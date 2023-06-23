Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction WAR 60 % Chance of Winning WOR 40 % Bet Now! On June 23, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the stage is set for an exciting showdown between the top two teams of the North Group. Scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST, this eagerly anticipated match will witness Worcestershire's quest to equal Warwickshire's impressive performance.

Facts Warwickshire and Worcestershire occupy the top two spots of the North Group.

Warwickshire has eight wins while Worcestershire has seven.

Warwickshire holds a more favourable T20 record in matches against Worcestershire.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Both teams find themselves in favourable positions at the summit of the standings, significantly enhancing their prospects of progressing into the playoffs. Worcestershire deserves notable recognition for staging an incredible comeback from their previous season's position, where they languished at the bottom of the standings. Conversely, Warwickshire has managed to maintain their consistent performance by once again occupying a prominent spot at the top. This season, both teams have displayed impressive transformations, exceeding expectations.

However, Warwickshire retains the status of favourites due to their historical superiority over Worcestershire. Their past encounters have seen Warwickshire emerge victorious on more occasions, adding weight to their favouritism. While Worcestershire has made remarkable strides, the historical track record suggests that Warwickshire holds an advantage, further solidifying their status as the team to watch in the upcoming matches.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 40%

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire has showcased exceptional prowess and skill in their bowling and fielding departments throughout the entirety of the season. Usama Mir, in particular, has proven to be a formidable force on the bowling front, emerging as one of the most economically efficient bowlers in the entire tournament. With his remarkable consistency, Mir has actively participated in seven matches, skillfully claiming an impressive tally of 13 wickets, all while maintaining an enviable economy rate of 6.14.

Furthermore, Worcestershire's wicket-keeper, Ben Cox, has exhibited a level of proficiency and finesse behind the stumps that is truly praiseworthy. Cox's presence and contributions have been instrumental in the team's success, as he has expertly accounted for ten dismissals in eleven matches.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Throughout the current season, five matches have already been played at this venue. Out of those, three matches have been won by teams batting first, with the most recent victory achieved by Warwickshire against Northamptonshire. Considering this prevailing pattern, it is highly probable that the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Birmingham indicates cloudy conditions with a low probability of just 10% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali,Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk) (c), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Ed Barnard Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire currently stands among the elite teams in the tournament. As they gear up for their fifth consecutive victory, they emanate an aura of invincibility, particularly because they have defeated Worcestershire in a recent match.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D’Oliveira All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Usama Mir Bowler Matthew Waite Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has displayed an impressive resurgence, securing victory in three consecutive matches. Motivated to avenge their previous loss against Warwickshire, they are determined to make amends in the upcoming encounter. They endured four defeats in a row prior to their winning streak but are back in form.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire has emerged victorious in three out of the previous five encounters against Worcestershire, including a win earlier this season. When considering their overall history in T20 matches, Warwickshire maintains an advantage over their counterpart.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 40

Warwickshire - 21

Worcestershire - 16

Abandoned - 3

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score more in the first six overs

During a previous match this season, Warwickshire emerged victorious over Worcestershire by posting a formidable total of 196/5 and restricting their opponents to 175/6. In the initial six overs of the game, Warwickshire scored 58/1, while Worcestershire managed 55/2 during the same period. Worcestershire not only scored fewer runs but also lost an extra wicket compared to Warwickshire. Based on this performance, it is expected that Warwickshire will maintain a superior scoring rate during the powerplay overs.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

In the recent encounter against Yorkshire, Yates showcased an impressive performance by scoring 66 runs off 51 deliveries, earning him the title of the top batsman of the match. He stands as one of the leading scorers in Warwickshire's batting lineup and is expected to continue his form, likely emerging as the top batter once again.

Brett D’Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

The team's skipper has consistently been one of their top-performing batsmen throughout the season. In the recent match against Nottinghamshire, Brett showcased his skills by scoring 36 runs off 27 deliveries. With a total of 310 runs in the tournament so far, he can be relied upon to once again emerge as their leading batter in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Mousley delivered a remarkable performance against Yorkshire, taking four wickets in just four overs and conceding only 28 runs. This outstanding display led to an impressive strike rate of 7.00. With a total of 14 wickets to his name, Mousley has proven to be a dependable bowler for Warwickshire and can be trusted to emerge as their top wicket-taker once again.

Usama Mir to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

In the previous match, Mir demonstrated remarkable economical bowling skills. Despite taking just one wicket, he managed to contain the opposition by conceding only 19 runs, leading to an impressive economy rate of 4.75. As one of Worcestershire's top wicket-takers, Mir can be anticipated to continue being their standout bowler, providing a strong contribution to the team's bowling attack.