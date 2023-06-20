Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction YOR 61 % Chance of Winning NOR 39 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will take on Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 20. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Yorkshire reached the semi-final stage of the T20 Blast 2022 where they lost by six wickets. Leicestershire finished one place ahead of them in sixth after winning eight of their 14 league matches. Worcestershire were the bottom ranked-team after just two wins in 14 league matches.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are the firm favourites to beat Northamptonshire in their upcoming match despite losing against Derbyshire by 144 runs in their last match. Yorkshire faced an unlikely collapse and were bundled out 68 in front of a very strong Derbyshire bowling unit. The side won six consecutive wins before their shock defeat.

The likes of Dawid Malan (491), Adam Lyth (20), David Wiese (177), James Wharton (141) and Shan Masood would look to step on cylinder and bring their A-game against Northamptonshire.

Yorkshire would always be looking to avenge their 34-run defeat against Northamptonshire in the tournament opener. However, a lot has changed since then. Yorkshire are currently the fourth-placed side, while Northamptonshire are reeling at the eighth spot in the ten-team table. They have lost six of their 10 matches.

Ricardo Vasconcelos has been the backbone of the Northamptonshire batting line-up. He is the only batter from the team to score over 200 runs with a strike rate in excess of 130. Facing the likes of Jordan Thompson (17), Ben Mike (13), David Wiese (10) and Dom Bess (5) will not be easy for Northamptonshire.

Yorkshire chances of winning - 61%

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 39%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shan Masood of Yorkshire is yet to join the party and eyes will be on the senior batter in the upcoming match. The first ten matches have seen him score 131 runs only at an average of 16.37 and a strike rate of 129.70. He was in blazing form last year and that contributed massively to the team's success. The side would expect the same this year as well.

The all-round abilities of David Willey are expected to play a crucial role for Northamptonshire in the last few league matches. He has picked 254 wickets in 258 matches and scored 3589 runs at an average of 23.76 and a strike rate of 135.89. In the ongoing season of the T20 Blast 2023, he has scored 182 runs and picked nine wickets.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Yorkshire won the toss and opted to bowl first but Durham won the match by 28 runs. In the second match here, Lancashire opted to bowl but Yorkshire won by 15 runs. Yorkshire opted to bowl in the third match in Leeds as well and won the match by seven wickets. Yorkshire opted to bat in the second-last match at Headingley and won the match by 26 runs. In the last match here, Yorkshire opted to bowl and won the match by eight wickets. There are high chances that the team winning would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Very high chances of rain in Leeds on Tuesday. The precipitation level will be as high as 90 percent and humidity will go up to 83 percent. The maximum temperature will go up to 21 degree celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Shan Masood (c, Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese (Namibia), James Wharton

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Revis Batter Shan Masood (cap) Batter J Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jonathan Tattersall (wk) WK-Batter Dom Bess Bower Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire's six-match unbeaten run came to an end after Derbyshire defeated them by 144 runs in their last outing. Overall, Yorkshire have won six and lost four matches this season.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn (Australia), Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye (Australia), Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Chris Lynn Batter Josh Cobb All-rounder David Willey (Cap) All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) WK-Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Graeme White Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler James Sales All-rounder Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are placed eighth in the nine-team table after losing six of their nine matches. However, they won their last match by 78 runs against Nottinghamshire. The win snapped off their three consecutive defeats.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Yorkshire and Northamptonshire have clashed against each other 18 times. Yorkshire have a solid six-match lead over Northamptonshire.

Matches Played - 18

Yorkshire Wins - 10

Northamptonshire Wins - 4

Abandoned - 1

NA - 3

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire's opening partnership to be over 22.5

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are very likely to score over 22 runs together in their upcoming match against Derbyshire. In their last five outings together, they have partnered for 0, 158, 11, 10, 83, 88 and 41 runs. Yorkshire are on a six match unbeaten run and high on confidence. Lyth and Malan have looked in very good form recently and the two England internationals are very likely to score over 22 runs against Northamptonshire.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire Top Batter

The swashbuckling batter is currently the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire. He has scored 491 runs in ten matches at an average of 61.37 and a strike rate of 156.36. He has five fifties in the tournament so far. Overall, Malan has played 305 T20 matches and scored 8502 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 130.33.

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Ricardo Vasconcelos has played a total of 33 T20 matches and scored 826 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 124.77. The 25-year-old is having a good season for Northamptonshire in the ongoing Vitality Blast 2023. The last five innings has seen the southpaw score - 51, 15, 44, 65 and 5. Overall, Vasconcelos has scored 264 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.71 and a strike rate of 145.85. He has hit three fifties.

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Jordan Thomson is currently the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire. He has picked 17 wickets in ten matches at an average of 21.88 and an economy rate of 9.41. In his last four matches, Thompson has picked 11 wickets. He picked four wickets in the match against Worcestershire and five against Leicestershire. He is expected to be the key bowler for Yorkshire once again.

Andrew Tye to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Andrew Tye is the second-highest wicket-taker for his side at the moment. He has picked 15 wickets in ten matches at an average of 19.66 and an economy rate of 9.31. He has picked five wickets in his last three outings. Overall, Tye has played 225 T20 matches and picked 316 wickets at an average of 21.05 and an economy rate of 8.23.