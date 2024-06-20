Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction WAR 61 % Chance of Winning NOR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Northamptonshire are poised to clash in the Vitality Blast on June 20, 2024. Their matchup will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire salvaged their campaign after it looked like they were becoming a shadow of themselves and took home their fourth win of the season against Derbyshire. The former’s bowlers did not allow Derbyshire to amount to much as they restricted the latter to 133 runs in 20 overs. This became a cakewalk for Warwickshire’s batters who took their time to complete the chase but kept the damage to a minimum. Dan Mousley and Sam Hain’s partnership steered Warwickshire home with individual totals of 66 and 43, respectively, both of which were unbeaten. This led to a seven-wicket victory for the Birmingham-based team on foreign soil.

Northamptonshire beat Worcestershire for a second time this season in their last outing. This time, too, the margin of their victory was quite close as the former batted first as the visitors and posted 143 runs on the scoreboard which was not a particularly convincing target. However, their bowlers played a crucial role by capturing several wickets and not allowing the opposition to score off of them, ensuring that Worcestershire lost by a mere 11 runs.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 39%

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

One of the most surprising facets this season has been Warwickshire’s disastrous opening order who have been in a complete downward spiral since the previous season. Rob Yates and Alex Davies have very little to show for themselves after six games as they have posted stands of 1, 2, 2, 23, 12 and 40 so far. Neither of them have been able to step up and deliver for the team and with averages of 18.00 and 17.50, respectively, Yates and Davies are far from showcasing a big score.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The teams batting and fielding first hold an equal record of two wins each this season at Edgbaston. The toss winners, however, have gravitated towards batting first as they opted to do so in three out of four games. The average first innings score is 166 after four games this season but the surface tends to assist batters which makes batting first a more lucrative strategy at the venue.

Weather Report

With a 10% chance of precipitation, rain does not threaten Birmingham on match day and the temperature is likely to touch 22 degrees Celsius while overcast conditions prevail.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Chris Woakes All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire had a minor slump in the middle of their campaign but returned to winning ways shortly after which makes them a strong contender for the next game.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

David Willey (C) Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter George Bartlett Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad Batter Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been mildly inconsistent in their results which gives the bookmakers a reason to believe that they may not necessarily excel against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have a sizable lead over Northamptonshire in their tally so far with 23 wins while the latter have 17 against their name.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Warwickshire - 23

Northamptonshire - 17

Tie - 1

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Alex Davies and Rob Yates are yet to see the light at the end of the tunnel after dismal showings on the opening front for Warwickshire. To put into perspective just how terrible their form has been, they have scored 1, 2, 2, 23 and 12 runs in the previous five games before their first wicket was taken. Northamptonshire’s openers have been significantly better in this regard, seeing as Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have opened in most of the matches and the team has boasted opening totals of 34, 25, 49, 37 and 8 runs in the last five fixtures. This puts Northamptonshire in a much better position to add a decent number of runs to the first wicket amidst Warwickshire’s struggle.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has been a prolific middle-order batter for Warwickshire with 208 runs in six innings, making him the team’s top run scorer. He missed out on what would have been his third half-century of the season against Derbyshire where he added 43 runs to the tally. With an exceptional average of 52.00, he is the top pick for the next game.

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke notched up his third 50 of the season against Worcestershire in their previous outing wherein he scored 52 runs. He is leagues ahead of the rest of the batters with 243 runs in six innings and an impressive average of 48.60. After his performance in the last match, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs stands tied as Warwickshire’s leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in six innings. He was the top bowler in their encounter against Derbyshire where he took two wickets in four overs and allowed 23 runs during his spell, giving him a remarkable economy rate of 5.75. He also holds a respectable average of 14.00 which makes him a lucrative choice for the upcoming match.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Saif Zaib is the joint highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with seven wickets in four innings and a commendable bowling average of 10.42. He only picked one wicket against Worcestershire in his four-over spell but managed to keep his economy rate down to 6.00. He will be anticipated to pull off a brilliant performance against Warwickshire.