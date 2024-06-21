Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction
DUR
55%
Chance of Winning
YOR
45%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- With 237 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in this campaign.
- With 10 wickets, Ben Raine is the leading wicket taker for Durham in this campaign.
Yorkshire vs Durham Chance of Winning
Yorkshire had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but then lost against Warwickshire and then against Leicestershire who have done a double in this campaign. In the last game against their bitter rivals Lancashire, Yorkshire dominated the game and won the tie by seven runs.
Unlike their opponents, Durham did not have a great start to the tournament. They lost the first two games but have managed to turn things around as they have one defeat in the last five matches and with seven points are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%
- Durham’ chances of winning - 55%
Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Durham have managed to turn things around they have struggled to hit boundaries thus far. On the other hand, while Yorkshire have lost back to back games they have far more fire power in the lineup than Durham which makes us believe Yorkshire would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
One of the main reasons for Yorkshire’s bright start to the tournament has been the form of their openers and even though Yorkshire have lost a couple of games their openers have continued to impress. In six matches, Yorkshire openers have managed an opening stand of 43, 10, 67, 114, 15 and 45. We believe Yorshire would register an impressive opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, James Wharton, Harry Duke, Benjamin Cliff, William Luxton, Dominic Leech
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire had a great start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but then lost back to back games and in the last match they beat Lancashire with seven runs.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), David Bedingham, Ashton Turner, Ben McKinney, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Nathan Sowter, George Drissell, Michael Jones, Jonathan Bushnell, Haydon Mustard, Ben Dwarshuis, Colin Ackermann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McKinney
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Raine
|
Batter
|
Paul Coughlin
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
All-rounder
Durham Team Form
Durham have three wins in seven matches and have lost one game in last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head
Durham have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire in this competition 20-16. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Durham won the first game, the second game was called off due to bad weather.
Head to Head
Durham: 20
Yorkshire: 16
Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Durham and Yorkshire head into this fixture in contrasting form. Durham lost back to back games in the first two games but have lost just one game in the last five matches. On the other hand, Yorkshire had a brilliant start to the campaign but have struggled in the last few games. Regardless of their form, Yorkshire Openers have had a brilliant tournament thus far and have been dominant thus far. In four of the last five matches, Yorkshire have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe Yorkshire would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Yorkshire vs Durham
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter
Even though Yorkshire had a disappointing outing in the last few matches, Dawid Malan has been sensational thus far and has been consistent throughout the season so far. With 237 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter
Graham Clark has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as he has scored 209 runs in seven matches and is the leading run scorer for Durham. In the last game against Lancashire, Clark scored 87 off 57 balls and was the leading scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s top bowler
Jordan Thompson did not have a great game in the last outing against Lancashire he still managed to bag two wickets which makes us want to back him once more as he has been brilliant thus far and with 11 wickets thus far, Thompson is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler
Ben Raine has been the standout performer for Durham thus far and even though he did not have a great game against Lancashire in the last game we are still going to stick with him as with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Durham which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Durham to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch