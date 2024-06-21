Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction WOR 34 % Chance of Winning WAR 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.498 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Warwickshire will go head-to-head in the Vitality Blast on June 21, 2024. The sides are going to take on each other at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, with the match starting at 10:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire ended up losing to Northamptonshire for a second time this season in their previous outing. The latter batted first on Worcestershire’s home soil and found themselves restricted to 143 runs which did not seem like a safe total in the slightest. However, Worcestershire managed to fumble this simple chase in the worst possible way in the midst of a difficult season. Ethan Brookes and Brett D'Oliveira were the only major run scorers during the match with totals of 42 and 34 runs, respectively. After a whopping seven wickets had fallen by the 18th over with a paltry score on the board, Worcestershire’s chances diminished and they succumbed by just 11 runs.

Warwickshire kept their qualifying hopes alive with a relatively easy outing against Derbyshire where the latter batted first and scored 133 runs. This was but a walk in the park for Warwickshire who completed the chase in nearly 19 overs while having lost three wickets along the way. Dan Mousley and Sam Hain came through with individual contributions of 66 and 43 runs, respectively, which effectively took the load off the team who cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 34%

Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 66%

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

This has been a surefire payout for several matches in succession as Warwickshire’s opening order has done virtually nothing to aid the team in their quest for a big total. Alex Davies and Rob Yates are responsible for opening the innings but with the kind of stands they have posted this season, there is absolutely no way they can be endorsed to put on a good showing. In the first six games of the season, they secured partnerships of 40, 12, 23, 2, 2 and 1. There is an obvious decline in performance with no end in sight and they are not expected to do much in the next match either.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The last game held at County Ground in New Road was a bit of an aberration since Northamptonshire came out on top after electing to bat first on a surface that has predominantly favored the chasing side. The previous two games saw the toss winners opt to field first and it worked out in their favor. Fielding first will be the preferred strategy for the toss winning side.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a downpour. The temperature is predicted to touch 35 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Jones Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Ed Pollock Batter Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are on a four-match losing streak at the moment and do not seem hopeful to recover in a hurry.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Chris Woakes All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s bowlers have redressed their mistakes against Lancashire and Durham to limit the opposition to low totals. The team is riding a wave of success at present.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have quite a lead over Worcestershire in their head-to-head tally so far, having won 21 matches out of 40. Worcestershire have registered 16 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Worcestershire - 16

Warwickshire - 21

Abandoned - 3

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Alex Davies and Rob Yates have absolutely not been able to get their act together for Warwickshire and they have made no strides whatsoever since the start of the season. The latter in particular has been severely out of form, having faced two ducks in the previous three games. Together, the pair have been able to secure partnerships of 1, 2 and 2 runs in the last three games. Worcestershire’s opening wicket has been rather decent in comparison and with Rob Jones having replaced Matthew Waite in the last game, the former teamed up with skipper Brett D'Oliveira to add 20 runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, the team boasted stands of 13 and 70 runs. It is pretty clear that Warwickshire’s openers do not stand a chance against that of Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 County Ground in New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.498 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Ethan Brookes is currently Worcestershire’s leading run scorer with 170 runs in seven innings. He fell just short of a half-century in the last match against Northamptonshire wherein he notched up 42 runs before his dismissal. Although his average of 24.28 is not particularly remarkable, he is the top pick for the next match.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has a sizable lead over the rest of the batters in the team with 208 runs in six innings. He maintains an impressive average of 52.00 and has achieved two half-centuries this season. He narrowly missed out on a third one against Derbyshire where he scored 43 runs but he will be sure to come back with vengeance.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire with seven wickets in seven matches. He was the top bowler for the team last time around against Northamptonshire where he delivered a brilliant spell; in three overs, he conceded 16 runs and bagged two wickets which gave him an economy rate of 5.33. He is undoubtedly the top choice for the next game.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs is the joint highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire with ten wickets in six innings and an excellent bowling average of 14.00. He was the leading wicket-taker for the team against Derbyshire, having picked two wickets in four overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.75. He remains the leading choice for the upcoming match.