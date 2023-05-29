Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction WAR 55 % Chance of Winning LAN 45 % Bet Now! Match No 21 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast will see Warwickshire take on Lancashire in a contest where two teams with perfect records go up against one another. In what is turning into a rivalry, both teams finished in the top two spots in the North Group last year with Warwickshire claiming the bragging rights. The game is scheduled to be played on May 29 at Edgbaston and is slated to begin at 19:00 IST.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Both teams are flying high at the moment and much like last season they are expected to make the knockouts again this year. When two sides are so evenly matched, it makes these head to head encounters even more significant as these four pointer games could decide who gets the top seed. Usually in games like these, it's easy to side with the home team as they would be more familiar with the pitch and conditions but on this occasion, since Lancashire have already played their opening fixture at the venue, that somehow neutralises the advantage for the home side. Hence as per our calculations just like last year when Lancashire beat Warwickshire at Old Trafford by a single run, the visitors are viewed as slight favourites going into this game.

Warwickshire’s chances of winning - 55%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 45%

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Warwickshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the two games that were played at Edgbaston, we have seen teams average 182 runs hence its fair to assume that like the first two games, this should also be a high scoring game. Anything over 190 as a market for first innings runs should be grabbed with both hands because it is one bet that is likely to pay off. Even though scoring has not been a problem for Warwickshire at home, we have seen them struggle in the powerplay. Last year at Edgbaston, Warwickshire posted 36, 46, 34, 38, 44 and 79 in the powerplay. Even this year in the game against Yorkshire where they managed to score 200, Warwickshire could only manage 42 runs in the powerplay. Hence we believe, looking at the underlying trend, this is a great opportunity to earn some quick bucks by punting against the Warwickshire having a great powerplay.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Edgbaston hosted 11 games last year in which seven times the team batting first had won the game. Lancashire in their first two games have managed to successfully chase down the total including the game against Derbyshire which was played at the venue hence we believe if Lancashire won the toss they might decide to bowl first. On the other hand, we believe Warwickshire would opt to bat first like they did against Yorkshire and comprehensively won the game by 34 runs.

Weather Report

We are expecting to have a great day for cricket at Birmingham as the chances of rain are minimal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 17C and the minimum might go as low as 6C.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Moeen Ali, Hasan Ali, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, George Garrett, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Manraj Johal, Amir Khan, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Will Rhodes, Chris Rushworth, Hamza Shaikh, Che Simmons, Paul Stirling, Chris Woakes, Robert Yates

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder Dan Mousley All-Rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Danny Briggs All-rounder Craig Miles All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Last year's table toppers have had a great start in the tournament and they are one of the five unbeaten teams in the group. They head into this game after dominant victories against Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone(C), Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Like Warwickshire, they have started off the campaign with back to back wins against Derbyshire and Leicestershire before they dispatched Nottinghamshire as well. But this game would be a real acid test for the last year’s runner-up as they take on Warwickshire who beat them to the top spot on the table by a single point.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have a marginal edge over Warwickshire in the head to head stats, both teams have played 16 times so far with Lancashire edging Warwickshire by nine games to seven. Last year when these two sides met at Manchester, Lancashire won the game by two wickets.

T20 played - 16

Warwickshire win(s) - 7

Lancashire win(s) - 9

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score over 21.5 for the opening partnership

Last year, Lancashire’s opening partnership stands were 44, 37, 27, 45, 13, 16, 20, 24, 15, 31, 23, 16, 85, 18, 6, 44 and 12. That averages out to 28 runs in 17 games. This season, in the three games that they have played, they have scored over the required 21.5 twice. In the game that they played against Derbyshire, they scored a cool 59 at Edgbaston. With the way Phil Salt and Luke Wells are playing right now, the smart money would be on them scoring over the required 21.5 runs at very lucrative odds of 1.85.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s top batter

Sam Hain has started off this tournament in scintillating fashion. In the two games this season, the 27 year old has managed to score an unbeaten 83 against Yorkshire and scored an unbeaten 65 in the run chase against Leicestershire. He is without doubt the top pick for Warwickshire in this game.

Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

Coming to this season on a back of 548 runs in 17 matches, Steven Croft was expected to pick it up right where he had left off. He got off to a flyer start against Derbyshire but was a run out saw him make his way back for just 11. He redeemed himself against Leicestershire, where his unbeaten 46 was the top score for Lancashire. Even though he scored just six in the last game, it would be foolish for us to change our pick when he is paying off more and any other player in the lineup.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Henry Brook to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Even though Danny Briggs was outstanding in the last game against Leicestershire, I would still go with Henry Brook for this game. In their opening fixture against Yorkshire, Brook put the breaks on the run chase as he managed to take two quick wickets in his opening spell and dented any chances of Yorkshire chasing down a mammoth score of 200. He ended the game with 4/32 and we believe he would play a key role against Lancashire.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Lancashire have been dominant in the balling department this season courtesy of Luke Wood, Wood has led the line in sensational fashion grabbing six wickets in the first two games. Wood’s ability to take wickets early on in the innings and surmounting pressure on the opponent's middle order makes him our top pick. Adding to that, he was the top bowler in the last game as well so we feel confident in his ability to hold onto his spot yet again.