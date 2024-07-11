Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction WOR 42 % Chance of Winning LEI 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Leicestershire are scheduled to face off for a second time in the Vitality Blast this season on July 11, 2024. They will meet at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, at 10:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire put their best foot forward against Lancashire in the previous match but it was not quite enough to take them over the line. Josh Cobb’s 74 was the standout performance from Worcestershire while Adam Hose’s unbeaten 45 was a close second, both of which helped the team boast a total of 181. They looked poised to defend it but Lancashire had other intentions; as a contender for a top finish, the latter could not slack off and with much exertion, they were able to surpass the target and hand Worcestershire a two-wicket defeat.

Leicestershire had an intense, cutthroat endeavor against Derbyshire in the last match and they came out as the losers from this battle. The former batted first and racked in 184 runs; wicket-keeper batter Ben Cox was the linchpin from the bottom of the lineup with an unbeaten 61 while Lewis Goldsworthy’s narrow miss of a half-century at 48 contributed to the team’s success. However, Derbyshire were just better on this occasion and chased down the target with four wickets to spare.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 42%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 58%

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Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

There has been no whiff of progression in Worcestershire’s opening partnerships this season and no matter what combination they try out, it seems to fall flat. With the plethora of opening batsmen they have tested this season, there is no stability whatsoever and that is a tough problem to negotiate. The last five matches have witnessed first wicket stands of 12, 19, 10, 20 and 13 runs. Their performance is a flatline and at this point in the season, the pressure is too high for them to achieve rapid advancement.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Worcester offers better assistance to bowlers who have the opportunity to keep the target to a minimum. In the four matches played here this season, three of them went in favor of the teams fielding first and the first innings scores have, by all means, been attainable. Both teams will be vying to win the toss so that they can elect to chase and limit the total.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a 20% chance of rain at Worcester with a cloud cover. The temperature is projected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Matthew Waite Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire do not pose any threat whatsoever at this point and their performances have not resulted in any success at all. They are on a seven-match losing streak.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel (C) Batter Sol Budinger Batter Paul Stirling Batter Louis Kimber Batter James Neesham Batter Ben Mike Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have had a mixed bag of results leading up to this match but they have it in them to overcome Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire have put a slight gap between themselves and Worcestershire after their last meeting which gives them nine wins out of 16 games. Worcestershire still have seven victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 17

Worcestershire - 7

Leicestershire - 9

Abandoned - 1

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s opening totals have stagnated in the 10-20 range in the last three matches with no sign of improvement. Brett D'Oliveira and Kashif Ali have had a less than ideal collaboration with scores of 12, 19 and 10 runs which raises doubts about their form going forward. Leicestershire have had different sets of openers but with Rishi Patel consistently on the front lines, they have been quite convincing with first wicket totals of 17, 61 and 42 runs. Regardless of who is tasked with opening alongside Rishi Patel, Leicestershire are solid on the opening front and have the edge against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire T20 County Ground in New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Adam Hose has consistently delivered for Worcestershire amidst the struggles, too, and stands at the top with 219 runs in ten innings. He was the second highest scorer for the team in their previous match against Lancashire where he amassed an unbeaten 45 and narrowly missed out on his first half-century of the season. He is the top pick for the next match.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel faced an untimely dismissal for 15 in the last match against Derbyshire after a sensational century prior to that. He is miles ahead of his teammates in terms of runs with 400 runs in nine innings. Despite the subpar performance in the last outing, he has the potential to offset that by showing up for his team in the upcoming fixture.

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor has a heavy lead over the rest of the bowlers from the team with 12 wickets in ten innings so far. His spell against Lancashire last time out was quite expensive and he only picked a single wicket which did not compensate for the economy rate of 10.69 in 3.5 overs. Nevertheless, it was an aberration from the norm and he is expected to pull off a better showing in the next game.

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Hull is inching his way to the top with 13 wickets in ten innings so far. He was the top bowler for the team in the previous encounter against Derbyshire where his 3.2-over spell yielded two wickets and a brilliant economy rate of 7.50. He also has a bowling average of 22.92 so far and remains the top choice against Worcestershire.