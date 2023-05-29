Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction WOR 63 % Chance of Winning LEI 37 % Bet Now! The caravan of the T20 Blast continues and on Monday with teams from North Group, Worcestershire and Leicestershire, locking horns at Grace Road in Leicestershire. The match is set to commence at 7 PM IST and this game is expected to be a thriller given the players in action from both sides.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire have started their tournament on a high with two wins in as many matches so far. On the other hand, Leicestershire have come second in both their matches thus far and have lost by fairly big margins. Hence, to start with, Worcestershire are the favourites to win this match.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 63%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 37%

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Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Worcestershire and Leicestershire will face each other in the T20 Blast this season for the first time on Monday. Both teams are having contrasting fortunes so far with Worcestershire winning two matches while Leicestershire have gone down meekly in both their outings so far. Worcestershire started their campaign with a 15-run win over Northamptonshire where Adam Hose’s 61-run knock helped them post 196 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Northamptonshire were stopped short by Worcestershire bowlers for 181 runs to secure the points. Tom Taylor played a good knock of 44 runs off 26 balls but the other batters had left a little too much to do for him. Usama Mir and Brett D’Oliviera picked up three wickets each to keep the opposition batters on the tenterhooks.

In their second game, Worcestershire faced Yorkshire and they won the last-over thriller by just two wickets. Chasing a total of 176 runs, Worcestershire needed 19 runs in the final over and Adam Finch made light work of it off Matthew Fisher’s bowling. He smashed three sixes in the over and ran in a couple of runs to take his team over the line with a ball to spare. Apart from him, Patrick Brown did well in the match picking up three wickets while Adam Hose continued his good form smashing 44 runs off 26 balls to give the chase the much-needed momentum it needed.

As for Leicestershire, both their losses have been by huge margins. They faced Lancashire in their opening game and just capitulated to 99 runs with the bat. Only two of their batters could reach double figures as Lancashire, without breaking a sweat, won the match easily in the 12th over with 8 wickets in hand. In the other game, they locked horns against Warwickshire at Grace Road in Leicestershire. This time the home side put up an improved performance posting 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. However, Sam Hain and Glenn Maxwell batted superbly for Warwickshire scoring 65* and 47 respectively in the chase. Their knocks ensured that Leicestershire’s target was achieved in the 18th over itself.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and bowling first has been the mantra most of the times in T20 cricket and it works too. In the only instance that happened at the venue saw Warwickshire chasing 167 with utter ease. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first at this venue on Monday (May 29).

Weather Report

The weather in Leicester is set to be clear on Monday with no chance of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to be around 16-18 Degrees Celsius with partial sunshine around the city.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire squad:Michael Bracewell, Brett DOliviera (captain), Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Matthew White, Taylor Cornall

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Bracewell All-Rounder Brett DOliviera (Captain) All-Rounder Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicketkeepe Ed Pollock Batter Usama Mir Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Dillon Penington Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are in great form at the moment as they have started their season with twin wins so far. The team is in third place on the points table in South Group.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire squad: Nick Welch, Solomon Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Wiaan Mulder, Rishi Patel, Rehan Ahmed, Harry Swindells (WK), Callum Parkinson, Naseem Shah, Will Davis, Tom Scriven, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Welch Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Arron Lilley Batter Colin Ackermann (Captain) All-Rounder Wiaan Mulder All-Rounder Rishi Patel All-Rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Harry Swindels Wicketkeeper Callum Parkinson Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are going through some tough times at the moment. They haven’t started their tournament on a good note having lost both their matches by huge margins so far which has seen their NNR drop to an embarrassing -2.754. The team will be looking to add two points to their tally in this game to keep any chances of making the knockouts alive.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Worcestershire and Leicestershire have faced each other on 13 occasions in the T20 format before. Leicestershire are enjoying a lead in this aspect with 8 wins so far and will be looking to increase the gap as well. On the other hand, Worcestershire have won 5 matches and will be keen on pulling one back.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have highest opening partnership

Leicestershire openers Nick Welch and Soloman Budinger are looking in decent form when it comes to opening the batting. In the two matches that they have opened the innings, they have added 16 and 49 runs in quick time. On the other hand, the opening duo of Michael Bracewell and Brett D’Oliviera have struggled, with stands of 13 and seven in the two games.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batter

Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s best batter

Colin Ackermann is a veteran when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He bats in the middle order and can either arrest a collapse or keep the run-flow going for his side. In the two matches so far this season, he has scored 32 runs and against an in-form side like Worcestershire, a lot will depend on how he bats.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s best batter

Adam Hose is clearly the most in-form batter this team has at the moment. So far he has amassed 105 runs in two matches including a half-century to his name. His strike-rate of 159.09 in these two matches is the cherry on the top for his side. Hose bats at four and makes sure to control the innings and he will have to play another similar knock to help his side win the third game in a row.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Top Team Bowlers

Brett D’ Oliviera to be Worcestershire’s best bowler

Brett D’ Oliviera is leading from the front for Worcestershire. He opens the bowling and batting both for the team. Interestingly, he has been more successful with the ball picking up five wickets so far in two matches. He has been expensive conceding runs at an economy of 9.57 but is a wicket-taker and can run through any batting line-up.

Callum Parkinson to be Leicstershire’s best bowler

Callum Parkinson has been the only bowler to pick more than one wicket this season so far for Leicestershire, accounting for four wickets in a single game against Warwickshire in a losing cause. Parkinson is a brilliant bowler and can make inroads whenever the teams needs him.