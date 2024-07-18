Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction WOR 40 % Chance of Winning DER 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.628 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Derbyshire meet for the first time in the Vitality Blast this season on July 18, 2024, and their clash is scheduled to take place at County Ground, New Road, Worcester. The action will kick off at 10:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire’s high scoring match against Yorkshire still ended unfavorably for them after a debacle in the bowling department in the previous outing. Worcestershire scored 205 runs with the help of Ethan Brookes, Brett D'Oliveira, Rob Jones and Josh Cobb who added 44, 42, 35* and 34 runs, respectively, to the tally. However, when it came to defending this large total, Ethan Brookes was the only bowler who managed to take four wickets single handedly while six other bowlers combined could not capture even one wicket. This handed Yorkshire a massive advantage and their last-minute blitz took them over the line with six wickets to spare.

Derbyshire absolutely did not stand a chance against Warwickshire in the previous encounter and they came up short by a significant margin. Warwickshire fell short of a 200-run target as they batted first and added 198 runs to the scoreboard. Derbyshire certainly had an uphill battle ahead of them and it was not their day to shine as opener Aneurin Donald top-scored with 30 runs. The other batters did not do much and it put a lot of pressure on the middle and lower order who could not withstand it and Derbyshire eventually caved by 44 runs.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 40%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 60%

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Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

David Lloyd was opening for Derbyshire alongside Aneurin Donald before Luis Reece was brought in place of the former which seems to have benefitted their opening wicket. In the last three games, Reece and Donald notched up partnerships of 18, 34 and 34 runs while the two games prior to that saw Donald and Lloyd secure totals of 18 and 10 runs. There is undeniably a spike in performance and it is only expected to be on the rise here on out, especially with Worcestershire’s bowling attack on the fritz.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Four out of six matches played at County Ground in New Road have ended in victories for the chasing teams and to add to their advantage, the average first innings total this season has been 166. The toss winners have also made sure to capitalize on this with five out of six of them opting to field first so far, making it highly probable that the toss winning skipper of the next match will do the same.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a minimal 10% possibility of rainfall but gloomy skies are expected with the temperature reaching 25 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Josh Cobb Batter Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby Batter Matthew Waite Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire arrived extremely late to the party as two out of their four wins this season came in their previous three matches.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have had a mixed bag of results in the last three games but their effort against Warwickshire makes them a favorable side.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire have 11 head-to-head victories over Derbyshire, four more than the latter in their tally. They have also won three of the last five matches against Derbyshire.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Worcestershire - 11

Derbyshire - 7

Abandoned - 1

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire’s biggest problem is that they are completely indecisive about who opens the innings for the team; in the last three matches alone there have been three different combinations of openers. This is truly their greatest folly since it has resulted in lowly partnerships of 21, 0, 24 runs. They enter this game on the backfoot against Derbyshire’s established opening pair of Luis Reece and Aneurin Donald who have built a case for themselves in the previous three games with first wicket stands of 18, 34 and 34 runs. With both openers in solid form for the next match, Derbyshire have the upper hand in this matter.

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Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira’s irregular appearances have hampered his chances of being the team’s top batter but he still trails closely behind with 219 runs in ten innings. His previous outing against Yorkshire would’ve been his second 50 of the season but he was dismissed at 42. He remains the top choice for the next match.

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Aneurin Donald is nearing the top scorers despite having played much fewer matches than the others with a total of 276 runs in eight innings. He has the highest average of 34.50 from the team and in the previous encounter against Warwickshire, he was the leading batter with 30 runs. He is the top pick against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor’s lead over the other bowlers has not been usurped yet despite a wicketless spell against Yorkshire in the previous match. He still maintains the top spot with 17 wickets in 13 innings and a bowling average of 22.94. Even though he couldn't dismiss any of Yorkshire’s batters, he remained the most economical bowler with an economy rate of 7.50. He is expected to come good in the next game.

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Time and again, Pat Brown has been Derbyshire’s most reliable bowler and stands at the top with 17 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 20.52. He was the leading bowler last time out against Warwickshire where his four-over spell concluded with one wicket and an economy rate of 8.25. He is anticipated to be their best bowler.