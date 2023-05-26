Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction WOR 41 % Chance of Winning YOR 59 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Yorkshire will face off in this Vitality T20 Blast clash on Friday, May 26. These two teams from North Group will take place at County Ground, New Road in Worcester. The contest is scheduled to begin at 10 PM IST and has the chance of being a cracker of a game.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are favourites heading into this fixture against Worcestershire. Worcestershire are playing at home but Yorkshire have come out on top in the previous five encounters between these two teams.

Worcestershire chance of winning @ 41%

Yorkshire chance of winning @ 59%

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Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Worcestershire and Yorkshire are set to lock horns in this North Group fixture on Friday. Both the teams have played one game each in the T20 Blast 2023.

Worcestershire faced Northamptonshire on Wednesday away from home. They came out on top by 15 runs in a high-scoring contest. Batting first, they lost both the openers inside the first four overs. Jack Haynes got them moving with 27 off 17. It was the experienced Adam Hose who stood up for the team.

Hose smashed 61 in 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes to put Gloucestershire in a good position. He couldn't provide the finish but Ed Pollock and Usama Mir contributed with crucial cameos down the order to help the side post 196 on the board.

Northamptonshire got off to a rapid start with 50 runs in just 4.1 overs. They were 90 for 1 in 7.3 overs before Gloucestershire pulled things back. Mir and Brett D'Oliveira were the stars of the match for them, completely changing the game. Usama Mir snared 3 for 21 in his four overs whereas D'Oliveira picked 3 for 28 as they managed to hold off Northants.

Yorkshire took on Birmingham Bears in their opening match at the Edgbaston, where they went down by 34 runs. They chose to field first and had an outstanding start. Yorkshire reduced the opponents to 4 for 51 in 7.3 overs but then completely lost the plot.

Sam Hain and Chris Benjamin from Birmingham obliterated the Yorkshire bowling attack and posted 200 on the board from a position where 160 looked difficult. Matthew Revis was the only bowler to concede less than 9.5 runs per over, picking 2 for 25 in four overs.

Later, Chris Woakes and Henry Brookes ran through the Yorkshire batting unit. Yorkshire lost Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow and Shan Masood inside the first three overs and were five down for 34. Dawid Malan was the only batter to put up some fight with his 43 runs in 29 deliveries. Dom Bess 42* off 28 down the order while Jafer Chohan smashed a 20-ball 37 but it wasn't enough to threaten the target.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Yorkshire won the toss in their opening fixture of the T20 Blast 2023 and opted to field first. Worcestershire, on the other hand, chose to bat first in their first game. This will be the first game at this venue this season and how the pitch will behave will be uncertain so chasing could be a better option. Expect the team to win the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Worcester should be clear on Friday evening. Rain should not be an issue for this game. The temperature could range between 10-16 degree Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire squad:Brett D’Oliveira (c), Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Josh Baker, Michael Bracewell, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Oliver Cox, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Bracewell All-Rounder Brett D'Oliveira (Captain) All-Rounder Colin Munro Batter Adam Hose Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicketkeeper Usama Mir Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire didn't have a great season last year, finishing at the bottom of the table in North Group with only two victories out of 14 games. They have started this season well by beating Northamptonshire by 15 runs on Wednesday.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire squad: Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dom Bess, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, David Wiese, Ben Mike, James Mukherjee, Jafer Chohan, Mickey Edwards, Jordan Thompson, Saud Shakeel, Dominic Leech, Jonathan Tattersall, Matthew Revis, Neil Wagner, James Wharton, Matthew Milnes, Ben Cliff, Matt Fisher, Finlay Bean, Shai Hope, Adam Lyth, William Luxton, Jack Shutt, Shan Masood, Harry Duke

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood (captain) Batter Will Fraine Wicketkeeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Ben Mike All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicketkeeper Dom Bess Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire, who lost in the semifinals last season, couldn't get off to a good start this edition. They lost to Birmingham Bears by 34 runs in their opening game.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

These two sides have competed against each other on 14 occasions in T20 cricket. Yorkshire have had the upper hand with nine victories whereas Worcestershire have claimed five wins. Yorkshire have been victorious in the last five clashes between the two.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to score most fours in the match

Yorkshire have a strong batting line-up comprising Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Jordan Thompson and Matthew Revis. Jonny Bairstow might be off to the England duties but they have enough firepower. Yorkshire scored 13 fours in their opening fixture.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batter

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s best batter

Adam Hose is one of the experienced campaigners in English cricket. He started this T20 Blast season in great style, hitting 61 off 40 against Northants. Hose has a pretty good record in the shorter format. He has over 2800 runs at an average of 31 while striking at 144. You can back him to be Worcestershire's top batter.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s best batter

Dawid Malan is one of the most consistent T20 batters in the world. He started this season well with 43 off 29. Overall, he has 8054 runs in the shorter format at an average of 33 with five centuries and 50 half-centuries. You can back Malan to be the top batter for Yorkshire.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Top Team Bowlers

Usama Mir to be Worcestershire’s best bowler

The Pakistani leg-break bowler has the ability to bamboozle batters and he should be effective at this venue. He's coming off a superb 3 for 21 in the first game of the season. Mir has 74 wickets in the format at 7.75 economy. Bet on him to be the best bowler for Worcestershire.

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s best bowler

The right medium pacer was the top wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the previous season. He went for 41 runs for one wicket in the first game but picked 2 for 29 in a second XI match on May 22. Thompson is a good bet to be the top bowler for Yorkshire.