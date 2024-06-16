Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction YOR 65 % Chance of Winning LEI 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire take on Leicestershire in the 2024 T20 Blast at the Headingley, Leeds. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 16 at 08:00 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Worcestershire in the opening game and went on to win three of the first four matches. In the last game, Yorkshire fell short against Warwickshire as they failed to defend a first innings score of 145 and Warwickshire won the game with four wickets to spare.

Leicestershire have struggled for consistency thus far as they have bagged three wins in six matches. After one win in the first three matches, Leicestershire won back to back games against Worcestershire and Durham but in the last game they were beaten by Lancashire. As per our calculations, Yorkshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 65%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 35%

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Leicestershire have struggled to find consistency in this campaign, they were brilliant in the last game against Yorkshire as their batsmen dominated the proceedings and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. With 79 fours, Leicestershire have hit the most fours in this tournament which makes us believe they would hit more fours in the upcoming game.

One of the main reasons for Yorkshire’s bright start to the tournament has been the form of their openers. In five matches, Yorkshire openers have managed an opening stand of 43, 10, 67, 114 and 15 and have dominated the games in the powerplay. We believe Yorshire would register an impressive opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, James Wharton, Harry Duke, Benjamin Cliff, William Luxton, Dominic Leech

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Shan Masood All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Jordan Thompson Bowler Dominic Bess All-rounder Jafer Chohan Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire had a great start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but in the last game they got outplayed by Warwickshire who won the game with four wickets to spare.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Peter Handscomb (c), Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox (wk), Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Scott Currie, Josh Hull, Soloman Budinger, Ian Holland, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Harry Swindells Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Batter Ben Mike All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull All-rounder

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have three wins in six matches thus far and are level on points with Yorkshire who have played a game less.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire in this competition 17-12. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Yorkshire won both the games.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 17

Yorkshire: 12

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire and Yorkshire head into this fixture with both sides level on points in the North group. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Leicestershire outclassed Yorkhire in all departments as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Leicestershire openers were brilliant on the day as they managed an opening stand of 79 runs in the game. Regardless of the result, Yorkshire have looked impressive as they won three of the first four matches and have had a better opening stand in three of the first four matches. We believe Yorkshire would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter

Even though Yorkshire had a disappointing outing in the last game, Dawid Malan managed to hold his own as he played a crucial innings and scored 33 off 20 balls. He has been the most consistent batsman for Yorkshire and with 191 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Rishi Patel has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as he has scored 217 runs in six matches and is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire. In the last game against Yorkshire, Patel scored 30 off 18 balls and in the last game against Lancashire he scored 43 off 31 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Jordan Thompson had a phenomenal game against Warwickshire as he ended the game with four wickets and has the best bowling figures in the game. He has had a solid campaign thus far and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Scott Currie has been the best player for Leicestershire thus far. He has been consistent and at the same time has been lethal. In the last game against Lancashire, Currie bagged four wickets and took his wickets tally to 10 and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.