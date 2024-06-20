Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
WAR
61%
Chance of Winning
NOR
39%
T20
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Sam Hain is Warwickshire’s top run-getter so far with 208 runs in six innings, which includes two half-centuries.
- Northamptonshire’s Matthew Breetzke is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 243 runs in six innings.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning
Warwickshire salvaged their campaign after it looked like they were becoming a shadow of themselves and took home their fourth win of the season against Derbyshire. The former’s bowlers did not allow Derbyshire to amount to much as they restricted the latter to 133 runs in 20 overs. This became a cakewalk for Warwickshire’s batters who took their time to complete the chase but kept the damage to a minimum. Dan Mousley and Sam Hain’s partnership steered Warwickshire home with individual totals of 66 and 43, respectively, both of which were unbeaten. This led to a seven-wicket victory for the Birmingham-based team on foreign soil.
Northamptonshire beat Worcestershire for a second time this season in their last outing. This time, too, the margin of their victory was quite close as the former batted first as the visitors and posted 143 runs on the scoreboard which was not a particularly convincing target. However, their bowlers played a crucial role by capturing several wickets and not allowing the opposition to score off of them, ensuring that Worcestershire lost by a mere 11 runs.
- Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%
- Northamptonshire chance of winning - 39%
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips
Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal
One of the most surprising facets this season has been Warwickshire’s disastrous opening order who have been in a complete downward spiral since the previous season. Rob Yates and Alex Davies have very little to show for themselves after six games as they have posted stands of 1, 2, 2, 23, 12 and 40 so far. Neither of them have been able to step up and deliver for the team and with averages of 18.00 and 17.50, respectively, Yates and Davies are far from showcasing a big score.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction
The teams batting and fielding first hold an equal record of two wins each this season at Edgbaston. The toss winners, however, have gravitated towards batting first as they opted to do so in three out of four games. The average first innings score is 166 after four games this season but the surface tends to assist batters which makes batting first a more lucrative strategy at the venue.
Weather Report
With a 10% chance of precipitation, rain does not threaten Birmingham on match day and the temperature is likely to touch 22 degrees Celsius while overcast conditions prevail.
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rob Yates
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Davies (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Batter
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire had a minor slump in the middle of their campaign but returned to winning ways shortly after which makes them a strong contender for the next game.
Northamptonshire Player List
David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Willey (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
George Bartlett
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Justin Broad
|
Batter
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Freddie Heldreich
|
Bowler
|
Raphael Weatherall
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire have been mildly inconsistent in their results which gives the bookmakers a reason to believe that they may not necessarily excel against Warwickshire.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head
Warwickshire have a sizable lead over Northamptonshire in their tally so far with 23 wins while the latter have 17 against their name.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 41
Warwickshire - 23
Northamptonshire - 17
Tie - 1
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire
Alex Davies and Rob Yates are yet to see the light at the end of the tunnel after dismal showings on the opening front for Warwickshire. To put into perspective just how terrible their form has been, they have scored 1, 2, 2, 23 and 12 runs in the previous five games before their first wicket was taken. Northamptonshire’s openers have been significantly better in this regard, seeing as Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have opened in most of the matches and the team has boasted opening totals of 34, 25, 49, 37 and 8 runs in the last five fixtures. This puts Northamptonshire in a much better position to add a decent number of runs to the first wicket amidst Warwickshire’s struggle.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire
T20
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter
Sam Hain has been a prolific middle-order batter for Warwickshire with 208 runs in six innings, making him the team’s top run scorer. He missed out on what would have been his third half-century of the season against Derbyshire where he added 43 runs to the tally. With an exceptional average of 52.00, he is the top pick for the next game.
Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter
Matthew Breetzke notched up his third 50 of the season against Worcestershire in their previous outing wherein he scored 52 runs. He is leagues ahead of the rest of the batters with 243 runs in six innings and an impressive average of 48.60. After his performance in the last match, he is expected to come out on top once again.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers
Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler
Danny Briggs stands tied as Warwickshire’s leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in six innings. He was the top bowler in their encounter against Derbyshire where he took two wickets in four overs and allowed 23 runs during his spell, giving him a remarkable economy rate of 5.75. He also holds a respectable average of 14.00 which makes him a lucrative choice for the upcoming match.
Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler
Saif Zaib is the joint highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with seven wickets in four innings and a commendable bowling average of 10.42. He only picked one wicket against Worcestershire in his four-over spell but managed to keep his economy rate down to 6.00. He will be anticipated to pull off a brilliant performance against Warwickshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
- Warwickshire to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
- Northamptonshire to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
Parimatch