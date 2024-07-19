Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
YOR
71%
Chance of Winning
NOT
29%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- Dawid Malan has extended his lead as Yorkshire’s leading batter with 420 runs in 12 innings.
- Nottinghamshire lead their tally against Yorkshire by a scoreline of 21-12 so far.
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Yorkshire’s unrelenting chase against Worcestershire in the last match was quite the spectacle since they went ham on the opposition, no holes barred. Worcestershire’s 205 was a commendable feat by itself but Yorkshire smashed it out of the park in a stellar chase. Dawid Malan was the key to their success as he was dealing in boundaries and taking the fight to Worcestershire’s bowlers. His well-made 93* off 50 anchored the innings and the others made sure to support his innings. Jordan Thompson’s 40-run unbeaten blitz at the end left Worcestershire with no hope whatsoever and helped seal the deal for Yorkshire in a monumental effort, leading to a six-wicket triumph.
There is not much to be said about Nottinghamshire’s poor form except that they are arguably the worst-performing team in the tournament this season. They have nothing to fight for and their performance attests to that, judging by their dismal showing against Lancashire in the previous match. Nottinghamshire were put in to bat first and their best effort landed them a 131-run total. Lyndon James came alive for the first time in the present season with a knock of 51 but that was about the only performance that saved face for the team. Lancashire took less than three-quarters of the time to finish this chase with eight wickets left to spare.
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 71%
- Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 29%
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Yorkshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
When it comes to opening partnerships, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan rarely miss the mark and they have completely cemented their position at the top for Yorkshire. Their displays have only progressed over time and are absolutely flourishing at the moment, seeing as they have established stands of 66, 64, 5, 18 and 35 runs in the five matches prior to this game. Additionally, Nottinghamshire have a relatively weak approach to bowling and they are not likely to spoil Yorkshire’s party.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
The toss winners seem to prefer batting first at Headingley despite a slightly low average first innings total of 156 runs after six games this season. On five occasions, batting first was the preferred approach and it is expected to remain unchanged in the upcoming match as well.
Weather Report
With a lowly 10% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies, Leeds is not likely to experience any disruptions and the temperature is predicted to touch 28 degrees Celsius.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
Donovan Ferreira
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Wicket-keeper
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Jaffer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Cliff
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire are on a hattrick as they take on Nottinghamshire and have the firepower to give Nottinghamshire a hellish time.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Benjamin Martindale
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke (C)
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
All-rounder
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Luke Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire lost four games on the bounce prior to this outing and much of it is their own doing since their batters and bowlers are not in good shape.
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
Nottinghamshire have overcome Yorkshire 21 times in their meetings so far while the latter trail behind with 12 victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 37
Yorkshire - 12
Nottinghamshire - 21
No Result/Abandoned - 4
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke are either both on a destructive spree or out for virtually nothing with no in between so far which makes Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket intensely rocky. In the previous three games, the openers put up stands of 2, 68 and 6 runs together before the first dismissal. To Yorkshire’s benefit, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are much more stable and simultaneously explosive as they have added 66, 64 and 5 runs to the first wicket in the last three fixtures. There is no question about the fact that Yorkshire’s opening wicket is remarkably superior to that of Nottinghamshire.
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
As predicted last time, Dawid Malan was just short of being a centurion for the first time this season in the previous encounter against Worcestershire where the opener piled on an unbeaten 93. This performance made him completely unreachable in the team’s standings, having amassed 420 runs in 12 innings and he remains the top pick for the fixture against Nottinghamshire.
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Joe Clarke’s series of disappointing performances makes it difficult to build a convincing case for him but despite the hurdles he has faced, he is the only batter from the team to have crossed the 300-run mark while the others are not even close to the 200-run milestone. His three-ball duck against Lancashire in the last match does not detract from the fact that he is still a top-class performer.
Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
Jafer Chohan to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Jafer Chohan four-wicket haul against Worcestershire in the last outing bolstered him all the way to second place among the wicket-takers of the team with 16 wickets in nine innings. Needless to say, he was the top bowler in the last match and his average of 13.93 is quite convincing, making him a favorable player to bet on.
Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Liam Patterson-White was the top bowler for Nottinghamshire in the previous encounter against Lancashire. During his three-over spell, he conceded 13 runs and picked a crucial wicket. He also earned an economy rate of 4.33. With seven wickets in six innings and an average of 18.28, he is the leading choice for the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.41 (Parimatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch)
Parimatch