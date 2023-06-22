Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning WAR 55 % Bet Now! Yorkshire and Warwickshire are set to have their second encounter of the season, this time at Headingley in Leeds, having played at Edgbaston previously. The upcoming match between the two teams is scheduled for June 22 at 11:00 P.M IST.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire's recent performance has been disappointing, with two consecutive losses characterised by poor batting and bowling displays. In their previous match against Northamptonshire, they failed to chase a target of 180 and were eventually bowled out for a mere 102. However, their most humiliating defeat of the season occurred against Derbyshire, where Yorkshire could only manage a paltry 68 runs in response to their opponents' formidable score of 212. This was an uncharacteristically abysmal performance for the team.

On the other hand, Warwickshire has been on an upward trajectory, securing three consecutive victories. They had a strong start to the season, winning their first four matches. Although they experienced a dip in form with three losses in between, they have since regained their momentum and clinched three back-to-back wins. Currently, Warwickshire is the stronger team, and their recent form suggests a high likelihood of success in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 45%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire is fortunate to possess a highly valuable asset in the form of Dawid Malan, who has become the driving force behind the team's success. As the tournament's leading run scorer, Malan has shouldered the responsibility of carrying the bulk of his team's runs. In just eleven matches, he has amassed an impressive total of 525 runs, displaying consistency and a remarkable strike rate of 155.32. His ability to score runs quickly and efficiently has been instrumental in giving Yorkshire an edge over their opponents.

In the bowling department, Yorkshire relies on the talents of Jordan Thompson, who has an impressive haul of 19 wickets so far, Thompson has been a constant threat to the opposition batsmen. His ability to take crucial wickets at important junctures of the game has often derailed opposition batting line-ups and swung the momentum in Yorkshire's favour.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Headingley, Leeds, which serves as the home ground for Yorkshire. This venue has witnessed the staging of 63 T20 matches so far, where the average first innings score stands at 179. These figures indicate that the pitch is favourable for batsmen. Among these matches, 39 have been won by teams batting first, while 23 have been won by teams chasing. In the most recent match held here, Northamptonshire emerged victorious against Yorkshire after batting first. Considering this trend, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat as well.

Weather Report

On the day of the match in Leeds, the weather forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperatures are expected to remain consistent at around 23 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood (c), Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, David Wiese, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (Wk), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire suffered defeat in their opening match against Warwickshire this season, followed by two additional losses. However, they managed to recover their form and secured six consecutive victories thereafter. Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end as they faced two defeats in their last matches. Their most recent loss occurred against Northamptonshire when they failed to chase the target set by their opponents.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali,Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (c) (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Rob Yates Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Chris Woakes Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is in incredible form at the moment, and are heading into this match with three consecutive victories. They previously lost three games in a row after winning their first four matches. They won their most recent match against Durham after restricting them to 146 runs and chasing down the target.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire has emerged victorious in three of their most recent five encounters against Yorkshire, with one of those wins occurring earlier this season. Throughout their entire T20 history, Warwickshire has consistently maintained an advantage over Yorkshire.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 22

Yorkshire - 7

Warwickshire - 11

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better scoring rate than Yorkshire

During their previous encounter earlier this season, Warwickshire displayed a significantly higher scoring rate compared to Yorkshire. By the six over mark, Warwickshire had reached 41 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, whereas Yorkshire lagged behind at 34 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Yorkshire struggled in the powerplay overs, losing more wickets, and eventually got bowled out after scoring 166 runs. In contrast, Warwickshire had set a target of 200 runs. Considering the strong batting prowess of Warwickshire, there is a high probability that a similar scenario could unfold once again.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan has been the standout performer in the tournament, currently leading the run charts with an impressive tally of 525 runs in only eleven matches. In Yorkshire’s recent encounter against Northamptonshire, he emerged as the team's highest scorer, contributing 34 runs off 24 deliveries. With a consistent track record of scoring runs, it is very likely that Malan will once again shine as Yorkshire’s top batsman in the upcoming matches.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

In their recent match against Durham, the skipper showcased a remarkable performance, scoring 40 runs off just 27 deliveries. Consistently displaying his ability to anchor innings, he has been laying a solid foundation for his batting unit in the past few matches.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Thompson has proven to be the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the current season, impressively snatching 19 wickets in eleven matches. Against Northamptonshire, he managed to claim two crucial wickets while conceding 42 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 10.50. With such consistent performance, Thompson has established himself as a dependable asset and can be trusted to continue excelling as Yorkshire's premier bowler.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Briggs is currently his team’s highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in ten matches. In their last match against Durham, he captured two wickets and conceded 26 runs in his four-over spell, giving him an economy rate of 6.50. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler again.