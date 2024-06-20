Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction YOR 48 % Chance of Winning LAN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.929 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Lancashire are poised to clash in the Vitality Blast on June 20, 2024, where they will meet at Headingley, Leeds. Their match is scheduled to commence at 11:45 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire landed themselves in further trouble as they lost against Leicestershire in the last outing and found themselves demoted in the rankings. They were asked to field first on home turf and Yorkshire’s bowlers kept up their end of the bargain by limiting Leicestershire to 166 runs. The batters, however, were a major let down since they were unable to chase down an attainable target and the top order’s collapse was their undoing. The openers did a decent job by scoring 45 runs together and the middle order made scant contributions after the fact but the rest of the team fell apart rather quickly and Yorkshire ended up conceding defeat by 20 runs.

Lancashire faced a baffling defeat at the hands of Durham in their previous encounter but it did not affect their standing much. Durham batted first and managed a total of 218 runs at their home ground which put Lancashire under pressure. Most of Lancashire’s batters made decent contributions, especially Chris Green, George Balderson and Matthew Hurst who scored 38, 37 and 32 runs, respectively. In a devastating ending to their innings, Lancashire came up short by a mere two runs.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 48%

Lancashire chance of winning - 52%

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Yorkshire’s opening partnerships have been on the higher side more often than not this season and both Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan seem to have brought their big guns this time around. In the six games that they have participated in so far, the openers have scored 45, 15, 137, 67, 10 and 43 runs. They also hold excellent averages of 44.00 and 44.60, respectively, which only solidifies their case. They have done the bulk of the scoring for the team until now and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.61 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Headingley is a batting surface and the teams batting first tend to be in a better position than those who chase, although that has been challenged this season since two out of three games so far ended in victory for the chasing side. However, on two out of three occasions, the toss winner has opted to bat first which is likely to be the case in the next match, too, especially because the teams batting first enjoyed five wins out of seven matches last season.

Weather Report

There is a looming 10% chance of precipitation at Leeds but the game is unlikely to be affected by that. The skies are anticipated to be cloudy with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root All-rounder Shan Masood (C) Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Matthew Revis Batter Jaffer Chohan Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are quite unstable at the moment and they do not seem to be put together at all.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce Batter Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler George Balderson All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s second defeat of the season does not necessarily put them at a disadvantage in the upcoming game. They are still a force to be reckoned with, especially against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have an edge over Yorkshire in the tournament so far with 19 wins. Yorkshire have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Yorkshire - 14

Lancashire - 19

Tie - 3

Abandoned - 5

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s opening order is not at its best right now and has often weighed down the team’s innings, evidenced by their previous encounter against Durham where Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon added just five runs to the first wicket. The two matches prior to that were no picnic either since they were dismissed for totals of nine and 18 runs. This makes it quite easy for Yorkshire’s openers who have consistently done well for the team and shown up for them nearly in all games so far, having scored 45, 15 and 137 runs in the last three fixtures alone. There is no reason to believe that Lancashire will show up with newfound form so quickly.

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Yorkshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan has done wonders for Yorkshire as an opener with a whopping 223 runs in six innings and an average of 44.60. Last time around against Leicestershire, he was the top run scorer for the team with 32 runs. He has consistently shown up for the team and will be expected to continue to do so in the upcoming match.

Matthew Hurst to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Matthew Hurst played a crucial knock for Lancashire in their previous encounter against Durham where he scored 32 runs while striking at 188.23, making him the second highest run scorer. He is also the team’s second highest run-getter overall with 176 runs in six innings. With consistent performances leading up to this game, he is the top choice against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Dan Moriarty to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Dan Moriarty was slightly expensive during his outing against Leicestershire where he allowed 43 runs in four overs and ended up with an economy rate of 10.75. However, he did pick two wickets during the spell and currently stands as the second highest wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in six innings. He is anticipated to come out on top in the next game.

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

George Balderson has participated in two innings so far and has picked three wickets along the way with a bowling average of 14.33. He delivered a decent spell against Durham where he conceded 28 runs in three overs, took a single wicket and achieved an economy rate of 9.33, which makes him a reliable prospect for the upcoming fixture.