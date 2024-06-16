Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
YOR
65%
Chance of Winning
LEI
35%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- With 191 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in this campaign.
- With 79 fours, Leicestershire has hit the most fours in this tournament.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning
Yorkshire had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Worcestershire in the opening game and went on to win three of the first four matches. In the last game, Yorkshire fell short against Warwickshire as they failed to defend a first innings score of 145 and Warwickshire won the game with four wickets to spare.
Leicestershire have struggled for consistency thus far as they have bagged three wins in six matches. After one win in the first three matches, Leicestershire won back to back games against Worcestershire and Durham but in the last game they were beaten by Lancashire. As per our calculations, Yorkshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 65%
- Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 35%
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Leicestershire have struggled to find consistency in this campaign, they were brilliant in the last game against Yorkshire as their batsmen dominated the proceedings and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. With 79 fours, Leicestershire have hit the most fours in this tournament which makes us believe they would hit more fours in the upcoming game.
One of the main reasons for Yorkshire’s bright start to the tournament has been the form of their openers. In five matches, Yorkshire openers have managed an opening stand of 43, 10, 67, 114 and 15 and have dominated the games in the powerplay. We believe Yorshire would register an impressive opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, James Wharton, Harry Duke, Benjamin Cliff, William Luxton, Dominic Leech
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire had a great start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but in the last game they got outplayed by Warwickshire who won the game with four wickets to spare.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Peter Handscomb (c), Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox (wk), Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Scott Currie, Josh Hull, Soloman Budinger, Ian Holland, Roman Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Harry Swindells
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Ben Mike
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
Bowler
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
All-rounder
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have three wins in six matches thus far and are level on points with Yorkshire who have played a game less.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head
Leicestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire in this competition 17-12. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Yorkshire won both the games.
Head to Head
Leicestershire: 17
Yorkshire: 12
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire
Leicestershire and Yorkshire head into this fixture with both sides level on points in the North group. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Leicestershire outclassed Yorkhire in all departments as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Leicestershire openers were brilliant on the day as they managed an opening stand of 79 runs in the game. Regardless of the result, Yorkshire have looked impressive as they won three of the first four matches and have had a better opening stand in three of the first four matches. We believe Yorkshire would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter
Even though Yorkshire had a disappointing outing in the last game, Dawid Malan managed to hold his own as he played a crucial innings and scored 33 off 20 balls. He has been the most consistent batsman for Yorkshire and with 191 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Rishi Patel has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as he has scored 217 runs in six matches and is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire. In the last game against Yorkshire, Patel scored 30 off 18 balls and in the last game against Lancashire he scored 43 off 31 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s top bowler
Jordan Thompson had a phenomenal game against Warwickshire as he ended the game with four wickets and has the best bowling figures in the game. He has had a solid campaign thus far and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Scott Currie has been the best player for Leicestershire thus far. He has been consistent and at the same time has been lethal. In the last game against Lancashire, Currie bagged four wickets and took his wickets tally to 10 and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.53 (PariMatch)
- Leicestershire to win @ 2.50 (PariMatch)
Parimatch