Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction WOR 39 % Chance of Winning YOR 61 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Yorkshire will meet in the second leg of the Vitality Blast on July 14, 2024, at County Ground, New Road, Worcester. The clash is going to commence at 7:00 P.M IST.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire tugged at Warwickshire’s advantage in their last outing where the former rejoiced an unexpected victory. Worcestershire batted first on the latter’s home soil which put them in a superior position from the start. However, in a match that was truncated by the rain, Worcestershire managed to score 187 runs in 17 overs; an extremely unseemly performance from their side. Kashif Ali’s 46 was the top score but Matthew Waite’s 36 not out and Nathan Smith’s 33 also aided in their quest. Warwickshire are not usually so lax in their approach but in staggering fashion, their entire lineup began to fall prey to Worcestershire’s bowlers who put on a stellar display. By the start of the 16th over, Warwickshire were forced out for 132 and Worcestershire reigned supreme by 55 runs.

Yorkshire’s previous match against Lancashire was abandoned without a ball bowled and they did not get the chance to improve their standing. They were set to enter the fixture on the back of a resounding victory over Durham where Yorkshire’s bowlers condemned their rivals to a score of 107. They made life easy for the batters who took their sweet time but got the job done to celebrate a seven-wicket win.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 39%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 61%

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Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Worcestershire’s first wicket stands are a critical factor in their defeats this season since they leave too much to be done by the others even though their job is to alleviate the pressure at the top. Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali and Brett D'Oliveira are all rotational openers and since there is no stability here, their opening totals of 0, 24, 12, 19 and 10 runs in the last five fixtures leave so much to be desired. After these performances, they are not expected to give Yorkshire’s bowlers a tough time.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Fielding first has produced three victories out of the five games that were played at County Ground in New Road this year. The average first innings total is as low as 158 so far and that is not a difficult tally in the slightest for most teams. The toss winner will want to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Worcester is forecasted for a 10% chance of rainfall and mostly cloudy conditions are projected with the temperature expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Kashif Ali Batter Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Nathan Smith All-rounder Matthew Waite Bowler Rob Jones Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire won two out of three matches prior to this matchup but it does not say much about their performance going forward given that their defeats have been quite crushing.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root All-rounder Shan Masood (C) Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Matthew Revis Batter Jaffer Chohan Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s previous game was abandoned but they will be riding a wave of momentum from their triumph over Durham prior to that.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire managed to eke out even more of an edge over Worcestershire by taking their 11th head-to-head victory at the start of the season. Worcestershire trail behind with six wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Worcestershire - 6

Yorkshire - 11

Abandoned - 1

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Between Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali and Brett D'Oliveira, there are too many changes at the top of Worcestershire’s lineup and it is adding instability to the first wicket. Their opening scores show how much of an effect these changes are bringing about given that they have partnerships of 0, 24 and 12 runs in the last three matches. On the other hand, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are in tip top shape for Yorkshire and they have added 64, 5 and 18 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. Worcestershire’s opening order is on the backfoot against Yorkshire’s well-established first wicket.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali’s innings was put to an end after 46 runs against Warwickshire which prevented his first half-century of the season. Regardless, he was the top scorer during the match and has amassed a total of 156 runs in five innings with an average of 31.20. The opener is anticipated to lead from the front yet again.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan has a stronghold over the team’s run charts with 327 runs in 11 innings and an average of 32.70. He was just short of the top spot in the last completed match against Durham where he scored 29 runs before his dismissal. He has been the mainstay for Yorkshire and he will continue to stay that way in the upcoming match as well.

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Matthew Waite’s four-wicket haul in 3.2 overs against Warwickshire was mighty impressive and made him the second highest wicket-taker for the team overall with 12 wickets in four innings. His sensational bowling average of 7.08 is an added benefit and he also has a remarkable economy rate of 6.98. He is, by all means, the leading contender for the next match, too.

Jafer Chohan to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jafer Chohan’s fifer in the last match against Durham was half the reason for their victory. He achieved that incredible feat in 3.4 overs and to top it off, he allowed just 14 runs during his spell and ended up with an economy rate of 3.81. After that display, he is the top choice for the forthcoming game.