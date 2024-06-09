Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction YOR 61 % Chance of Winning DER 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.595 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Derbyshire are set to meet in the Vitality Blast on June 9, 2024. Their outing is going to be hosted at Headingley, Leeds, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s second victory of the season came against Northamptonshire in their previous match where the former batted first on foreign soil and posted 186 runs on the board. The opening pair is credited with much of their success as Joe Root and Dawid Malan scored 35 and 41 runs, respectively, while skipper Shan Masood scored an unbeaten 36 to finish the innings. During the second innings, the middle overs were crucial for Yorkshire since they found a way to eliminate most of the threats from the opposition. Northamptonshire eventually yielded by 29 runs.

Derbyshire went into the previous fixture in entirely new shape, making them nearly unrecognizable with a new first wicket partnership and several other changes along the way. Wayne Madsen was the leading run scorer, as is customary, with 53 runs on the board. The rest of the batters also pitched in and supported him which brought their total up to 198. The bowlers cannot go unmentioned since they were, arguably, much more instrumental in the team’s achievement, having bowled out Nottinghamshire for a scant sum of 102 runs in 16.4 overs, leading to a 96-run victory for Derbyshire.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 61%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan did a somewhat adequate job for Yorkshire where they opened the first two matches together. Their first match was quite fruitful considering they added 43 runs to the first wicket but the second time around saw a dip in performance as they scored ten runs together. For the previous encounter against Northamptonshire, Lyth was benched in favor of Joe Root who gave the team their money’s worth by helping them achieve a partnership of 67 runs. The duo will be expected to carry their momentum forward and post a par score for the team to build on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Headingley is a batting paradise and it can be attested to by the fact that six out of seven matches held here in 2023 were won by the teams batting first. Further, the average first innings total was 193 across the seven games and, more often than not, the totals were not chased down. The previous match hosted at the venue between Worcestershire and Yorkshire was won by the latter while chasing but that is mostly attributed to the former’s struggle in an away game. Regardless, the teams will vie to bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of rain, weather disruptions are not expected to have much of an impact on the outcome even though cloudy skies are anticipated with the temperature reaching 13 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Root All-rounder Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Matthew Revis Batter Jaffer Chohan Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have been in relatively convincing form despite their defeat against Leicestershire in the second game.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Zak Chappell Bowler Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s revamped squad did wonders for their performance increment. The batters and the bowlers were absolutely spot on in their approach against Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire trail behind Yorkshire by five runs in their head-to-head tally, having won on 15 occasions while the latter have bagged 20 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 36

Yorkshire - 20

Derbyshire - 15

No Result - 1

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Yorkshire’s opening order is distinctly superior to that of Derbyshire and their figures speak for themselves. In the first two games, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan opened the innings for the team and they added 43 and 10 runs to the first wicket. However, with Joe Root having replaced the former in the last match versus Northamptonshire, Yorkshire’s opening stand was at its best this season since they scored 67 runs. This is not at all the case for Derbyshire who have tried out different variations of openers but nothing has clicked until now. In the first three matches, Harry Came and Luis Reece led the way and scored 7, 8 and 18 runs together. The last match saw the team send out a revamped partnership between David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald but this didn’t work either as they managed three runs together before their first dismissal. Yorkshire has a clear edge over Derbyshire in this area.

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Shan Masood was the second highest run scorer for Yorkshire last match with 36 runs and, impressively, he was striking at 211.76. He was unbeaten and had the potential to inflict much more damage had time permitted. He leads his team’s run charts with 88 runs in three innings and will be expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen is the leading run-getter for the team, having scored 133 runs in three innings thus far and an average of 44.33. He achieved his first half-century of the season in their last match against Nottinghamshire where he scored 53 runs before departing. His stronghold is only expected to increase as time goes by.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Dom Bess is the joint highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment with five wickets in three innings. He was the second best bowler last time around against Northamptonshire where he picked two wickets in three overs and also ended up with a decent economy rate of 6.66. With a bowling average of 12.00, he is in contention to be the team’s leading bowler against Derbyshire.

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown leads Derbyshire’s bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings so far. He was the highest wicket-taker in their last fixture against Derbyshire wherein he captured three wickets in his 2.4-over spell and managed to earn himself an economy rate of 6.37. He is undoubtedly the top pick for the upcoming match.