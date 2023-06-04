Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction YOR 61 % Chance of Winning DER 39 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Derbyshire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, June 4. The action will kick start from 4:00 PM IST. Yorkshire reached the semi-final stage of the T20 Blast 2022 where they lost by six wickets. Derbyshire reached the quarterfinal where they lost to Somerset by 191 runs.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are on a two much unbeaten run and are favourites to make it three in three by beating Derbyshire on Sunday. The last two matches have seen them post runs in excess of 180. Dawid Malan is in top form for Yorkshire and will come across as a major threat for Derbyshire.

Yorkshire have a few international stars who are likely to keep their team ahead in the tournament. Adam Lyth, Dom Bess, Shan Masood and David Wiese are players who can single-handedly win matches for Yorkshire.

Derbyshire have also won their last two matches and their pace unit consisting of Zak Chappell and Zaman Khan was in top form in their last outing against Warwickshire. Each of the two bowlers picked three wickets apiece.

However, Yorkshire surely have an edge over Derbyshire in the batting department. There isn't any major big name in the squad and Wayne Madsen (348) have scored bulk of the runs. The next highest-scorer in the team is Luis Reece who has scored 109 runs in five matches at an average of 21.80.

Overall form and composition of the team make Yorkshire the favourites despite two comprehensive wins by Derbyshire recently.

Yorkshire chances of winning - 61%

Derbyshire chances of winning - 39%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shan Masood of Yorkshire is yet to join the party and eyes will be on the senior batter in the upcoming match. The first five matches have seen him score 70 runs only at an average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 130. He was in blazing form last year and that contributed massively to the team's success. The side would expect the same this year as well.

Another Pakistan star Haider Ali is part of the Derbyshire squad but he has failed to get going. In the four matches he has played so far, the batter has scored 54 runs in five matches at an average of 10.80. 32 of these runs came in the last match against Warwickshire. Derbyshire would want him to get back in form as soon as possible to go deep in the tournament.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Yorkshire won the toss and opted to bowl first but Durham won the match by 28 runs. In the second match here, Lancashire opted to bowl but Yorkshire won by 15 runs. The team winning the toss, might possibly look to bat at this venue this time.

Weather Report

Partly sunny is the predicted weather in Leeds on Sunday. With a precipitation level of just one percent there are no chances of rain. The humidity level will go up to 58 percent

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Shan Masood (c, Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese (Namibia), James Wharton

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Will Luxton Batter Matthew Revis Batter Shan Masood Batter J Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jonathan Tattersall (wk) WK-Batter Dom Bess Bower Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won two and lost three of their last five matches. They have won their last two matches against Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Leus du Plooy (c), Ben Aitchison, Haider Ali (Pakistan), Harry Came, Zak Chappell, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Archie Harrison, Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Matt Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Mark Watt, Tom Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Thomas Wood Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) WK-Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Scrimshaw Bower Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have lost four of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. They won their last match against Leicestershire by two runs.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Even though it is one of the closer head to head rivalries in England, It is Yorkshire who lead the charge with 19 wins in 34 games. Derbyshire are not too far behind with 14 wins while one game has ended with the points being shared.

Matches Played - 34

Yorkshire Wins - 19

Derbyshire Wins - 14

NR- 1

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire's opening partnership to be over 22.5

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are very likely to score over 22 runs together in their upcoming match against Derbyshire. In their previous outing, they stitched a 88-run partnership together for the first wicket. In the match prior to it against Nottinghamshire, the opening stand between them accounted for 41 runs. Yorkshire are on a two much unbeaten run and high on confidence. Lyth and Malan - the England stars are very likely to score over 22 runs against a Derbyshire bowling unit which is not very penetrative.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire Top Batter

The swashbuckling batter is currently the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire. He has scored 247 runs in five matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 160.38. He has two fifties in the tournament so far. Overall, Malan has played 300 T20 matches and scored 8258 runs at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 129.78.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire's Top Batter

Wayne Madsen is the leading run-scorer for Derbyshire after four matches. He has scored 348 runs in five matches at an average of 116 and a strike rate of 154.66. Overall, he has featured in 156 T20 matches and scored 4050 runs at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 137.56.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

David Wiese to be Yorkshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment. He has picked seven wickets in four matches at an average of 17.57 and an economy rate of 7.68. Overall, South African has played 334 T20 matches and picked 267 wickets at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 8.30.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Zak Chappell is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire at the moment. He has picked nine wickets in five matches at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 8.36. Overall, he has played in 29 T20 matches and picked 35 wickets at an average of 22.48 and an economy rate of 9.02.