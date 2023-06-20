Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

WOR

38.1%

Chance of Winning

LAN

61.9%

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T20

New Road

As we approach the business end of the campaign each game has its own significance. Worcestershire and Lancashire go head to head at the New Road Stadium, Worcester, in what would be a crucial game for both teams and teams around in the North Group. The game is scheduled to be played on June 20 at 10:00 PM IST.

Facts

  • Lancashire has scored least boundaries in the North Group.
  • Worcestershire are 2-0 at home against Lancashire in the last two seasons.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Both teams find themselves at the opposite end of the form table. Lancashire, with three wins on the bounce, find themselves second on the table. On the other hand, Worcestershire recently surrendered their four game losing streak and climbed to fifth on the table, two points off Lancashire in the North Group. As per calculations, Lancashire would have enough quality to overpower Worcestershire in the upcoming fixture and would walk away with maximum points.

  • Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 33%
  • Lancashire’s chances of winning - 67%

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Worcestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the many factors that has worked against Worcestershire in the recent games is the fact that in each of the last five games they have conceded more or the same amount of sixes than they have scored. In the tournament thus far, Worcestershire are averaging 6.5 sixes a game but in the last five games that average has dropped to 4.8 and in those games they have conceded 6.5 sixes which makes this a great opportunity to get some financial benefits off the game. We also believe Worcestershire to score more boundaries than Lancashire in the game. Lancashire are one of the worst teams in terms of scoring boundaries in the tournament. Only Sussex and Gloucestershire have been worse than Lancashire in scoring boundaries. In seven of the last eight games, Lancashire has conceded more boundaries than they have scored which makes this a great tip to act upon.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Out of the three games played in Worcester, the team batting second has twice successfully managed to chase the target and with rain expected to impact the game in some form, we believe whoever wins the toss would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

Unfortunately there is a 90% chance of the game getting impacted by rain on June 20. The maximum temperature is expected to be 23C and minimum is expected to be 12C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira

 Batter

Jack Haynes

 Batter

Mitchell Santner

 Batter
Adam Hose Batter

Ben Cox

 Wicket-keeper

Kashif Ali

 All-rounder

Ed Pollock

 Batter

Usama Mir

 All-rounder

Pat Brown

 All-rounder

Josh Tongue

 Bowler

Dillon Pennington

 Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

After going perfect in the first four games, Worcestershire’s form took a deep dive as they lost the next four games on the bounce. But they managed to stop the rut after registering their first win in five games as they beat Leicestershire by six wickets.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells

Batter

Steven Croft

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

Batter

Tom Hartley

Batter

Phillip Salt

Wicket-keeper

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

George Bell

Batter

Colin de Grandhomme

All-rounder

Saqib Mahmood

All-rounder

Matthew Parkinson

Bowler

Luke Wood

Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire seems to have hit the right node at the right time, with three back to back wins Lancashire have moved up to second on the table, level on points with Warwickshire(1), Nottinghamshire(3) and Yorkshire(4) in the North Group

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire historically have an upper hand in this tie. In 22 games between the two in the T20 blast, Lancashire has registered 13 wins so far with Worcestershire registering only five wins thus far.

T20 played - 22

Worcestershire win(s) - 5

Lancashire win(s) - 13

Ties/No Results - 4

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a low opening stand

While opening partnerships has not been an issue away from home. At home, openers just haven’t clicked for Worcestershire. Worcestershire have registered opening stands of 7, 2 and 10 in three home games thus far. While they are averaging 23.33 runs in the opening stand throughout the tournament, the average drops down to 6.33 at home which is a considerable drop. While Bret D’Oliviera has held his side of the bargain, Jack Hayne’s scores of 6, 1 and 16 in the last three games makes this a great opportunity to encash upon as we believe their struggles at home would continue in the upcoming game against Lancashire.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Brett D’Oliviera to be Worcestershire’s top batter

Even though Adam Hose has been the top pick for Worcestershire this season, Brett D’Oliviera has been in scintillating form in the last three games as he was the top scorer for Worcestershire in each of the three games which makes him our top pick of the game. Oliviera’s scores is the last five games have been 38, 17, 47, 50 and 51*.

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter

While Darryl Mitchell has been carrying the load for Lancashire this season and has been our main pick in almost every game, Jos Buttler was sensational in the reverse fixture as he scored a magnificent 58 off 42 balls in the win which makes him our top pick of the game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Usama Mir to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

We are going to go with form instead of historical figures for this one as Patrick Brown and Brett D’Oliviera have taken more wickets than Usama Mir in the tournament. But Mir’s Bowling figures in the last two games 3/22 and 4/22 makes him our top pick for the game.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood with 13 wickets is the leading wicket for Lancashire this season. Wood was inspirational in the last game against Worcestershire as he turned the game on its head, his spell of 1/18 makes him our top pick for the game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Lancashire

Lancashire extended their winning run to three games heading into this fixture. In the last game, It took a half century and a couple of crucial wickets for Lancashire all rounder Luke Wells as they recovered from six for two and posted a total of 195. Luke Well’s brilliance and Daryl Mitchell’s classy 60 helped Lancashire beat Durham by seven runs in a nervy rain-affected finish at Old Trafford.

Worcestershire had a fairy tale start to the season and were the story of the tournament as they registered four wins in first four games of the tournament. But the reality stuck hard and saw them flat on the floor as they failed to take a single point in next four games which saw them drop out of top four. In the last outing, Worcestershire managed to break the trend as they beat Leicestershire with six wickets to spare.

In each of the last two campaigns, both teams have managed to share the spoils as home sides have dominated the fixture. In the reverse fixture, Lancashire took home maximum points as they beat Worcestershire with four wickets to spare. The Bookmakers have emphasised on historical data and have heavily backed Lancashire in this fixture as they have a better head to head record at the New Road Ground, giving them odds as low as 1.50. The odds for Worcestershire to pull off an upset is as high as 2.45. We believe Lancashire would have a comfortable outing and would walk away with a win when both sides meet on June 20.

  • Worcestershire to win @ 2.45 (Parimatch)
  • Lancashire to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
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Shankar Shekh

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