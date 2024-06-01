Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WAR 45 % Chance of Winning NOT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.876 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will square off in the Vitality Blast on June 1, 2024. Meeting at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the teams are going to commence their encounter at 11:00 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire were a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 T20 Blast and earned themselves a spot in the first quarter final. Their luck, however, ran out when they needed it the most as they were tasked with overcoming Essex. Sam Hain’s half-century coupled with Glenn Maxwell’s 32 and scattered contributions from the rest allowed Warwickshire to post a total of 167 runs on the scoreboard. The bowlers were handy in taking wickets but their lax approach with runs made it difficult for them to have a fighting chance against Essex who managed to edge out a two-wicket victory.

Nottinghamshire outclassed Warwickshire in the previous season since they were able to reach the third quarter final but Somerset saw to it that the former’s journey ended there. Nottinghamshire’s Matthew Montgomery made the largest contribution with 51 runs and the rest of the batters helped bring their total up to 157. Their bowling attack, however, could not fend off Somerset who were able to take home a five-wicket victory.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 45%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire’s last game in the County Championship against Worcestershire saw the openers in a new-found rhythm where they scored 77 runs together before they faced their first dismissal. Be that as it may, the four matches prior to that paint an entirely different picture of their form since their opening totals were 0, 0, 18, 44, 16, 12, 0 and 8 runs. Nottinghamshire’s opening order enters this fixture on the backfoot and it is likely that they will need a slight redressal before they can be expected to do something stellar.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The surface at Edgbaston has been more favorable to the batting side in the past with 46 wins out of 83 fixtures held here in the tournament. In the previous season, the average first innings total was an unremarkable 168 but the teams batting first emerged victorious in seven out of 12 matches, making it easy for the toss winning skipper to settle on batting first in the next game.

Weather Report

Birmingham is likely to experience overcast conditions but there is no real threat of rainfall with a 10% possibility of it. The temperature will be expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius on match day.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Che Simmons Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have had an unusual downturn in performance, having lost two games and drawn five matches in the County Championship. This downtrend is likely an anomaly given the firepower they have on their side.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Alex Hales Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Steven Mullaney All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Calvin Harrison Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire stand one place above Warwickshire in the County Championship Division One rankings in sixth with one win, two defeats and and four draws after the first half of the season.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have an ever so slight advantage over Warwickshire with 12 wins in their encounters so far while the latter have emerged victorious on 11 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Warwickshire - 11

Nottinghamshire - 12

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke and Alex Hales are undoubtedly a strong opening pair for Nottinghamshire but Rob Yates and skipper Alex Davies have been quite prolific for Warwickshire on the opening front. Last season, the sides met twice and the first time around Warwickshire’s openers scored 31 runs and outperformed their rivals whose openers were dismissed for six. Despite the fact that Nottinghamshire avenged themselves in the second encounter where they outdid Warwickshire’s opening order, the latter are expected to have stronger firepower in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.876 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies was consistently at the top of his game during the County Championship wherein the skipper racked in 672 runs in 11 innings. Through the course of the season, he was also responsible for three tons which was the most among the batters of the team. Given the kind of form he has displayed, he will be expected to come out on top in the next game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke was a nightmare for the opposition’s bowlers in the County Championship prior to this considering the top-order batter emerged as Nottinghamshire’s leading run scorer with 629 runs in 11 innings. Interestingly, he scored three centuries and two half-centuries during the tournament which only furthers his case for the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was in a league of his own in the County Championship this season with a haul of 18 wickets in 13 innings. He maintained a bowling average of 29.22 and also achieved a fifer during the tournament, both of which are staggering figures. He will be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington was absolutely relentless against the opposition in this year’s County Championship. In just nine innings, he managed to topple 24 wickets with an exceptional average of 23.83. His figures speak for himself and he will be expected to come out on top once again.