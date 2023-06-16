Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction YOR 65 % Chance of Winning LEI 35 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Leicestershire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 16. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Yorkshire reached the semi-final stage of the T20 Blast 2022 where they lost by six wickets. Leicestershire finished one place ahead of them in sixth after winning eight of their 14 league matches.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are the red-hot favourites to beat Leicestershire in their upcoming match. The side is on a roll and have won each of their last five matches with comprehensive margins. They clashed against Leicestershire on June 6 and won the match by 30 runs.

In the match, Yorkshire batted first and scored 156/7 before Leicestershire were bundled out for 126 in 19.3 overs. Leicestershire batters have disappointed big time. Their leading run-scorer is Rishi Patel who has scored 282 runs at an average of 35.25. No batter from the team has crossed the 150-run mark. Including Patel, only two batters are averaging over 35. The other one is Lewis Hill who has scored 123 in four matches.

Leicestershire bowlers are struggling equally. Callum Parkinson, who has picked 10 wickets in eight matches, is their leading wicket-taker. On the flip side, the Yorkshire bowling unit has a brilliant pace trio of Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike and David Wiese who have picked 15, 10 and nine wickets respectively.

Yorkshire chances of winning - 65%

Leicestershire chances of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shan Masood of Yorkshire is yet to join the party and eyes will be on the senior batter in the upcoming match. The first eight matches have seen him score 118 runs only at an average of 16.85 and a strike rate of 126.88. He was in blazing form last year and that contributed massively to the team's success. The side would expect the same this year as well.

Afghanistan speedster Naveen-ul-Haq is one pacer who can help Leicestershire climb up the points table. So far, he has picked just four wickets in four matches at an average of 35.50 and an economy rate of 8.87. His stint with IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been expected to help him considerably in his T20 Blast campaign. Leicestershire would want him to get to his absolute best as soon as possible.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Yorkshire won the toss and opted to bowl first but Durham won the match by 28 runs. In the second match here, Lancashire opted to bowl but Yorkshire won by 15 runs. Yorkshire opted to bowl in the third match in Leeds as well and won the match by seven wickets. Yorkshire opted to bat in the last match at Headingley and won the match by 26 runs. There are high chances that the team winning would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

No rain forecast in Leeds on Friday and the precipitation level predicted is 10 percent. The maximum temperature would reach 26 degree celsius with a humidity level of 41 percent. The wind speed is expected to be close to 11 km/h.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Shan Masood (c, Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese (Namibia), James Wharton

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Will Luxton Batter Matthew Revis Batter Shan Masood Batter J Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jonathan Tattersall (wk) WK-Batter Dom Bess Bower Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won each of their last five matches and are on a roll. The five matches have seen them win with a comfortable 26 runs, 30 runs, seven wickets, 15 runs and eight-run margin. The turnaround after losing the first three matches is special.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Nich Welch Batter S Budinder Batter Rishi Patel All-rounder Colin Ackerman (cap) All-rounder Mulder All-rounder A Lilley Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Harry Swindells (wk) WK-Batter Callum Parkinson Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq All-rounder Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire is placed at the bottom of the 9-team North Group table. However, they have won two of their last three matches. The last five matches have seen them lose three times. In the ongoing season, they have won just two of their eight matches so far.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Even though it is one of the closer head to head rivalries in England, It is Leicestershire who lead the charge with 16 wins in 30 games. Yorkshire are not too far behind with 11 wins while two games between the two teams have been abandoned.

Matches Played - 30

Yorkshire Wins - 11

Leicestershire Wins - 16

Abandoned - 2

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire's opening partnership to be over 22.5

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are very likely to score over 22 runs together in their upcoming match against Derbyshire. In their last five outings together, they have partnered for 11, 10, 83, 88 and 41 runs. Yorkshire are on a five match unbeaten run and high on confidence. Lyth and Malan - the England stars are very likely to score over 22 runs against a Leicestershire bowling unit which has looked below average in the season so far.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire Top Batter

The swashbuckling batter is currently the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire. He has scored 409 runs in eight matches at an average of 68.16 and a strike rate of 155.51. He has four fifties in the tournament so far. Overall, Malan has played 303 T20 matches and scored 8420 runs at an average of 33.54 and a strike rate of 130.09.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's Top Batter

The 24-year-old batter has looked in good touch. He slammed a hundred in his last outing against Durham. The 36 T20 matches he has featured in so far, has seen him score 685 runs at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 133. In the ongoing T20 Blast 2023, he is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 283 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 147.64.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Team Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Jordon Thomson is currently the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire. He has picked 15 wickets at an average of 19.66 and an economy rate of 9.36. In his last two matches, Thompson has picked nine wickets. He picked four wickets in the last match against Worcestershire and five in the second-last match against Leicestershire. He is expected to be the key bowler for Yorkshire once again.

Callum Parkinson to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Callum Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for his side. In the eight matches Parkinson has played this season, he has picked 10 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.09. Overall, he has played 91 T20 matches and picked 104 wickets at an average of 22.90 and an economy rate of 7.51.