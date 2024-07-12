Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction WAR 71 % Chance of Winning WOR 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.451 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Worcestershire will lock horns once more in the ongoing season of the Vitality Blast. Scheduled to be played on July 12, 2024, the sides are going to square off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire had the easiest opportunity to establish an even bigger lead at the top of the table and victory fell into their lap effortlessly. Warwickshire’s bowlers are credited with the success of the match since all of them pitched in to bowl out Nottinghamshire for a mere 57 runs at the start of the 18th over. Warwickshire could easily heighten their net run rate and the top three completed the chase in under six overs with opener Rob Yates as the standout batter with an unbeaten 35. This only cemented Warwickshire as a dominant force and they are not to be trifled with this season.

Worcestershire are utterly hopeless as they have conceded defeat eight times this season. They did pull off an excellent batting performance against Lancashire where they scored 181 runs while batting first but the bowlers found it a challenge to defend the target. Although Worcestershire forced out eight of Lancashire’s batters, the damage was already done and they edged out a two-wicket victory. The matches leading up to that were also disastrous as they have neither been decent at batting first nor have they made strides while chasing.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 71%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 29%

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

Warwickshire’s opening partnerships have been overwhelmingly low in the last five matches and their highs are not consistent enough to sustain the opening wicket. Their inability to put on a par score in four out of those five games is attributed to Ed Barnard who has not been able to stay at the crease long enough to make his partnership with Rob Yates work. Together, the pair obtained totals of 24, 1, 1, 80 and 1 and there is no indication that a big score is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

In four out of five matches this season, the toss winners have elected to bat first at Edgbaston and three teams have enjoyed the fruit of their decision. Big totals are a regular occurrence at this venue and chasing becomes difficult in high scoring games. Both teams will set their sights on batting first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of precipitation looming over Birmingham on match day with the temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius. The skies are also expected to be rather cloudy.

Warwickshire Player List

Danny Briggs (c), Alex Davies, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Ed Barnard Batter Dan Mousley Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper George Garton All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs (C) Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are on a six-match winning streak leading up to this fixture and it is almost impossible for it to be broken by Worcestershire.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Matthew Waite Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have absolutely nothing going for them and their batting and bowling alike are dismal.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have pulled away in the lead with 22 victories against Worcestershire and the latter are behind with 16 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Warwickshire - 22

Worcestershire - 16

Abandoned - 3

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Despite Warwickshire occupying the top spot on the table, their first wicket partnership is still their weakness and it is largely attributed to Ed Barnard’s struggle. In their last three matches, he was the first to get dismissed on all occasions and it has left Warwickshire with measly totals of 24, 1 and 1 before the fall of the first wicket. Moreover, Worcestershire’s openers outperformed Warwickshire in this aspect during their previous meeting and the former have posted stands of 12, 19 and 10 runs in the last three games. Brett D'Oliveira and Kashif Ali have the firepower to outgun Warwickshire’s opening pair once again in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.767 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain did not get the opportunity to show his prowess in the last match against Nottinghamshire but he is leagues ahead of the rest of Warwickshire’s batters with 395 runs in nine innings. So far, he has four half-centuries under his belt and with a sensational average of 65.83, he continues to be the top pick.

Josh Cobb to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Josh Cobb is among the top batters for Worcestershire with 192 runs in eight innings. His first half-century of the season came against Lancashire wherein he scored 74 runs and ended up as the team’s top run scorer. He has the second best average of his team at 24.00 and will be expected to come out on top next time as well.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Moeen Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Moeen Ali arrived at the scene in the previous game and kicked off with a bang. In just 1.2 overs against Nottinghamshire, he dismissed two batters and allowed just two runs to be scored off him which led to an economy rate of 1.50. He is undoubtedly a highly valuable addition to the squad and with such promising figures in his career, he remains the top choice against Worcestershire.

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Matthew Waite’s second outing against Lancashire was quite fruitful since his three-over spell resulted in three wickets. He conceded 19 runs during the innings and it gave him an economy rate of 6.33. After two innings, his average stands at 11.66 and he is anticipated to lead the way once again.