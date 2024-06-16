Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction WOR 47 % Chance of Winning NOR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the North Group encounter between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire at the New Road, Worcester, on June 16, 2024 (Sunday), at 8:00 PM IST. While Worcestershire are in the seventh position on the points table, Northamptonshire have three wins and two losses to be in the fourth position on the North Group points table.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Led by Brett D Oliveira, Worcestershire are a comparatively weaker side in the T20 Blast and don’t really possess some star power in their arsenal. The absence of Moeen Ali due to national duty also ensured that they lost their premium all-rounder - the reflection of which could be observed from their league standing.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire have some solid performers on their side in the form of Ravi Bopara, David Willey, Sikandar Raza, and Matthew Bretzkee. The star-studded side have lost two games but they can trust their arsenal well enough to get another couple of points on board. That shouldn’t be a problem at all.

WOR’s chance of winning is 47%

NOR’s chance of winning is 53%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Ravi Bopara has been doing well lately and we can be sure that he will once again be at his best to deliver for Northamptonshire. You can’t also look past David Willey’s all-round abilities if you’re serious about making money. Adam Hose has been very consistent with the bat for Worcestershire - hence, one shouldn’t discount him before placing the bets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest partnership in the match: Northamptonshire 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the County Ground in Worcester has hosted 26 T20 matches, with the batting-first teams winning nine games. On the other hand, the chasing sides have won 14 games. The average first-innings score at the venue is 172/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 188/6.

Weather Report

Worcester's weather is going to be pretty fine, with Accuweather suggesting a chance of precipitation below 10%. That’s good.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D Oliveira (c), Matthew Waite, Josh Cobb, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Ed Pollock, Tom Taylor, Nathan Smith, Gareth Roderick (wk), Hayden Walsh, Adam Finch, Jake Libby, Shoaib Bashir, Rob Jones, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D Oliveira Batter Matthew Waite Batter Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes Batter Ed Pollock All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Nathan Smith Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have secured just two wins from six games, putting themselves in a situation of no return. Their two wins in the ongoing T20 Blast have come against Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, whereas they have been beaten convincingly by other opponents.

Northamptonshire Players List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), George Bartlett, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Justin Broad, Gus Miller, Rob Keogh

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper George Bartlett All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Thanks to a successful string of results upfront, Northamptonshire have won three out of five matches in the ongoing T20 Blast competition. The last game against Yorkshire was halted by rain, and had it not been for DLS, Northamptonshire would have been better placed in the system.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-To-Head

Worcestershire and Northamptonshire have played 38 games against each other - with the former winning 18 games as compared to the latter’s 17. Three games have ended with no result. From that, we could figure out that this is perhaps the most well-contested head-to-head battle in the tournament.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have been doing really well for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast competition, having a first-wicket partnership of 29 runs. Breetzke, in particular, has been in terrific form, leading to a successful deal for the team and Vasconcelos has splendidly played along. You can expect them to continue the good work for the team in the upcoming clash as well.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.722 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Adam Hose has been the most consistent run-scorer for Worcestershire this season, having scored 150 runs at an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 126.05. He has got good starts in almost every game and a big score is due from him. With 3665 runs in the shortest format of the game, there’s no way we can leave him out of our market picks.

Matthew Bretzkee to be Northamptonshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Bretzkee has already accumulated 191 runs in five T20 Blast games this season, at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 156.55. He already has two half-centuries in five games, making it evident that scoring runs is not a very difficult proposition for him. He’s having a spectacular year, having already amassed 1110 runs at an average of 33.64 in 2024 alone. So can you really leave him out?

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nathan Smith has taken six wickets in the ongoing T20 Blast at an average of 29.66 and an economy rate of 8.09. The New Zealand pacer has an average of 23.20 in his short-format career and it’s expected that he will continue treading on the same path in the upcoming game as well.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Saif Zaib has been super in his bowling rhythm, so much so that his six wickets have come at an average of 8.16. That’s very good, isn’t it? Despite not being a natural bowler, he has taken to the job like a duck to water and has been a solid performer for the side. Then what are you leaving on the table?