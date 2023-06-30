Worcestershire vs Durham Match Prediction WOR 60 % Chance of Winning DUR 40 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Durham will be facing each other for the first time this season at Grace Road, Leicestershire, on June 30, as the former battles to make the playoffs and the other attempts to salvage their position of eighth place in the North Group standings. The upcoming match, scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST, holds great significance as it has the potential to shape the future trajectory of both teams and adds an extra layer of excitement to the contest.

Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

With three victories in their last five matches, Worcestershire enters the upcoming fixture with a strong likelihood of securing another win, particularly considering Durham's ongoing winless streak of six consecutive matches.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 60%

Durham chance of winning - 40%

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Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Throughout the season, Durham's batting lineup has shown relative impressiveness. However, as a collective unit, the squad has struggled to deliver the impact they desired until now. With only four wins in 12 matches, although one match ended without a result, there is room for improvement. The team heavily relies on the contributions of skipper Alex Lees and wicket-keeper batsman Ollie Robinson, who have amassed 333 runs and 357 runs respectively, becoming the backbone of Durham's batting unit. In their recent match against Warwickshire, both Ollie Robinson and Ashton Turner managed to score half-centuries. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the team couldn't convert them into a victory.

Worcestershire has been in outstanding form this season, outshining Durham in terms of their overall performance. Currently positioned third in the North Group table, they have secured an impressive seven wins while enduring five losses. The team's captain, Brett D'Oliveira, has been a standout performer, showcasing his brilliance with both bat and ball. With 338 runs in 12 matches and 15 wickets to his credit, D'Oliveira has been instrumental in their success. Additionally, the exceptional form of Mitchell Santner as an all-rounder deserves special mention. In recent matches, Santner has demonstrated his batting prowess with knocks of 56 against Warwickshire and 49 against Lancashire. Furthermore, in their last encounter against Warwickshire, Santner made significant contributions by claiming two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.25. It is evident that he is flourishing and able to display his capabilities as a valuable all-rounder for the team.

Worcestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

This season, Grace Road, Leicester, has hosted a total of seven matches. Among these matches, three teams have successfully chased down the target, while four teams have emerged victorious while batting first. In the most recent match between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire at this venue, Leicestershire won the toss and elected to field first, but ultimately faced defeat. Based on the previous advantages observed this season, teams winning the toss are more inclined to choose to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

On the day of the match in Leicester, the weather forecast indicates predominantly cloudy conditions with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D’Oliveira (C) Batter Jack Haynes Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Usama Mir Bowler Ed Pollock Batter Josh Tongue Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has enjoyed success in three of their previous five matches. However, their season witnessed a setback with a four-match losing streak sandwiched between an equal number of victories at the beginning. In their most recent encounter, they suffered a humiliating defeat by a margin of 53 runs against Warwickshire.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Graham Clark Batter Michael Jones Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler George Drissell Bowler Jonathan Bushnell Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham's recent form has been concerning, as they have failed to secure a victory in six consecutive matches. Their encounter against Derbyshire concluded in a tie, while their match against Yorkshire was interrupted and eventually abandoned after only eight overs. Although they have managed to accumulate four wins throughout the season, their performance in the past six matches has been lackluster, failing to make a significant impact.

Worcestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

In the T20 format, the teams have crossed paths on 18 occasions throughout the years. Among these encounters, Worcestershire emerged victorious in nine matches, while Durham claimed victory in six. Three matches concluded with either no result or abandonment. Notably, in their most recent encounter during the previous season, Durham emerged as the victors.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 18

Worcestershire - 9

Durham - 6

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to score higher than Worcestershire in the powerplay overs

In the previous two matches between Durham and Worcestershire, Durham has displayed a superior performance in the first six overs by scoring more runs compared to Worcestershire. In their last meeting, Durham reached a score of 64/1 at the six-over mark, whereas Worcestershire stood at 46/2 during the same period. Durham had a significant lead in terms of runs and also managed to lose fewer wickets. Based on these observations, it is plausible to expect a similar scenario in the upcoming match between the two teams.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Brett D’Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

The team's skipper currently holds the position of the highest run scorer, having accumulated 338 runs in 12 matches with an average of 30.72. In the previous game against Warwickshire, D'Oliveira showcased his skills by scoring 28 runs off 16 deliveries, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 175.00. He has displayed consistency in contributing runs for his side and can be expected to rise to the occasion once again.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

Durham's wicket-keeper batsman has taken the lead as their highest run-scorer, accumulating an impressive 357 runs in 12 matches. Robinson has consistently performed at his best, and in their recent encounter against Warwickshire, he claimed the top scorer position by hitting 54 runs off 50 deliveries, achieving a strike rate of 108.00. It is highly likely that he will continue to excel and emerge as their top batter once again in the upcoming matches.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Usama Mir to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Mir has established himself as one of Worcestershire's top wicket-takers this season, having claimed 13 wickets in eight matches. His overall economy rate stands at an impressive 6.75. Although he experienced a wicketless spell in his last match, he did quite well against Nottinghamshire by taking a wicket and maintaining an incredible economy rate of 4.75. Given his recent performance, there is a high probability that he will replicate a similar level of excellence in the upcoming match.

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Nathan Sowter has established himself as one of the standout wicket-takers in the entire tournament, having taken 21 wickets in 12 matches. His performance against Warwickshire was exceptional, as he managed to claim two wickets while conceding only 17 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.25. It is undeniable that he possesses the potential to once again emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.