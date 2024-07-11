Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
WOR
42%
Chance of Winning
LEI
58%
T20
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Worcestershire have beaten Leicestershire three times at County Ground, New Road, Worcester; their home ground.
- Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel continues to be the tournament’s leading batter with 400 runs in nine innings.
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Worcestershire put their best foot forward against Lancashire in the previous match but it was not quite enough to take them over the line. Josh Cobb’s 74 was the standout performance from Worcestershire while Adam Hose’s unbeaten 45 was a close second, both of which helped the team boast a total of 181. They looked poised to defend it but Lancashire had other intentions; as a contender for a top finish, the latter could not slack off and with much exertion, they were able to surpass the target and hand Worcestershire a two-wicket defeat.
Leicestershire had an intense, cutthroat endeavor against Derbyshire in the last match and they came out as the losers from this battle. The former batted first and racked in 184 runs; wicket-keeper batter Ben Cox was the linchpin from the bottom of the lineup with an unbeaten 61 while Lewis Goldsworthy’s narrow miss of a half-century at 48 contributed to the team’s success. However, Derbyshire were just better on this occasion and chased down the target with four wickets to spare.
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 42%
- Leicestershire chance of winning - 58%
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips
Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal
There has been no whiff of progression in Worcestershire’s opening partnerships this season and no matter what combination they try out, it seems to fall flat. With the plethora of opening batsmen they have tested this season, there is no stability whatsoever and that is a tough problem to negotiate. The last five matches have witnessed first wicket stands of 12, 19, 10, 20 and 13 runs. Their performance is a flatline and at this point in the season, the pressure is too high for them to achieve rapid advancement.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction
County Ground in Worcester offers better assistance to bowlers who have the opportunity to keep the target to a minimum. In the four matches played here this season, three of them went in favor of the teams fielding first and the first innings scores have, by all means, been attainable. Both teams will be vying to win the toss so that they can elect to chase and limit the total.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests a 20% chance of rain at Worcester with a cloud cover. The temperature is projected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.
Worcestershire Player List
Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brett D'Oliveira (C)
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All-rounder
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batter
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Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Matthew Waite
|
Bowler
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Hayden Walsh
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire do not pose any threat whatsoever at this point and their performances have not resulted in any success at all. They are on a seven-match losing streak.
Leicestershire Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel (C)
|
Batter
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Louis Kimber
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
Batter
|
Ben Mike
|
Bowler
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have had a mixed bag of results leading up to this match but they have it in them to overcome Worcestershire.
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head
Leicestershire have put a slight gap between themselves and Worcestershire after their last meeting which gives them nine wins out of 16 games. Worcestershire still have seven victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 17
Worcestershire - 7
Leicestershire - 9
Abandoned - 1
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Worcestershire’s opening totals have stagnated in the 10-20 range in the last three matches with no sign of improvement. Brett D'Oliveira and Kashif Ali have had a less than ideal collaboration with scores of 12, 19 and 10 runs which raises doubts about their form going forward. Leicestershire have had different sets of openers but with Rishi Patel consistently on the front lines, they have been quite convincing with first wicket totals of 17, 61 and 42 runs. Regardless of who is tasked with opening alongside Rishi Patel, Leicestershire are solid on the opening front and have the edge against Worcestershire.
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire
T20
County Ground in New Road, null
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Best Batters
Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Adam Hose has consistently delivered for Worcestershire amidst the struggles, too, and stands at the top with 219 runs in ten innings. He was the second highest scorer for the team in their previous match against Lancashire where he amassed an unbeaten 45 and narrowly missed out on his first half-century of the season. He is the top pick for the next match.
Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Rishi Patel faced an untimely dismissal for 15 in the last match against Derbyshire after a sensational century prior to that. He is miles ahead of his teammates in terms of runs with 400 runs in nine innings. Despite the subpar performance in the last outing, he has the potential to offset that by showing up for his team in the upcoming fixture.
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers
Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Tom Taylor has a heavy lead over the rest of the bowlers from the team with 12 wickets in ten innings so far. His spell against Lancashire last time out was quite expensive and he only picked a single wicket which did not compensate for the economy rate of 10.69 in 3.5 overs. Nevertheless, it was an aberration from the norm and he is expected to pull off a better showing in the next game.
Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Josh Hull is inching his way to the top with 13 wickets in ten innings so far. He was the top bowler for the team in the previous encounter against Derbyshire where his 3.2-over spell yielded two wickets and a brilliant economy rate of 7.50. He also has a bowling average of 22.92 so far and remains the top choice against Worcestershire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch