaign and will be looking to sustain their winning momentum.
Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 35%
Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 65%
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Gloucestershire to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Batery)
Gloucestershire finished 4th in their respective group table. The team is coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft opened for the team in the competition. Hammond and Bancroft average at 30.15 & 30.69 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 7, 0 & 65 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings. The pair has been inconsistent in the last few games. Moreover, batting against Warwickshire will be a huge challenge. The Bears boast one of the best bowling squads in the competition. That said, Gloucestershire may lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Most sixes: Warwickshire
Most fours: Warwickshire
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
The iconic Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham will host this contest. The Bears hold a slight edge at this venue. The coin toss could play a role in the outcome of the match. Edgbaston has developed a bit of a reputation for being a batsman-friendly venue where teams have always enjoyed the advantage of winning the toss and electing to bat first. The captain winning the toss shall choose to bat here first.
Weather Report
On September 6th, Birmingham is expected to experience sunny intervals in the morning, transitioning to cloudy skies by early evening. The temperature will be quite warm, with highs reaching around 25°C (77°F) and lows near 15°C (59°F). It's likely to be a pleasant day overall, with no significant weather disruptions expected.
Gloucestershire Player List
Archie Bailey, Miles Hammond, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Tommy Boorman, Edward Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Shaw, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Charlie Tear, Chris Dent, Zaman Shafi, Tom Smith, Ben Charlesworth, Beau Webster, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Price, James Bracey, David Payne, Zaman Akhter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire won the last game of the competition. They batted well in the game and scored 179 runs. The team will be confident coming into the next game.
Warwickshire Player List
Liam Norwell, Amir Khan, Chris Woakes, Ed Barnard, Alex Davies, Chris Rushworth, Will Rhodes, George Maddy, Chris Benjamin, Kai Smith, Tazeem Ali, Aamir Jamal, Hasan Ali, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Michael Booth, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Michael Rae, Che Simmons, Sam Hain, George Garton, Michael Burgess, Rob Yates, Richard Gleeson, Jake Lintott, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Davies (c)
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Ed Bernard
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire emerged victorious in the last game with impressive performances with the bat and the ball. They scored 194 runs in the last game against Leicestershire. The bowlers were also impeccable and stopped Leicestershire at 122 runs, winning the game by a huge margin of 72 runs.
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.
Gloucestershire Won: 2
Warwickshire Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Warwickshire finished atop the group table with fantastic wins in the competition. They went against Leicestershire in the last game. Batting first in the game, Warwickshire scored 194 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Moeen Ali was impeccable with the bat and knocked 103 runs off 59 balls in the game. Alex Davies scored 31 runs too. Defending the target, the bowlers stopped LEI at 122 by knocking their every wicket in the game. Warwickshire won the game by 72 runs. Danny Briggs picked 3 wickets. Jacob Bethell and Craig Miles picked 2 wickets each.
Gloucestershire clashed against Middlesex in their last outing. Gloucestershire batted first in the game and scored 179/8. Miles Hammond scored 30 runs while Cameron Bancroft played an incredible innings of 87 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Middlesex scored 169/7 and lost the game to Gloucestershire by 10 runs. Matt Taylor was the best bowler from GLO with 2 wickets in the game. Gloucestershire faces a massive challenge against Warwickshire in the next game.
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire
T20
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter
Sam Hain is a terrific batter from the squad. He has scored 554 runs in 12 innings this season at an average of 69.25. He strikes at 142 in the competition. With his current form, he shall strike hard in the next game.
Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire's top batter
Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter in the squad. He has amassed 399 runs in 14 games of the competition and currently averages at 30.69. He smashed 87 runs off 54 balls in the last game against Middlesex. He will come in as the best batter from the team.
Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire's top bowler
Danny Briggs has been the best bowler from the squad this season. He has picked 27 wickets in 14 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Leicestershire. Briggs will come in hot in the next game.
David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler
David Payne has impressed with his bowling skills in the competition. He has amassed 25 wickets in 14 games. He took a single wicket in the last game but is set to bowl very well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
Gloucestershire to win the match @ 2,20 (Batery)
Warwickshire to win the match @ 1.55 (Batery)
Batery