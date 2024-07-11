Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction YOR 46 % Chance of Winning DUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.879 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Durham are going to square off in the Vitality Blast on July 11, 2024, marking their second meeting in the ongoing season. The clash will be staged at Headingley, Leeds, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Yorkshire suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Derbyshire in their last match. Yorkshire batted first and their struggle became evident at the very beginning which made it easy for Derbyshire to exploit their vulnerabilities. With the top five batters out of the picture with virtually no runs on the board, the lower order could not be expected to save their innings. Wicket-keeper batter Donovan Ferreira stepped up to the plate and scored 44 runs while Matthew Revis and Jordan Thompson were the only other players who made it to double digit scores of 30 and 23, respectively. Yorkshire managed 130 runs in the end but it was an absolute cakewalk for Derbyshire who finished the chase with seven wickets still in hand.

Durham’s performance against Northamptonshire was subpar at best and their defeat gave the latter a chance to equalize in the standings. The top three batters were all out on ducks and the pressure was transferred to the middle order to salvage their innings. Colin Ackermann’s 70 constituted half their total score while the rest of the batters’ scores added up brought their yield to 140. Durham’s bowlers gave it everything in the hope of defending the total, having picked five wickets, but there was no stopping Northamptonshire in this low-scoring chase.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 46%

Durham chance of winning - 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Durham’s inconsistency on the opening front is baffling and their trajectory has gone haywire in the last five matches. Graham Clark and Alex Lees are regulars in this position and it is concerning that they have not found a sustainable formula for success after so many rounds of trial and error. With both openers out on ducks in the previous match against Northamptonshire, it is difficult to trust them and their unstable opening totals of 0, 43, 18, 81 and 12 runs in the last five matches do not show any sign of cohesion. They have quite a hurdle to overcome.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Headingley has had a fairly equal record between teams batting first and fielding first with a slight advantage for the former who have emerged victorious three out of five times this season. The toss winners are aware that the venue supports big totals and it gives them the chance to apply pressure early in the game. Batting first is certainly the preferred option here.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are forecasted at Leeds coupled with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root All-rounder Shan Masood (C) Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Matthew Revis Batter Jaffer Chohan Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire enter this fixture on the back of a three-match losing streak. They are on the backfoot as they take on Durham again.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann Batter Ashton Turner Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Michael Jones Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won three out of their last five completed games and with a chance to qualify, they will bring the big guns against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham have torn away at Yorkshire’s lead with a victory in their previous outing in the season. The latter have 20 wins and Durham now have 17 victories in their head-to-head tally.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Yorkshire - 20

Durham - 17

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Both teams played against each other once in the season and Yorkshire’s openers were simply better on that occasion. Graham Clark kept Durham’s opening wicket afloat and managed to add 18 runs along with Alex Lees but the skipper was not particularly helpful. His dismissal in the third over brought an abrupt end to their partnership without a substantial total on the board while Yorkshire’s openers were relatively better equipped to handle Durham’s bowlers. Adam Lyth did the heavy lifting and even though skipper Dawid Malan was all out of sorts, they scored 35 runs together before the latter departed. Yorkshire are expected to keep their advantage in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire vs Durham T20 Headingley, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.879 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan faced an unseemly golden duck dismissal against Derbyshire in the previous match but he has retained his position as the team’s top run-getter with 298 runs in ten innings. In the match prior to that against Warwickshire, he scored his second half-century of the season with 54 runs. He remains the leading choice against Durham.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark had a strange struggle last time around against Northamptonshire and he was not able to make any headway, ultimately leading to a ten-ball duck. However, that is not usually the case with him at the crease, reflected in the fact that he is Durham’s top scorer with 282 runs in ten innings. In spite of his paltry display, he continues to be the top choice for his team.

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jordan Thompson leads Yorkshire’s bowling attack with 16 wickets in ten innings and an impressive average of 18.50. He was tied as their top bowler in the last outing against Derbyshire, having taken a solitary wicket in two overs. He was mildly expensive with an economy rate of 10.00 but that would not deter him from picking more wickets next time.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine has taken 17 wickets in nine innings and a bowling average of 13.76, making him the top bowler of the team. He delivered 3.4 overs against Northamptonshire in the last match, picked two wickets and ended up with an economy rate of 8.72. His performance makes him a top contender for the next game.