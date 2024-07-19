Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction WAR 63 % Chance of Winning LEI 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.628 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Warwickshire are going to engage in their final match of the Vitality Blast group stage on July 19, 2024, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The clash will begin at 11:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire are already safe in the tournament with a spot secured in the quarter final as they enter the last fixture of the round robin stage against Leicestershire. Even though their defeat against Worcestershire broke their six-match winning streak, it was a minor blemish in an otherwise perfect campaign since they have only faltered three times so far. Furthermore, the margins of their victories have been quite dominant and it makes them almost entirely nonpareil in the North Group.

Leicestershire’s last minute push is too little, too late since Lancashire, their immediate rivals, have already put themselves a tad out of reach. Leicestershire’s previous outing against Nottinghamshire was favorable for the former as they edged out a victory to keep their opponents floored. Nottinghamshire scored 160 runs but Lewis Goldsworthy and James Neesham made light work of it with individual scores of 67 and 44* runs, respectively. Rehan Ahmed’s 34 was also quite helpful in getting the team over the line and they eventually did so by a margin of five wickets.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 63%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 37%

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Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score low before first dismissal

Leicestershire’s opening partnerships have gradually regressed over the course of the season and it has become glaringly obvious in the previous five matches where Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have added 1, 28, 2, 17 and 61 runs to the first wicket. The former is usually the one who goes great guns but his form has also taken a hit and it has affected the opening wicket, which makes it unlikely that the duo will be in a position to challenge Warwickshire’s bowlers in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has hosted seven matches in the tournament so far and the teams batting first have enjoyed a great deal of success with five wins. The average first innings total of 181 is a massive advantage for those batting first because the surface offers assistance to the batters and big totals are a norm here. The toss winner will be well aware of the advantage and will certainly make use of it in the next match.

Weather Report

There is a 10% chance of precipitation at Birmingham on match day and partially cloudy skies are predicted with a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes.

Predicted Playing XI

Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper George Garton All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won four out of the last five matches they have played and they are nearly impossible to overpower. Their batters, especially, are far too powerful to take down.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Neesham Batter Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire won two matches leading up to this game but it would take much more exertion to give Warwickshire a run for their money.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

In the teams’ head-to-head tally, Warwickshire are currently ahead with 12 wins in 20 matches while seven were won by Leicestershire. One match between the sides was abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 20

Warwickshire - 12

Leicestershire - 7

Abandoned - 1

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Even though Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have had some time to settle in and work with each other as a revamped opening pair for Leicestershire, there is absolutely no advancement in performance as they have secured partnerships of 1, 28 and 2 runs in the last three games. There is definitely some ground to be gained for the team but Warwickshire are slightly ahead despite the fact that they have been testing different combinations of openers. In the previous three matches, they boast first wicket stands of 21, 1 and 24 which is more than what Leicestershire’s openers have been capable of.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.291 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has been a prolific striker for Warwickshire this season and has a massive lead over the other batters with 461 runs in 11 innings. His 52 not out against Derbyshire marked his fifth half-century of the season and there is no stopping him here on out. He is going to continue to lead the way for Warwickshire.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel is in a bit of a slump after several explosive performances but he is due for a comeback, especially after four substandard showings. Even after this downturn, he is the leading batter with quite a massive gap over the others, having amassed 406 runs in 12 innings. He will capitalize on the opportunity to do well against Warwickshire since his team is fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs is Warwickshire’s linchpin in the bowling department and he has proven his consistency time and again. Against Derbyshire, he added three wickets to his tally to make it a total of 22 wickets in 12 innings with an average of 12.63. Given his reliability, he is expected to come out on top for his side.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie is a highly consistent bowler for Leicestershire with 18 wickets in 11 innings, making him their leading wicket-taker. Moreover, he has maintained an average of 19.61 which is a commendable feat. He was the top bowler against Nottinghamshire in the last outing where he claimed two wickets in four overs and ended up with an economy rate of 8.75. He is the top choice once again.