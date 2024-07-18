Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
WOR
40%
Chance of Winning
DER
60%
T20
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Worcestershire are ahead of Derbyshire in their head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 11-7.
- Derbyshire’s David Lloyd is their leading batter with 293 runs in 11 innings.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Worcestershire’s high scoring match against Yorkshire still ended unfavorably for them after a debacle in the bowling department in the previous outing. Worcestershire scored 205 runs with the help of Ethan Brookes, Brett D'Oliveira, Rob Jones and Josh Cobb who added 44, 42, 35* and 34 runs, respectively, to the tally. However, when it came to defending this large total, Ethan Brookes was the only bowler who managed to take four wickets single handedly while six other bowlers combined could not capture even one wicket. This handed Yorkshire a massive advantage and their last-minute blitz took them over the line with six wickets to spare.
Derbyshire absolutely did not stand a chance against Warwickshire in the previous encounter and they came up short by a significant margin. Warwickshire fell short of a 200-run target as they batted first and added 198 runs to the scoreboard. Derbyshire certainly had an uphill battle ahead of them and it was not their day to shine as opener Aneurin Donald top-scored with 30 runs. The other batters did not do much and it put a lot of pressure on the middle and lower order who could not withstand it and Derbyshire eventually caved by 44 runs.
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 40%
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 60%
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Derbyshire to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
David Lloyd was opening for Derbyshire alongside Aneurin Donald before Luis Reece was brought in place of the former which seems to have benefitted their opening wicket. In the last three games, Reece and Donald notched up partnerships of 18, 34 and 34 runs while the two games prior to that saw Donald and Lloyd secure totals of 18 and 10 runs. There is undeniably a spike in performance and it is only expected to be on the rise here on out, especially with Worcestershire’s bowling attack on the fritz.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
Four out of six matches played at County Ground in New Road have ended in victories for the chasing teams and to add to their advantage, the average first innings total this season has been 166. The toss winners have also made sure to capitalize on this with five out of six of them opting to field first so far, making it highly probable that the toss winning skipper of the next match will do the same.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests a minimal 10% possibility of rainfall but gloomy skies are expected with the temperature reaching 25 degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Player List
Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Brett D'Oliveira (C)
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All-rounder
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batter
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
Batter
|
Matthew Waite
|
Bowler
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Hayden Walsh
|
Bowler
|
Harry Darley
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire arrived extremely late to the party as two out of their four wins this season came in their previous three matches.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have had a mixed bag of results in the last three games but their effort against Warwickshire makes them a favorable side.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head
Worcestershire have 11 head-to-head victories over Derbyshire, four more than the latter in their tally. They have also won three of the last five matches against Derbyshire.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 19
Worcestershire - 11
Derbyshire - 7
Abandoned - 1
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire’s biggest problem is that they are completely indecisive about who opens the innings for the team; in the last three matches alone there have been three different combinations of openers. This is truly their greatest folly since it has resulted in lowly partnerships of 21, 0, 24 runs. They enter this game on the backfoot against Derbyshire’s established opening pair of Luis Reece and Aneurin Donald who have built a case for themselves in the previous three games with first wicket stands of 18, 34 and 34 runs. With both openers in solid form for the next match, Derbyshire have the upper hand in this matter.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire
T20
County Ground in New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Brett D'Oliveira’s irregular appearances have hampered his chances of being the team’s top batter but he still trails closely behind with 219 runs in ten innings. His previous outing against Yorkshire would’ve been his second 50 of the season but he was dismissed at 42. He remains the top choice for the next match.
Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Aneurin Donald is nearing the top scorers despite having played much fewer matches than the others with a total of 276 runs in eight innings. He has the highest average of 34.50 from the team and in the previous encounter against Warwickshire, he was the leading batter with 30 runs. He is the top pick against Worcestershire.
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Tom Taylor’s lead over the other bowlers has not been usurped yet despite a wicketless spell against Yorkshire in the previous match. He still maintains the top spot with 17 wickets in 13 innings and a bowling average of 22.94. Even though he couldn't dismiss any of Yorkshire’s batters, he remained the most economical bowler with an economy rate of 7.50. He is expected to come good in the next game.
Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Time and again, Pat Brown has been Derbyshire’s most reliable bowler and stands at the top with 17 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 20.52. He was the leading bowler last time out against Warwickshire where his four-over spell concluded with one wicket and an economy rate of 8.25. He is anticipated to be their best bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch