Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction DUR 55 % Chance of Winning YOR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.983 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire take on Durham in the 2024 T20 Blast at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 21 at 11:00 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Yorkshire had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but then lost against Warwickshire and then against Leicestershire who have done a double in this campaign. In the last game against their bitter rivals Lancashire, Yorkshire dominated the game and won the tie by seven runs.

Unlike their opponents, Durham did not have a great start to the tournament. They lost the first two games but have managed to turn things around as they have one defeat in the last five matches and with seven points are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%

Durham’ chances of winning - 55%

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Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Durham have managed to turn things around they have struggled to hit boundaries thus far. On the other hand, while Yorkshire have lost back to back games they have far more fire power in the lineup than Durham which makes us believe Yorkshire would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

One of the main reasons for Yorkshire’s bright start to the tournament has been the form of their openers and even though Yorkshire have lost a couple of games their openers have continued to impress. In six matches, Yorkshire openers have managed an opening stand of 43, 10, 67, 114, 15 and 45. We believe Yorshire would register an impressive opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, James Wharton, Harry Duke, Benjamin Cliff, William Luxton, Dominic Leech

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Shan Masood All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Jordan Thompson Bowler Dominic Bess All-rounder Jafer Chohan Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire had a great start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but then lost back to back games and in the last match they beat Lancashire with seven runs.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), David Bedingham, Ashton Turner, Ben McKinney, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Nathan Sowter, George Drissell, Michael Jones, Jonathan Bushnell, Haydon Mustard, Ben Dwarshuis, Colin Ackermann

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter David Bedingham Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben McKinney All-rounder Ben Raine Batter Paul Coughlin All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter All-rounder

Durham Team Form

Durham have three wins in seven matches and have lost one game in last five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head

Durham have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire in this competition 20-16. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Durham won the first game, the second game was called off due to bad weather.

Head to Head

Durham: 20

Yorkshire: 16

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham and Yorkshire head into this fixture in contrasting form. Durham lost back to back games in the first two games but have lost just one game in the last five matches. On the other hand, Yorkshire had a brilliant start to the campaign but have struggled in the last few games. Regardless of their form, Yorkshire Openers have had a brilliant tournament thus far and have been dominant thus far. In four of the last five matches, Yorkshire have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe Yorkshire would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter

Even though Yorkshire had a disappointing outing in the last few matches, Dawid Malan has been sensational thus far and has been consistent throughout the season so far. With 237 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as he has scored 209 runs in seven matches and is the leading run scorer for Durham. In the last game against Lancashire, Clark scored 87 off 57 balls and was the leading scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Jordan Thompson did not have a great game in the last outing against Lancashire he still managed to bag two wickets which makes us want to back him once more as he has been brilliant thus far and with 11 wickets thus far, Thompson is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine has been the standout performer for Durham thus far and even though he did not have a great game against Lancashire in the last game we are still going to stick with him as with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Durham which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.