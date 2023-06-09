Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction WAR 65 % Chance of Winning NOR 35 % Bet Now! The second encounter between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire of this season is set to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 9, at 11:00 P.M IST. The anticipation is building for this game as we eagerly await the outcome of the match, curious to see which team will secure the crucial victory.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Considering their three consecutive losses, Warwickshire would be favoured by the law of averages in the upcoming fixture. While the situation may seem unfavourable, they possess the necessary qualities to reverse their fortunes and regain their winning form. To achieve this, they should adopt the same approach they used in their previous encounter against Northamptonshire, where they emerged victorious. Although Northamptonshire has the potential to defeat Warwickshire and deliver a commendable performance, the overall trajectory of both teams suggests that Warwickshire has a stronger likelihood of winning.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 65%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 35%

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

After completing seven matches each, including a face-off against each other, Warwickshire has secured four wins so far. They commenced the season with a remarkable burst of four consecutive victories, but have faced a slight setback with three consecutive losses. Among these defeats, they were bested twice by Derbyshire and once by Nottinghamshire. However, they did manage to overcome Northamptonshire once this season. Throughout these encounters, Sam Hain has been an unwavering powerhouse for Warwickshire, leading the team's run chart with an impressive tally of 382 runs. Hain stands as the third highest run scorer in the entire tournament. Additionally, Alex Davies and Rob Yates have made commendable contributions to the team's batting efforts. On the bowling front, Craig Miles and Danny Briggs have showcased remarkable skills.

In contrast, Northamptonshire has secured three victories from their seven matches played thus far. Their wins have come against Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Worcestershire. However, they have experienced defeats at the hands of Warwickshire, Derbyshire, and Durham, the latter being twice. While Northamptonshire is just one win behind Warwickshire in terms of overall victories, they seem to lack the same level of confidence and skill. Warwickshire, despite losing three matches, has shown tremendous resilience in closely contested battles, indicating that they have not fallen significantly behind. On the other hand, Northamptonshire has not exhibited the same level of determination, making them less likely to be considered favourites heading into the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, marking the fourth time this season that they will be playing at Warwickshire’s home ground. The previous matches have yielded a combination of outcomes, with two victories while batting first and two victories while batting second. In the most recent game at this venue, Warwickshire faced off against Derbyshire, who emerged victorious while batting second. Considering this recent result, it is probable that the team winning the toss will choose to follow the same strategy.

Weather Report

On the day of the match in Birmingham, the weather forecast predicts predominantly sunny conditions, with the temperature expected to remain around a steady 23 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Rob Yates Batter Moeen Ali (C) All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

With a current three-match losing streak, Warwickshire will need to reevaluate their approach for the upcoming fixture. Despite their strong start to the season, they appear to have lost their momentum halfway through their impressive string of victories. It is crucial for them to regain their rhythm and find a renewed strategy to bounce back.

Northamptonshire Player List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan

Predicted Playing XI

Emilio Gay Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler James Sales Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire's recent results have been mixed. They suffered a loss against Durham in their most recent match, but prior to that, they secured a victory against Worcestershire. They also managed to defeat Leicestershire, but faced defeats against Warwickshire and Derbyshire.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

In their last five meetings, Warwickshire has emerged triumphant in all five instances, showcasing an impressive track record against Northamptonshire. This success holds true even when considering Warwickshire's overall history in T20 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head records

Total - 41

Warwickshire - 22

Northamptonshire - 18

Tie - 1

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score over 47.5 after six overs @ 1.45 (Melbet)

At the six-over mark, Warwickshire is anticipated to post a respectable score on the board. In their previous encounter, although Warwickshire scored three runs fewer than Northamptonshire after six overs, they managed to achieve this without losing any wickets. Last time around, the score stood at 55/0 at the same stage, and a similar performance is expected from Warwickshire in their second meeting of the season.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has been an absolute gem for Warwickshire throughout this season, proving to be an invaluable asset to the team. He currently holds the impressive third position in the list of top run-scorers in the tournament. With 382 runs under his belt thus far, Hain has showcased remarkable consistency in every match. In the previous game against Derbyshire, he once again demonstrated his prowess by emerging as the highest scorer, amassing 79 runs from just 36 deliveries, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 219.44. Undoubtedly, Hain is an obvious choice as Warwickshire's top batsman.

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Lynn has established himself as the leading batsman for Northamptonshire, amassing an impressive total of 209 runs in the tournament, which includes a remarkable century. Although he faced a sluggish scoring rate in the match against Durham, accumulating just 24 runs from 24 deliveries, expectations are high for a change in his approach this time around.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous match against Derbyshire, Dan Mousley distinguished himself as one of the four bowlers who claimed a wicket each. However, what sets him apart from his teammates is his exceptional economy rate. Throughout his four-over spell, Mousley conceded a mere 32 runs, translating to an impressive economy rate of 8.00. Such frugality in conceding runs showcases his mastery in maintaining a tight line and length.

Freddie Heldreich to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Having participated in five matches thus far, he has already outperformed his fellow bowlers within the unit. Currently, he shares the top spot with ten wickets to his name. In the face-off against Durham, he showcased his prowess by claiming three crucial wickets, all while maintaining an economy rate of 9.00. With such impressive form, he is expected to replicate his exceptional performance against Warwickshire, contributing significantly to his team's bowling efforts once again.