Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WAR 57 % Chance of Winning NOT 43 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire are ready to enter a fray on June 3, at 11:00 P.M IST. Set to unfold at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the match promises to be an exhilarating contest between the two teams.

Facts Nottinghamshire’s T20 record against Warwickshire is currently 11-10.

Nottinghamshire have 2 Blast titles as opposed to Warwickshire’s 1.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire is steadily establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Match after match, they have been emerging victorious, unfazed by the conditions and whether they bat or field first. Their performances have been flawless. In encounters against Yorkshire and Northamptonshire, they set formidable targets of 200 and 202 respectively, leaving their opponents struggling to chase them down. Against Lancashire, their bowling mastery shone as they restricted their opponents to a meagre 98 runs. In their match against Leicestershire, they effortlessly chased down a target of 166 after a solid fielding display. Warwickshire has demonstrated excellence in every aspect of their game.

Nottinghamshire has shown moderate progress thus far, but they are still searching for their rhythm and struggling to deliver consistent performances. Currently, they face a daunting challenge to Warwickshire. While Nottinghamshire holds a slight advantage in their T20 head-to-head record, defeating their rivals will require either a strong ability to limit the opposition's runs and take wickets early or a remarkable ability to score at an exceptionally high rate. The outcome of the toss will also play a crucial role in determining the approach they need to adopt for a fair chance of victory.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 57%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 43%

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire has been in outstanding form this season, securing victories in four of their played matches. They have exhibited remarkable dominance on the field. In terms of batting prowess, players such as Sam Hain, Rob Yates, and skipper Alex Davies have been sensational contributors. In a recent match against Northamptonshire, Rob Yates stood out and was awarded the player of the match title for his impressive knock of 71 runs from 53 deliveries. Additionally, Craig Miles displayed exceptional bowling skills in the same game, taking four wickets while only conceding 29 runs in four overs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 7.25.

Nottinghamshire's performance this season has been inconsistent, with a mixed bag of results. They have won two matches and lost two matches so far. Their form has been somewhat unsteady, making it difficult to predict their performance in the upcoming match. However, with players of the calibre of Alex Hales and Colin Munro in their lineup, Nottinghamshire has the potential to regain their form in the tournament. Despite their loss to Yorkshire, both Hales and Munro showcased their skills as standout performers, scoring 53 and 46 runs respectively. In the match against Durham, Hales scored an impressive 65 runs from 46 deliveries, while Munro played a blistering innings of 60 runs from just 29 deliveries against Lancashire. These players will play a crucial role in stabilising Nottinghamshire's performance over the next few matches.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With a history of 83 T20 matches played at this venue, teams often prefer to bat first due to the challenging nature of chasing. Out of these matches, 46 have been won by the team batting first, with an average first innings score of 162. On the other hand, 36 matches have been won by the team batting second. Considering the trend, it is probable that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match day indicates mostly sunny conditions, making it an ideal day for cricket. The temperature will remain steady at 21 degrees Celsius throughout the day, adding to the pleasant atmosphere on the field.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (c) (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Rob Yates Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is in the apex of their form presently and the momentum is expected to stay with them for the next few matches as well.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James Batter Steven Mullaney (C) All-rounder Samit Patel Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s varied results do not inspire confidence but, nonetheless, they cannot be undermined.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

In their T20 encounters, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire have engaged in a closely contested rivalry. In their last five matches, Warwickshire has emerged victorious in three games, while Nottinghamshire has claimed victory in two. This head-to-head record reflects a fairly equal performance by both teams over the years.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 21

Warwickshire - 10

Nottinghamshire - 11

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Although Nottinghamshire has a favourable T20 history, Warwickshire seems to have an advantage over them. The 2022 season highlighted a notable disparity in performance between the two teams. While Nottinghamshire's performance was not particularly poor, they finished in 5th place in the North Group table with 7 wins and 6 losses, indicating a relatively substandard performance. On the other hand, Warwickshire finished at the top with an impressive record of 10 wins and only 4 losses. Warwickshire has been nearly unstoppable and certainly deserves attention as a team to watch out for.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Yates was recognized as the player of the match against Northamptonshire after his outstanding performance of scoring 71 runs from 53 deliveries. He has consistently showcased his skills throughout the season and is expected to maintain his impressive scoring form going forward.

Alex Hales to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Alex Hales has proven himself to be an exceptional opening batsman, consistently shouldering the responsibility of relieving pressure on the rest of the batting lineup. With his aggressive and powerful approach at the start, he has the ability to set the tone for Nottinghamshire. Once again, Hales can be trusted to stand out as a key performer with the bat for his team.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Craig Miles to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Craig Miles showcased a stellar performance against Northamptonshire, snatching 4 wickets in 4 overs with a commendable economy rate of 7.2. His exceptional display of skill and control is expected to continue, positioning him as the top bowler for his team.

Jack Brooks to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

After being excluded from the starting lineup in the initial matches, Brooks made a stunning entry in the fourth game and left an immediate impact. He claimed an impressive tally of 4 wickets, the highest by any bowler from his team in a single match this season. Given his outstanding performance, it is highly probable that Brooks will replicate his success against Warwickshire as well.