Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction YOR 39 % Chance of Winning LAN 61 % Bet Now! Yorkshire take on Lancashire in the Match No 33 of the 2023 Vitality Blast T20 at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Both teams head into this game with contrasting form as Lancashire find themselves in the playoff spots while Yorkshire languishes in the middle of the table in the North Group. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31 at 11:30 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the campaign as Lancashire kicked off the season with three wins in as many games before they were annihilated by Warwickshire at Edgbaston. On the other hand, Yorkshire have had a disappointing start to the season as they their first three games yielded absolutely no points. But the team from Leeds bounced back in the last game against Nottinghamshire giving them some confidence going into the upcoming fixture against last year's finalist. As per our calculations, we believe Lancashire would have enough in the locker when matched up against the home side and would walk away with maximum points.

Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 39%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 61%

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Lancashire would have a better opening stand than Yorkshire in the game. Even with the brilliance of Dawid Malan from one end, Adam Lyth has struggled to get going this season. Lyth has managed to score 1,4,24 and 12 so far this season. What indeed favours our tip is the form of Lancashire bowler especially in the powerplay as opponents have only managed to get opening partnership 1, 16, 1 and 50 in the first four games. We believe the 50 run stand they conceded in the last game was one off as Warwickshire was only chasing a target of 98 in the game and it is highly unlikely the Lancashire batsmen would score so low again. In two of the first three games Lancashire openers have managed to get an opening partnership of over 50 runs making our argument even more convincing that Lancashire openers would outscore Yorkshire openers. We also believe Adam Lyth would have a low scoring game, Yorkshire opener has averaged 10.25 so far this season. Considering the opener’s form this season it's very unlikely he would match his score in this fixture last season where he managed to score 38 of 19 balls at Headingley.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In the last four games at Headingley, the team batting first has won the game hence it makes a lot of sense to establish the fact that whoever wins the toss would decide to bat first. What further validates our argument is when both teams went head to head last year in Leeds, Lancashire batted first and won the game by four runs.

Weather Report

The chance of any interruptions during the game is minimal as we expect clear weather on June 1. The maximum temperature is expected to be 16C and minimum is expected to be 8C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood (c), Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, David Wiese, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (Wk), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawin Malan Batter Will Luxton Batter Shan Masood Batter Jonathan Tettersall Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Jordan Thompson All-rounder Ben Mike All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire started off the campaign with a hattrick of defeats in the first three games. But the Northerners managed to break the trend with a win against Nottinghamshire and register their first points on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire were on the wrong side of a humiliation in the last game. After attaining maximum points in the first three games, Lancashire’s batsmen crumbled against Warwickshire and were bowled out for 98 and ended up losing the game by seven wickets

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Yorkshire in head to head games over the years. In 32 games, Lancashire has registered 19 wins. Last year, both teams went head to head three times and Lancashire had an upper hand in this fixture as the Manchester based outfit won twice including a comprehensive victory in the knockout stages.

T20 played - 39

Yorkshire win(s) - 13

Lancashire win(s) - 19

Ties/No Results - 7

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to score more sixes than Lancashire in the game

Even though Yorkshire has struggled to get over the line in games, they have managed to register more sixes in the last three games than their opponent this season. This tournament, Yorkshire have averaged 8.75 sixes in the first four games but have only conceded 7.5 sixes so far this season. On other hand, Lancashire have only averaged 5.5 sixes a game making this a very enticing tip to encash upon. Moreover, in the last game between these two teams Yorkshire outscored Lancashire in terms of number of 6’s in the game by 12-7. We believe this is a great opportunity to get a good return as bookmakers have sided with Lancashire in this tip and have given us a very lucrative odds of 2.34 which we believe you should instantly grab with both hands.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter

Dawid Malan has been the shining light for Yorkshire in what has been a disappointing campaign so far. Malan is four runs short of Wayne Madsen as the tournament top scorer this season. He single handedly took Yorkshire over the line as they registered their first win of the tournament scoring an unbeaten 95 off 56 balls.

Darryl Mitchell to be Lancashire’s top batter

With Phil Salt’s absence in the last game there are only two contenders for the top pick Darryl Mitchell and Luke Wells. Even though Luke Wells comes above Mitchell in the line up, Mitchell is not just the top scorer for Lancashire this season he is also the most consistent scorer for the Lancashire outfit this season and hence is our top pick for the game.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

David Wiese to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Along with Dawid Malan, David Wiese was instrumental as Yorkshire registered their first win of the tournament. Weise’s bowling figures of 2/32 in the game makes him top wicket taker with five wickets for Yorkshire. We believe Wiese would carry on his form in this fixture making him our top pick in this game.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Once again we would side with Luke Wood in this game. Even though Wood failed to impress in his last outing against Warwickshire, we believe that was a one off game as Lancashire were defending mere 98 runs which is highly unlikely to happen again. Wood has been the centerpiece in each of the three wins this season grabbing eight wickets and is tournament’s leading wicket taker hence making this a straightforward pick for us in this game.