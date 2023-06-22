Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WOR 40 % Chance of Winning NOT 60 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire battle out in match 97 of the Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated North Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Thursday, June 22, with a scheduled start time of 10:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire continue their dominance in the North Group as they look to enter the top two spots when they battle out against Nottinghamshire on Thursday. Worcestershire are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Lancashire in the last match. Bowling First Worcestershire restricted Lancashire to a below-par total. Lancashire scored 164 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Partick Brown picked up three wickets. Worcestershire then chased down the target in 17.4 overs. Jack Haynes scored 63 runs in 43 balls and Mitchell Santner's whirlwind cameo of 49 runs in 27 balls powered Worcestershire to their sixth win of the season. The win over Lancashire has resulted in Worcestershire climbing up to 3rd position in the North Group with six wins and four losses in ten matches.

After a horrendous loss to Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire got back to winning ways. Nottinghamshire defeated Leicestershire by 22 runs in their previous match. Batting first Nottinghamshire scored 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Joe Clarke was the stand-out performer with the bat scoring valuable 72 runs in 41 balls. Nottinghamshire then restricted their opponents to 143/8. Captain Steven Mullaney produced a match-winning spell of 3/18 after an early burst by Shaheen Afridi who ended with match figures of 2/28. Nottinghamshire are positioned 2nd on the points table in the North Group with seven wins and four losses in 11 matches. A win against Worcestershire in their next match will ensure their spot in the top two of the North Group. If Nottinghamshire lose to Worcestershire they drop down to 3rd position due to their negative net run rate.

Worcestershire chance of winning: 40%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning: 60%

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Joe Clarke has turned out to be a match-winner for Nottinghamshire batting in the top order. Clarke has amassed 378 runs in 11 innings averaging 37.80. He scored 72 runs in his previous outing. We predict Clarke to continue his good run of form and score over 27.5 runs against Worcestershire. Adam Hose has been the most reliable batsman for Worcestershire in the middle order. Hose has scored 293 runs in ten matches in the season. He scored 36 runs in his last outing. We believe Adam Hose will score over 25.5 runs against Nottinghamshire in the upcoming clash.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, New Road, Worcester is a good batting track with teams scoring over 160 runs consistently. Out of the four matches played at this venue this season team bowling first emerged victorious in three matches, while the team batting first won one match. The average 1st innings score at this venue this season has been around 178 runs. In 55 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 22 matches, while the team batting second won 32 matches.

Based on the pitch conditions and the recent outcomes of the matches played at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Thursday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 6 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Worcestershire Players List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Brett D' Oliviera, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Charlie Morris, Dillion Pellington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Patrick Brown, Usama Mir, Mitchell Stanley, Ben Gibbon, Gareth Roderick

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brett D' Oliviera All-rounder Jack Haynes Batsman Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Kashif Ali All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket Keeper Ed Pollock Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Dillion Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Recent Form

Worcestershire won their first four matches in the season but failed to carry on the momentum as a result Worcestershire lost their next four matches and looked to have a rough time. They bounced back with two wins in their last two matches and are in a strong position to advance to the quarterfinals from the North Group.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Moores, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson White, Conor McKerr, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, James Hayes, Dane Paterson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Hales Batsman Joe Clarke Batsman Colin Munro Batsman Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Steven Mullaney All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire continue their dominance in the T20 Blast 2023 season. Nottinghamshire won four of their last five matches. They won seven out of the 11 matches played in the season. Nottinghamshire are positioned 2nd in the North Group with 14 points.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire clashed in 22 T20 matches. Nottinghamshire holds a record of 12 - 9 against Nottinghamshire. Out of the 12 wins against Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire won four matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Worcestershire won seven matches batting first and zero matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won three matches, and Worcestershire won one match, while one match resulted in a tie.

Total Matches Played: 22 matches

Worcestershire Won: 7 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 12 matches

Tie-1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score over 49.5 runs @ 1.833

Worcestershire on average scored 55 runs in the first six overs in the ten matches they played in the season. The last time Worcestershire played against Nottinghamshire earlier in the season they scored 87 runs in the first six overs. We predict Worcestershire to comfortably score over 49 runs in the first six overs against Nottinghamshire.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Brett D' Oliviera to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Brett D' Oliviera has scored 274 runs in ten matches. Oliviera is the second-leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the season. He scored 44 runs in his last outing against Nottinghamshire. We predict Oliviera to be the top scorer for Worcestershire against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke has been in phenomenal touch racking up runs consistently. Clarke has amassed 378 runs in ten matches. In his last outing, he scored 72 runs. Clarke has accumulated 333 runs against Worcestershire. We predict Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Patrick Brown to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Partick Brown has been the strike bowler for Worcestershire. He has picked up 19 wickets in ten matches in the season. Brown bagged three wickets in his last outing. We predict Brown to pick up wickets and be the top bowler for his team against Nottinghamshire.

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Shaheen Afridi has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches in the season. He picked up two wickets in his previous outing. We predict Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire against Worcestershire.