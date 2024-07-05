Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning WAR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.779 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Yorkshire will take on Warwickshire in the next round of the Vitality Blast 2024 on Sunday, July 5th. The two teams, which are part of North Group, will meet at Headingley in Leeds, with the match set to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire, known as Birmingham Bears, are leading the points table in North Group with 12 points and a net run-rate of 1.061. They have won six games in the competition and lost two. Yorkshire occupy the sixth spot with eight points and a net run-rate of 0.196, having won four and lost four games.

Yorkshire suffered a narrow defeat in their previous game against Durham by just 3 runs at Chester-le-street. Bowling first, Dan Moriarty delivered an excellent spell of 2 for 26 in four overs while Jafer Chohan picked 1 for 25. The rest of the attack was expensive as they ended up conceding 170 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Adam Lyth made 54 in 40 deliveries while William Luxton struck 33 off just 18 to put Yorkshire in a strong position. They were 111 at the loss of two wickets after 11 overs, and needed just 60 more in nine overs. Yorkshire had the game in their palm but kept losing wickets and eventually fell short by 3 runs.

Warwickshire registered their fourth consecutive victory in the previous game as they defeated Worcestershire by five wickets at home. Danny Briggs was the star with the ball, picking 2 for 22 in four overs while Jake Lintott and Dan Mousley combined for 2 for 55 in eight overs as they restricted the opponents to 155.

Bears had a disastrous start to their run-chase, losing the top three batters inside the first two overs. Sam Hain and Jacob Bethell then rebuilt the innings before changing gears in the second half of the innings. The pair put on a partnership of 148 runs before Hain was dismissed for a superb 76 off 53. Bethell remained unbeaten on 71 off 45 as they crossed the line with 13 balls to spare.

Warwickshire have form on their side and will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this clash are as follows.

Yorkshire chance of winning 45%

Warwickshire chance of winning 55%

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Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth has made 232 runs from seven innings at an average of 39 while striking at 139. He has registered three fifties in the tournament and you can back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Birmingham Bears’ Dan Mousley has scored 205 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 133. Batting at three, he has had scores of 35, 41, 66* and 43 in four of the last five T20 innings. You can back him to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Yorkshire 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Headingley in Leeds is known to be a pretty good venue for batting first in limited overs cricket. Since 2023, the team batting first has won seven games at this ground while the chasing side has been victorious four times. In the last two games played here this season, the team winning the toss opted to bat first and won both times. We predict Warwickshire to win the toss and bat first in this game.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Leeds is likely to be cloudy for most of Friday evening. There is a 100% cloud cover predicted but rain should not be a concern with the chance of precipitation at only 2%. Expect the temperature to hover between 13 to 17 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 25 kmph.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire squad:Dominic Leech, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Ben Cliff, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Finlay Bean, Matthew Revis, George Hill, Matt Milnes, Donovan Ferreira, Will Luxton, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Jafer Chohan, Daniel Moriarty, Yash Vagadia, Matthew Fisher, Joe Root, Shan Masood, Mickey Edwards, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Jordan Thompson, Vishwa Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan (c) Batter Joe Root All-Rounder William Luxton Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicketkeeper Batter Jordan Thompson All-Rounder George Hill All-Rounder Dom Bess Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler Dan Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Recent Form

Yorkshire have lost three of the last four games in the competition. After beating Derbyshire by nine wickets on June 9th, they lost the next two games against Warwickshire and Leicestershire. Yorkshire bounced back with a 7-run victory over Lancashire before losing to Durham.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire squad: Liam Norwell, Amir Khan, Chris Woakes, Ed Barnard, Alex Davies, Chris Rushworth, Will Rhodes, George Maddy, Chris Benjamin, Kai Smith, Tazeem Ali, Aamir Jamal, Hasan Ali, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Michael Booth, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Michael Rae, Che Simmons, Sam Hain, George Garton, Michael Burgess, Rob Yates, Richard Gleeson, Jake Lintott, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (c) Wicketkeeper Batter Ed Barnard Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Chris Benjamin All-rounder George Garton All-rounder Craig Miles Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

The North Group leaders Warwickshire are coming into this match on the back of four consecutive wins. Bears followed their four-wicket win over Yorkshire on June 14 with victories over Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Worcestershire.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other 22 times in the Vitality Blast with Warwickshire winning 11 games and Yorkshire coming out on top seven times. Warwickshire lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have highest opening partnership @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Warwickshire’s opening pair of Ed Barnard and .Alex Davies has struggled in the ongoing tournament. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan scoring over 230 runs each.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire T20 Headingley, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.779 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Batter

Dawid Malanto be Yorkshire’s best batter

One of the most experienced batters in domestic cricket, Dawid Malan has done a decent job in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 244 runs from eight innings at an average of 35 while striking at 135.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s best batter

Sam Hain has been pretty solid in the competition, holding the fort at number four. He has made 297 runs in eight games at an average of 49 and strike rate of 122. He has smashed three half centuries in the season. Back him to be the top batter for Warwickshire.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s best bowler

The pace all-rounder Jordan Thompson has a knack of picking wickets in the shorter format. He has taken 13 wickets in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 11.9, including best figures of 4/31. Bet on him to be Yorkshire's top bowler in this game.





Jake Lintott to be Warwickshire’s best bowler

The left-arm wrist spinner will be crucial in this game for the team. Jake Lintott has taken 12 wickets in the season at an economy of 7.24. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Warwickshire.