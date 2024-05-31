Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction WOR 38 % Chance of Winning LAN 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.564 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire take on Lancashire in the second round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at the New Road, Worcester. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31 at 10:00 PM IST.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire had a dominant campaign last season as they ended up with 17 points and were third on the table. This season, Worcestershire could not have hoped for a worst start as they were bowled out for 101 against Yorkshire who won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Lancashire had a solid campaign last season but this year once again they have kickstarted they campaign with dominance against Durham who were bowled out for 75 and Lancashire won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 38%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 62%

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Worcestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brett D'Oliveira had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 369 runs in 15 matches and was one of the key players for Worcestershire last season. Even though Oliveira did not have a great game against Lancashire last season, we expect him to dominate once again and to score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Bohannon struggled to make an impact last year as he had an underwhelming domestic campaign last season. Bohannon's struggles have continued this season and in the opening game against Durham once again he failed to make a mark which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 66.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Ed Pollock, Josh Cobb, Adam Hose, Brett DOliveira (c), Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Nathan Smith, Tom Taylor, Matthew Waite, Hayden Walsh, Adam Finch, Rob Jones, Jake Libby, Ben Gibbon

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Waite Batter Brett D’Oliveira Batter Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Nathan Smith All-rounder Ed Pollock Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire had a solid season last year as they ended up third on the table and were eventually knocked out by Hampshire in the playoffs.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, George Bell, Tom Bruce, Matthew Hurst (wk), Steven Croft (c), Chris Green, Thomas Aspinwall, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Mitchell Stanley, Keaton Jennings, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, George Lavelle

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells Batter George Bell Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Batter Thomas Aspinwall All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Mitchell Stanley All-rounder

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs and ended up second on the table. Lancashire were beaten by Surrey in the Quarterfinals by 13 runs.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Worcestershire in this competition 13-6. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 13

Worcestershire: 6

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire and Worcestershire go head to head in what seems like an enticing fixture as both sides made the playoffs last year which makes this a great game for the neutrals. Lancashire had a phenomenal campaign in the group stages as they ended up with 17 points in 14 games and ended up second on the table. On the other hand, Worcestershire had a phenomenal start to the campaign but stuttered in the tail end of the campaign but still managed to clinch third spot on the points table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils. With Jos Buttler and Phillip Salt absent due to international commitments, we expect Lancashire to struggle in the first few matches while they figure out the opening slot which makes us believe Worcestershire would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire T20 New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.564 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s top batter

Even though Adam Hose did not have a great start to the campaign we are still going to stick with him as he was one of the most consistent batsman for Worcestershire. Last season in both games against Lancashire, Hose fared well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells to be Lancashire’ top batter

Even though Luke Wells did not have a great season last year, we are still going to stick with him as he was fantastic in the opening game against Durham and scored 49 off 25 balls. With Lancashire missing their openers this season we expect Wells to step up which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Brett D’Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

Worcestershire had a horrific start to the campaign and it would be hard to make a case for anybody based on one game. Brett D'Oliveira had a solid campaign last year especially with the ball as he ended up with 15 wickets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Luke Wood had a phenomenal start to the campaign, in the opening game against Durham he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/7 and continued his brilliant form from last season where he ended up with 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.