Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction WOR 59 % Chance of Winning NOR 41 % Bet Now! Worcestershire will take on Northamptonshire in the 2023 T20 Blast North Group match at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Sunday, June 4. The action will kick start from 7:00 PM IST. Worcestershire were the bottom ranked-team after just two wins in 14 league matches. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, finished seventh last year after winning six of their 14 league matches.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Eighth-ranked Northamptonshire will pose a tough challenge for Worcestershire in their upcoming contest. Worcestershire has won each of their four matches so far but against Northamptonshire, things won't be easy for them.

Chris Lynn slammed a hundred for Northamptonshire in the last match and will be a huge threat to Worcestershire. Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, and David Willey have also scored handy runs. The pace unit of Willey, Andre Tye, and Tom Taylor have done a decent job. Pacer Ben Sanderson played his first match of the season on June 2 against Leicestershire and picked three wickets for 25 runs.

Worcestershire have majorly benefited from their bowling unit. Pat Brown and Brett D'Oliveira have picked 11 wickets apiece, while leg-spinner Usama Mir has picked five wickets in three matches. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell has picked four wickets in four matches. There is variation and quality in the Worcestershire bowling attack which has given them edge.

But the batting unit can find themselves in a spot of bother if Adam Hose, their leading run-scorer departs early. Northamptonshire have a decent bowling attack and with confidence on their side with an 8-wicket win in their last match, they would hope to hand Worcestershire their first defeat of the season.

Worcestershire chances of winning - 59%

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 41%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Michael Bracewell is fresh from his RCB stint and will play a crucial role in Worcestershire's journey in the T20 Blast 2023. The experience of playing alongside Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell is expected to help him and Worcestershire big time. Overall, Bracewell has played 126 T20 matches and scored 2410 runs at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 133.74. He has also picked 50 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02 with his off-spin bowling.

The all-round abilities of David Willey are expected to play a crucial role for Northamptonshire. He has picked 250 wickets in 253 matches and scored 3528 runs at an average of 24.16 and a strike rate of 136.74. In the ongoing season of the T20 Blast 2023, he has scored 99 runs and picked five wickets.

Match Toss Prediction

Yorkshire opted to bat first in the first match at this venue in the current season. However, they lost the match by two wickets. Nottinghamshire opted to bowl first in the second match here but they too lost by 56 runs. The team winning the toss could most probably look to bat first and put pressure on the opposition team by piling up runs on the board.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy with a precipitation level of 25 percent. The temperature will hover around 13 degree celsius. The humidity level will be over 50 percent.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Michael Bracewell All-rounder Brett DOliveira All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox (wk) Wicketkeeper-Batter Ed Pollock batter Usma Mir Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have each of their last four matches in the T20 Blast. They have lost only one of their last five games in the format. In the last match, they defeated Nottinghamshire by 56 runs.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn (Australia), Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye (Australia), Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb All-rounder David Willey (Cap) All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) WK-Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Graeme White Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler James Sales All-rounder Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have won two of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. They period has seen them lose three matches. In their last match, Northamptonshire registered an 8-wicket win against Leicestershire.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

In the 39 games that have been played between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire, it is the former that holds the bragging rights with 18 wins. However, Northamptonshire are just three games away from leveling the scores and a win in this game would be a huge step in that direction.

Matches: 39

Worcestershire won: 18

Northamptonshire won: 15

Abandoned: 4

NR: 2

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire opening partnership to be over 22.5

Chris Lynn has hit top form with an unbeaten hundred in the last match and the Northamptonshire openers scoring over 22 runs together should not be an issue now. In their last match, Lynn and Emilio Gay partnered for 39 runs in 28 balls. Gay also fired 13 runs off nine balls. In the match prior to it, Ricardo Vasconcelos opened with Lynn and the duo partnered for 41 runs in just 26 balls. With Lynn in form the first 22 runs for Northamptonshire can come really quick on Sunday.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire's Top Batter

Adam Hose is the in-form batter for Worcestershire. He has scored 169 runs in four matches at an average of 56.33 and a strike rate of 157.94. Overall, he has scored 2916 runs in 111 T20 matches at a strike rate of 144.11 and an average of 144.71.

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire's top batter

The star opener is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 146.66. He smashed 110 unbeaten runs in his last outing against Leicestershire. Overall, Lynn has played 257 T20 matches and scored 7248 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 143.32.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire top Team Bowlers

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Brett D'Oliveira has taken two wickets at least in each of the four matches he has played this season. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the season so far. Overall, he has picked 73 T20 wickets in 125 matches at an average of 28.32 and an economy rate of 7.64.

Andrew Tye to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Andrew Tye is the leading wicket-taker for his side at the moment. He has picked eight wickets in five matches at an average of 22.87 and an economy rate of 10.16. He picked three wickets in his last outing against Leicestershire. Overall, Tye has played 220 T20 matches and picked 309 wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 8.24.