Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction WAR 61 % Chance of Winning YOR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.755 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The stage is set at Edgbaston, Birmingham, for Warwickshire and Yorkshire’s clash in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024. The sides will commence their outing at 11:00 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire faced an unseemly defeat at the hands of tail-enders Durham in their previous outing which raises concerns about their form going into the next fixture. After Warwickshire’s win over Durham earlier in the season, the latter avenged themselves as they took Warwickshire to the cleaners as the visiting team. Durham scored 194 runs in the first innings and the home side did not have a response to this total. Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies and Dan Mousley’s contributions kept their hopes alive as they scored 50, 47 and 35 runs, respectively, but with several batters out on ducks or for low scores, they were held back big time. In the end, Warwickshire conceded defeat by 26 runs.

Yorkshire played to their strengths in the last game and the openers did the bulk of the scoring against Derbyshire. The latter were relegated to batting first and they did a decent job by scoring 179 and putting some pressure on the rivals. However, Yorkshire were entirely undeterred by this and, owing to Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan’s performances of 84 and 79 runs, respectively, Yorkshire completed their chase with nine wickets to spare.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 39%

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Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan have been a lethal opening duo and the opposition has struggled to take them down. In the previous four games that they took part in, paltry stands are few and far between since they have scored 137, 67, 10 and 43 runs together. Even in the absence of Lyth, Joe Root filled in seamlessly and that’s what makes Yorkshire’s first wicket a reliable one to bet on. Warwickshire’s bowling unit has not been at its best and Yorkshire’s batters will be sure to take advantage of that.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Batting first looks to be advantageous at Edgbaston and the toss winners have tended to concur with that seeing as they opted to bat first in all three matches played here this season. The teams batting first edged out two out of three times and it is a lucrative batting pitch since big totals are possible here. Additionally, seven out of 12 fixtures hosted here in 2023 went in favor of those who set the target and the toss winning side will want to opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

A 60% chance of precipitation threatens Birmingham and showers are expected around the time of the match. The temperature is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Aamer Jamal All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s form has been passable at best since there has, undeniably, been an element of luck in their wins. Despite this, they are expected to overcome Yorkshire in the next match.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root All-rounder Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter Jordan Thompson Bowler Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are in a much better plane than Warwickshire heading into this game but are likely to be disadvantaged in the next outing.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire are marginally ahead of Yorkshire in their encounters so far with ten victories and Yorkshire have eight to their credit.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 22

Warwickshire - 10

Yorkshire - 8

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s opening order has not lived up to their potential in the slightest yet and have a lot more ground to make up in the upcoming games. Alex Davies and Rob Yates have posted combined totals of 2, 23, 12 and 40 runs together in the previous four matches which is rather disappointing given their caliber. Yorkshire’s opening order, on the other hand, have knocked it out of the park with remarkable stands of 137, 67, 10 and 43 runs in the last four games. Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan make for a destructive pair and they will be endorsed to decimate their rival’s first wicket stand.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire T20 Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Jacob Bethell to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Jacob Bethell took the lead as Warwickshire’s top run scorer with 113 runs in four innings after his performance against Durham in the last match. He achieved his first half-century of the season with 50 runs and appears to have found his rhythm. With an average of 28.25, he is the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth has participated in three innings so far and stands as the second highest run-getter for the team with 152 runs and an exceptional average of 76.00. He notched up his second half-century of the season against Derbyshire in the last game where he amassed 84 runs and will be expected to come out on top again.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Jake Lintott to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Jake Lintott is the second highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire at present with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 14.85 . In his three-over spell against Durham, he was a tad expensive as he allowed 32 runs to be scored off of his bowling and ended up with an economy rate of 10.66. He picked two wickets in the process and will be expected to do well against Yorkshire, too.

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Dom Bess was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire in their previous outing against Derbyshire where he picked one wicket. He was relatively inexpensive since he achieved an economy rate of 8.50. As it stands, he is the top wicket-taker for the team with six wickets in four innings and will be on course for a decent haul.