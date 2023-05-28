Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction YOR 62 % Chance of Winning DUR 38 % Bet Now! Yorkshire, who have already played two matches this season, will take on Durham, who began their campaign this year against Northamptonshire on May 26. Although both teams have reached the finals once, neither has managed to capture a championship title yet. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 P.M IST (May 28) at Headingley, Leeds, and promises to be an exciting showdown.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Yorkshire have had a torrid start to the campaign with back to back losses in as many games. While the loss against Warwickshire was almost a blowout, the Worcestershire defeat was a closer one as the game was decided by a two wicket margin. Durham, on the other hand, pulled off a one sided 10 wicket victory in their opener as Graham Clark’s unbeaten 102 saw off an abject Northamptonshire. Despite the results, Durham enters the tournament as the underdogs, as indicated by their odds of 2.34. Yorkshire, aiming to make a strong impression, has been favored by the bookmaker with odds of 1.59.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 62%

Durham chance of winning - 38%

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Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Yorkshire faces a tough situation as they enter the tournament, with their recent County Championship results being quite underwhelming. Two out of their last three games ended in draws, and they experienced a loss against Durham in their most recent encounter. Moreover, they were unable to secure a victory in their first Blast match against Warwickshire. In contrast, Durham has been in surprisingly good form, winning five consecutive matches in the County Championship.

In the previous week, Dawid Malan stood out as Yorkshire's highest run-scorer, impressively notching 43 runs off just 29 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 148.27. Meanwhile, Dom Bess delivered an unexpected batting performance, contributing 42 runs from 28 balls. Even Jafer Chohan, batting at number 10, showcased his skills by scoring a notable 37 runs. Despite their efforts, Yorkshire unfortunately ended up losing the match. On the other hand, Durham has been in exceptional form lately, with standout performances from players like Michael Jones and Graham Clark, both of whom scored centuries in a recent County Championship match against Gloucestershire.

Yorkshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to be held at Headingley in Leeds, which serves as Yorkshire's home ground. Predicting the outcome of the match is a daunting task due to the limited history of T20 matches played at this venue. In the sole T20 match played here, the home team batted first and posted a formidable total of 200 runs, resulting in a victory. With such scant information available, it becomes challenging for teams to make a decision regarding their preferred batting strategy. However, considering the unsuccessful chase in the previous match, the team winning the toss might be inclined to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the day of the match in Leeds is slightly concerning, with a predominantly cloudy outlook. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, indicating a slight possibility of rain. However, the temperature is expected to remain steady at around 21 degrees Celsius during the match time.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Adil Rashid, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Ben Mike, Dawid Malan, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Finlay Bean, George Hill, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (wk), Jake Shutt, Jafer Chohan, James Wharton, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Revis, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner, Saud Shakeel, Shai Hope, Will Fraine, Will Luxton, Yash Vagadia.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Johnny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Shan Masood Batter Will Fraine All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been experiencing a series of disappointing performances, highlighted by their loss to Warwickshire and Worcestershire. Their County Championship campaign has also been below par, with two out of their last three games ending in draws and a loss against Durham.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Tom Mackintosh, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Stokes, Tristan Stubbs, Liam Trevaskis, Ross Whitfield, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson All-Rounder Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler Ben Raine All-Rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Paul Coughlin All-Rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham has been displaying remarkable performances lately, especially considering their position in the 2022 season. With five consecutive victories in the County Championship, they are currently in a commendable form and appear to be in a strong position. Their win against Northamptonshire was as impressive as it could have been but this game will determine whether they are ready to post a real challenge in the North Group.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Over their past five meetings, the record between Yorkshire and Durham stands quite evenly. Yorkshire claimed victories in both matches played against Durham last year, while Durham also emerged victorious in two encounters against their rivals. One match ended in abandonment. However, when considering their overall T20 record against each other, Yorkshire holds a slight advantage.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total matches - 40

Yorkshire - 20

Durham - 15

Tie/No Result - 5

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

In the 2022 edition of the tournament, there was a noticeable disparity in performance between Durham and Yorkshire. Yorkshire secured a 4th place finish in the North Group standings, registering 7 wins and 6 losses. Conversely, Durham had a forgettable season, finishing 8th in the standings. Both teams will be determined to surpass their previous performances. Considering Yorkshire's favorable head-to-head record against Durham, they are likely to enter the upcoming match as favorites. Despite reaching the finals once each, neither team has clinched a championship title yet. This season, both teams will be aiming to enhance their overall standing in the tournament and secure higher positions.

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

As the designated opening batter for Yorkshire, there is an inherent expectation for him to make significant contributions in the initial phase of the match. In the recent game against Warwickshire, he fulfilled that role admirably by scoring 43 runs off just 29 deliveries, showcasing an impressive strike rate of 148.27. Moreover, his performance in the previous season was remarkable, amassing a total of 138 runs in only four matches.

Michael Jones to be Durham’s Best Batter

Consistently shining in his recent matches, the 25-year-old opening batter has emerged as a reliable and dependable player. With his exceptional skills at the top order, he is poised to lead the run-scoring charts once again. His noteworthy century against Gloucestershire in the County Championship showcases his effectiveness and impact as a top-order batsman for his team.

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Matthew Revis to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Yorkshire's bowling line-up demonstrated effectiveness in picking up wickets against Warwickshire, although they struggled to contain the flow of runs. Revis emerged as the standout bowler for his team, impressively taking 2 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.25. This performance solidifies his reputation as a top-class bowler and makes him worthy of strong backing.

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts has consistently stood out as a top-class bowler for Durham in their recent County Championship matches. His remarkable performances have significantly contributed to Durham's winning streak. With his skill and impact, Potts can be relied upon to continue delivering match-winning displays and emerge as the team's standout bowler once again.