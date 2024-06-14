Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WOR 45 % Chance of Winning NOT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire are going to meet at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024. The match is set to begin at 10:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire were on the receiving end of yet another blow which makes their chances more bleak as the season progresses. It was an incredibly close fight between them and Leicestershire where the latter were the first ones to bat. Leicestershire notched up a total of 176 on home soil which left Worcestershire to chase after an attainable target. Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite did much of the damage while opening as they piled on a partnership of 70 runs but then wickets started to fall and a lack of stability in the innings led to their collapse. Worcestershire were on the brink of snatching the victory but Leicestershire were saved by the bell and came out on top by four runs.

Nottinghamshire’s season is starting to go beyond redemption as they faced defeat for the fifth time in a row against Lancashire in the last outing. Batting first, Nottinghamshire racked in 153 runs on home turf and lost eight wickets along the way. Jack Haynes and Liam Patterson-White were the only ones who made a tangible contribution with 45 and 44 runs, respectively. This target was not safe against Lancashire who kept the damage to a minimum with the fall of four wickets but the total was still chased down, leading to a six-wicket victory.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 45%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 55%

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite’s opening partnerships have been quite tumultuous and the stands that they have posted make them somewhat unpredictable. The pair have scored 70, 14, 11, 55 and 2 runs in the last five games they have played and there is absolutely no cohesion in their performances. They are, naturally, disadvantaged as they take on Nottinghamshire’s bowlers in the next match, especially since Worcestershire have shown a tendency to lose early wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road is known to be a chasing surface and it is quite evident since no total is safe at this venue. The teams prefer to field first and no matter the target, they are going to be advantaged by their position. Five out of six matches played here were won by the teams fielding first in the previous season and the last match hosted here between Worcestershire and Lancashire was won by the former while chasing. The toss winner skipper will keep this in mind before electing to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be extremely conducive for cricket as there is no chance of rainfall and mostly sunny skies are on the horizon with the temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have the potential to fight hard and make their way up the standings but they may not be able to upset Nottinghamshire in the next game, especially since they trail behind in their tally so far.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Jack Haynes Batter Will Young Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are stuck in a rut at the moment and need a big win to boost their morale and keep their chances alive.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire lead their tally against Worcestershire in the T20 Blast with 13 wins while the latter have registered eight victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Nottinghamshire - 13

Worcestershire - 8

Abandoned - 2

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s openers have performed quite well in the last few games but consistency is a bit of a problem. Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite scored 70, 14, 11, 55 and 2 runs together in the previous five matches, which is actually quite decent. However, the bookmakers believe that this time around, Nottinghamshire will get off to a strong start with a big opening total. In the last five fixtures, Joe Clarke and Alex Hales have posted stands of 2, 0, 11, 54, and 9 runs and although there is a noticeable upheaval here, they are expected to outdo Worcestershire’s first wicket.

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Ethan Brookes currently leads Worcestershire’s run charts with 119 runs in five innings. In their last game versus Leicestershire, he was the second highest run scorer with 37 runs and he was striking at 231.25. He has been relatively consistent compared to the rest of the batters from his team and will be anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Jack Haynes is the only player from Nottinghamshire to have surpassed the 100-run mark with 107 runs in four innings, making him their top batter. He was their leading run-getter in the previous match against Lancashire wherein he notched up 45 runs and fell short of a second half-century this season. He is the top pick for the next game.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Adam Finch to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Adam Finch is neck-and-neck with Nathan Smith as the team’s leading wicket-taker with six wickets in five innings. However, he has been at the top of his game lately and although they were tied as the top wicket-takers in the last match against Leicestershire with three wickets apiece, he remains the favorite owing to his average of 23.00 and overall economy rate of 8.11.

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone was tied with the rest of the bowlers in the last game against Lancashire with one wicket. However, he leads Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack with nine wickets in five innings and a bowling average of 19.33. As their most consistent bowler, he is the leading choice for the next fixture.