Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction YOR 55 % Chance of Winning WOR 45 % Bet Now! Yorkshire will lock horns against Worcestershire on June 9 at 11 PM IST with an aim to continue their winning momentum at Headingley, Leeds. On the other hand, Worcestershire would give their best to get to the tally of 10 points in the tournament and be amongst the top teams in their group.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are coming into the contest after winning four of their last five matches and the team is likely to continue their streak with the form they are in. Also, they dominated the head-to-head record between these two sides in the last five fixtures which makes Yorkshire favourites going into the fixture.

Yorkshire's chances of winning - 55 %

Worcestershire's chances of winning - 45 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After losing their first three matches, Yorkshire bounced back in style registering victories in the four fixtures to follow. Dawid Malan was the chief architect of this turnaround as he smashed three fifties in those four matches. Also, he is the fourth highest run-getter of the tournament so far notching up 330 runs from seven innings with an average of 66 and a strike rate of 153.48. No other batter has crossed the 200-run mark with David Wiese placed second at the top of run charts amongst Yorkshire batters with 136 runs to his name.

Ben Mike and Jordan Thompson have rolled their arms effectively every time the ball was handed to them by the skipper. Thompson picked 11 wickets from seven innings with a strike rate of 15 while Mike has scalped 10 wickets from seven innings with a strike rate of 12 and a bowling average of 20.90. Overall, the bowling unit of the team is decent but they rely heavily on Malan to deliver with the bat.

Worcestershire started the tournament with a bang winning four games in a row. However, their juggernaut was halted soon as the team suffered two defeats in the next two matches. Their batting unit hasn’t been up to the mark with Adam Hose being the only consistent run-scorer piling up 214 runs across six innings with an average of 42.80. The other batters haven’t contributed much and so Worcestershire will expect them to step up in the fixture and contribute in success.

Amongst the bowlers, Pat Brown and Brett D'Oliveira have been effective. Brown has scalped 14 wickets from six innings with a strike rate of eight and a bowling average of only 14.35. D’Oliviera has picked 11 wickets from six innings with an impressive bowling average and strike rate as well. The duo have been prolific with the ball but they will expect some support from others in the match to guide the team to a victory.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Headingley is usually a high-scoring venue in the domestic T20s and teams batting second have won 22 matches as compared to 37 won by the teams setting the target. Despite the past records, teams have elected to field first in all three matches played at the venue this season. The trend is likely to continue in this game as well with teams keeping faith in their batters to chase the target.

Weather Report

According to the weather report by Worldweatheronline.com, a 20-over contest without interruption from the skies is on the cards. There will be very less cloud cover throughout the game and so it can be run-fest without pace bowlers getting help from the conditions. Also, it will be cold as the temperature will hover around 10 degree Celsius.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire:Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Matthew Revis, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan, William Luxton, Matthew Fisher, Will Fraine, George Hill, Dominic Leech

The Blaze Predicted Playing XI:

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Shan Masood Batter William Luxton Batter Jonathan Tattersall Batter and Wicketkeeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Dominic Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are in scintillating form winning their last four matches and will be high on confidence ahead of the fixture. They have beaten Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, Derbyshire, and would like to add Worcestershire to the list as well.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire squad:Brett D’Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ed Pollock, Ben Cox (wk), Mitchell Santner, Adam Finch, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, Matthew Waite, Usama Mir, Taylor Cornall, Mitchell Stanley

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D’Oliveira All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Batter and Wicketkeeper Ed Pollock Batter Adam Finch Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have won three of their last five games while suffering two defeats in the last couple of fixtures. Although the winning momentum is not on their side, they will hope for regaining the form and register a victory over Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

These two teams have played 15 games amongst each other with Yorkshire having an edge over their opponents. They have won nine games while Worcestershire were winners on six occasions.

Matches Played - 15

Yorkshire - 9

Worcestershire - 6

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Michael Bracewell to score under 22.5 @1.87

Bracewell has been struggling with the bat and has registered scores of 6, 3, 4, 55, 1, and 11. Only on one occasion, he has crossed the mentioned mark in the tournament and that indicates his lean patch. Further, with the pacers likely to move the ball in the starting overs, Bracewell will have a tough challenge and so he might get dismissed for a low score.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter

With the kind of form he is going through, there is no doubt that Dawid Malan is the top contender to be the top batter for his team. He has amassed 330 runs including three fifties and a strike rate above 150. Further, he has 8341 T20 runs to his name which boosts his case.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s top batter

Adam Hose is the only batter for the team with an average above 40 after playing four or more innings. Also, his strike rate of 151.77 indicates his capability to leave an impact with the bat. Hose has a strike rate of 144.50 in T20s as well and he might be the top batter for the team once again.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Thompson has been the highest wicket-taker for the team in the competition so far, with a bowling average below 25. Also, he is coming into the contest on the back of a five-wicket haul in the previous encounter against Leicestershire and would be riding high on confidence to replace a similar kind of spell.

Pat Brown to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

Pat Brown is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament and has experience of taking 94 T20 wickets from 76 matches. Further, he has scalped 10 wickets from five matches against Yorkshire and is likely a candidate to emerge as the top bowler.