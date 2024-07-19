Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction YOR 71 % Chance of Winning NOT 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.433 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire are going to square off at Headingley, Leeds, for their final match of the Vitality Blast this season. The outing will take place on July 19, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s unrelenting chase against Worcestershire in the last match was quite the spectacle since they went ham on the opposition, no holes barred. Worcestershire’s 205 was a commendable feat by itself but Yorkshire smashed it out of the park in a stellar chase. Dawid Malan was the key to their success as he was dealing in boundaries and taking the fight to Worcestershire’s bowlers. His well-made 93* off 50 anchored the innings and the others made sure to support his innings. Jordan Thompson’s 40-run unbeaten blitz at the end left Worcestershire with no hope whatsoever and helped seal the deal for Yorkshire in a monumental effort, leading to a six-wicket triumph.

There is not much to be said about Nottinghamshire’s poor form except that they are arguably the worst-performing team in the tournament this season. They have nothing to fight for and their performance attests to that, judging by their dismal showing against Lancashire in the previous match. Nottinghamshire were put in to bat first and their best effort landed them a 131-run total. Lyndon James came alive for the first time in the present season with a knock of 51 but that was about the only performance that saved face for the team. Lancashire took less than three-quarters of the time to finish this chase with eight wickets left to spare.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 71%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 29%

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

When it comes to opening partnerships, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan rarely miss the mark and they have completely cemented their position at the top for Yorkshire. Their displays have only progressed over time and are absolutely flourishing at the moment, seeing as they have established stands of 66, 64, 5, 18 and 35 runs in the five matches prior to this game. Additionally, Nottinghamshire have a relatively weak approach to bowling and they are not likely to spoil Yorkshire’s party.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The toss winners seem to prefer batting first at Headingley despite a slightly low average first innings total of 156 runs after six games this season. On five occasions, batting first was the preferred approach and it is expected to remain unchanged in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

With a lowly 10% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies, Leeds is not likely to experience any disruptions and the temperature is predicted to touch 28 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter Jordan Thompson Bowler George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jaffer Chohan Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are on a hattrick as they take on Nottinghamshire and have the firepower to give Nottinghamshire a hellish time.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Joe Clarke (C) Batter Jack Haynes Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire lost four games on the bounce prior to this outing and much of it is their own doing since their batters and bowlers are not in good shape.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have overcome Yorkshire 21 times in their meetings so far while the latter trail behind with 12 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 37

Yorkshire - 12

Nottinghamshire - 21

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke are either both on a destructive spree or out for virtually nothing with no in between so far which makes Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket intensely rocky. In the previous three games, the openers put up stands of 2, 68 and 6 runs together before the first dismissal. To Yorkshire’s benefit, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are much more stable and simultaneously explosive as they have added 66, 64 and 5 runs to the first wicket in the last three fixtures. There is no question about the fact that Yorkshire’s opening wicket is remarkably superior to that of Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Headingley, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.834 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, Dawid Malan was just short of being a centurion for the first time this season in the previous encounter against Worcestershire where the opener piled on an unbeaten 93. This performance made him completely unreachable in the team’s standings, having amassed 420 runs in 12 innings and he remains the top pick for the fixture against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke’s series of disappointing performances makes it difficult to build a convincing case for him but despite the hurdles he has faced, he is the only batter from the team to have crossed the 300-run mark while the others are not even close to the 200-run milestone. His three-ball duck against Lancashire in the last match does not detract from the fact that he is still a top-class performer.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Jafer Chohan to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jafer Chohan four-wicket haul against Worcestershire in the last outing bolstered him all the way to second place among the wicket-takers of the team with 16 wickets in nine innings. Needless to say, he was the top bowler in the last match and his average of 13.93 is quite convincing, making him a favorable player to bet on.

Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Patterson-White was the top bowler for Nottinghamshire in the previous encounter against Lancashire. During his three-over spell, he conceded 13 runs and picked a crucial wicket. He also earned an economy rate of 4.33. With seven wickets in six innings and an average of 18.28, he is the leading choice for the team.