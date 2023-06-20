Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
WOR
38.1%
Chance of Winning
LAN
61.9%
T20
New Road
Facts
- Lancashire has scored least boundaries in the North Group.
- Worcestershire are 2-0 at home against Lancashire in the last two seasons.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Both teams find themselves at the opposite end of the form table. Lancashire, with three wins on the bounce, find themselves second on the table. On the other hand, Worcestershire recently surrendered their four game losing streak and climbed to fifth on the table, two points off Lancashire in the North Group. As per calculations, Lancashire would have enough quality to overpower Worcestershire in the upcoming fixture and would walk away with maximum points.
- Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 33%
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 67%
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the many factors that has worked against Worcestershire in the recent games is the fact that in each of the last five games they have conceded more or the same amount of sixes than they have scored. In the tournament thus far, Worcestershire are averaging 6.5 sixes a game but in the last five games that average has dropped to 4.8 and in those games they have conceded 6.5 sixes which makes this a great opportunity to get some financial benefits off the game. We also believe Worcestershire to score more boundaries than Lancashire in the game. Lancashire are one of the worst teams in terms of scoring boundaries in the tournament. Only Sussex and Gloucestershire have been worse than Lancashire in scoring boundaries. In seven of the last eight games, Lancashire has conceded more boundaries than they have scored which makes this a great tip to act upon.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Out of the three games played in Worcester, the team batting second has twice successfully managed to chase the target and with rain expected to impact the game in some form, we believe whoever wins the toss would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
Unfortunately there is a 90% chance of the game getting impacted by rain on June 20. The maximum temperature is expected to be 23C and minimum is expected to be 12C.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brett D'Oliveira
|Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|Batter
|Adam Hose
|Batter
|
Ben Cox
|Wicket-keeper
|
Kashif Ali
|All-rounder
|
Ed Pollock
|Batter
|
Usama Mir
|All-rounder
|
Pat Brown
|All-rounder
|
Josh Tongue
|Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
After going perfect in the first four games, Worcestershire’s form took a deep dive as they lost the next four games on the bounce. But they managed to stop the rut after registering their first win in five games as they beat Leicestershire by six wickets.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire seems to have hit the right node at the right time, with three back to back wins Lancashire have moved up to second on the table, level on points with Warwickshire(1), Nottinghamshire(3) and Yorkshire(4) in the North Group
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire historically have an upper hand in this tie. In 22 games between the two in the T20 blast, Lancashire has registered 13 wins so far with Worcestershire registering only five wins thus far.
T20 played - 22
Worcestershire win(s) - 5
Lancashire win(s) - 13
Ties/No Results - 4
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a low opening stand
While opening partnerships has not been an issue away from home. At home, openers just haven’t clicked for Worcestershire. Worcestershire have registered opening stands of 7, 2 and 10 in three home games thus far. While they are averaging 23.33 runs in the opening stand throughout the tournament, the average drops down to 6.33 at home which is a considerable drop. While Bret D’Oliviera has held his side of the bargain, Jack Hayne’s scores of 6, 1 and 16 in the last three games makes this a great opportunity to encash upon as we believe their struggles at home would continue in the upcoming game against Lancashire.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters
Brett D’Oliviera to be Worcestershire’s top batter
Even though Adam Hose has been the top pick for Worcestershire this season, Brett D’Oliviera has been in scintillating form in the last three games as he was the top scorer for Worcestershire in each of the three games which makes him our top pick of the game. Oliviera’s scores is the last five games have been 38, 17, 47, 50 and 51*.
Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter
While Darryl Mitchell has been carrying the load for Lancashire this season and has been our main pick in almost every game, Jos Buttler was sensational in the reverse fixture as he scored a magnificent 58 off 42 balls in the win which makes him our top pick of the game.
Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers
Usama Mir to be Worcestershire’s top bowler
We are going to go with form instead of historical figures for this one as Patrick Brown and Brett D’Oliviera have taken more wickets than Usama Mir in the tournament. But Mir’s Bowling figures in the last two games 3/22 and 4/22 makes him our top pick for the game.
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Luke Wood with 13 wickets is the leading wicket for Lancashire this season. Wood was inspirational in the last game against Worcestershire as he turned the game on its head, his spell of 1/18 makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Lancashire extended their winning run to three games heading into this fixture. In the last game, It took a half century and a couple of crucial wickets for Lancashire all rounder Luke Wells as they recovered from six for two and posted a total of 195. Luke Well’s brilliance and Daryl Mitchell’s classy 60 helped Lancashire beat Durham by seven runs in a nervy rain-affected finish at Old Trafford.
Worcestershire had a fairy tale start to the season and were the story of the tournament as they registered four wins in first four games of the tournament. But the reality stuck hard and saw them flat on the floor as they failed to take a single point in next four games which saw them drop out of top four. In the last outing, Worcestershire managed to break the trend as they beat Leicestershire with six wickets to spare.
In each of the last two campaigns, both teams have managed to share the spoils as home sides have dominated the fixture. In the reverse fixture, Lancashire took home maximum points as they beat Worcestershire with four wickets to spare. The Bookmakers have emphasised on historical data and have heavily backed Lancashire in this fixture as they have a better head to head record at the New Road Ground, giving them odds as low as 1.50. The odds for Worcestershire to pull off an upset is as high as 2.45. We believe Lancashire would have a comfortable outing and would walk away with a win when both sides meet on June 20.
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.45 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)