Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction YOR 55 % Chance of Winning WOR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Yorkshire will clash in the 4th game of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds on May 30, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Vikings had a strong overall squad last season but failed to make it to the quarter-finals. They had a decent record at this venue including a win against Worcestershire Rapids. The team won six games and lost as many in 14 games. They finished 8th in the North group standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.737. The team will be looking for a fresh start in the upcoming game against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire were a couple of places ahead of Yorkshire in the points table last season as they made it to the quarter-finals of the 2023 T20 Blast. However, it was an anti-climactic end to their campaign as Worcestershire were bowled out for just 100 runs in the Quarter-Final. The team finished 3rd in the North Group with eight wins and five losses in the competition. The team had 17 points and a net run rate of 0.349 in the competition. They will be thrilled to start their campaign afresh with their next meeting against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire’s chance of winning: 55%

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 45%

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Yorkshire have a stellar batting order. However, their openers could not raise impactful opening partnerships in the last season. Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan opened for the side in the last season. Lyth averaged at 19.75 while Malan’s average read as 54.60 in the tournament. Lyth was the batter to lose his wicket the earliest in the majority of the games last season. The pair posted scores of 0. 6 & 23 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three games of last season. In their last meeting against Worcestershire, the pair raised 11 runs before Lyth lost his wicket. That said, Yorkshire can expect an early wicket coming into the next game against Worcestershire.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Yorkshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

It is a belter of a pitch where batters will dominate the proceedings as they have done in the past on this ground. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Leeds on the match day. It is a great venue for batting and there are plenty of runs on offer for the team batting first. We reckon both skippers will be keen on batting first if they win the toss. Having runs on the board will always be an advantage at Headingley.

Weather Report

It is a belter of a pitch where batters will dominate the proceedings as they have done in the past on this ground. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Leeds on the match day.

Worcestershire Players List

Nathan Smith, Gareth Roderick, Usama Mir, Ben Gibbon, Yadvinder Singh, Cameron Jones, Adam Finch, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Josh Cobb, Ed Pollock, Ethan Brookes, Kashif Ali, Jason Holder, Tom Taylor, Rob Jones, Adam Hose, Henry Cullen, Olly Cox, Brett D'Oliveira, Harry Darley, Jake Libby

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Rob Jones Batter Brett D’Oliveira (c) Batter Jack Libby Batter Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Usama Mir Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Matthew Waite All-rounder

Worcestershire Recent Form

Worcestershire has a weak bowling order but a very strong batting order. They finished in 3rd place in the North Group last season. The team will look to start their season with a win against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Players List

James Wharton, Adam Lyth, Dom Bess, Shan Masood, Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Moriarty, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, George Hill, Dawid Malan, Harry Duke, Yash Vagadia, Mickey Edwards, Dominic Leech, Will Luxton, Matt Milnes, Jordan Thompson, Ben Cliff, Jafer Chohan, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Vishwa Fernando, Donovan Ferreira, Adil Rashid, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Shan Masood (c) Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Harry Duke All-rounder Daniel Moriarty Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jaffer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Recent Form

Yorkshire had a lot of talented batters in the squad. The team did not do very well last season but will be hopeful for a great performance in the next upcoming clash against Worcestershire.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Yorkshire leads the tally by 4-1.

Worcestershire won- 4

Yorkshire won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Under Shan Masood's captaincy, Yorkshire's batting will feature key players like Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan. The team needs to decide if they will stick with Jonathan Tattersall as their sole wicket-keeper or add another. Yorkshire, having defeated Worcestershire on this ground last year, should feel confident starting their 2024 T20 Blast campaign here. The squad boasts a mix of experience and youth, including Joe Root, though they will miss Harry Brook, who is with England for the T20 World Cup. Crucial players at the top include Lyth, James Wharton, and Malan. The middle order features Masood, Jordan Thompson, and Tattersall, while Donovan Ferreira is expected to be a strong finisher. The bowling attack will likely be led by Thompson, Dom Bess, and Matthew Revis.

Despite having Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, and Brett D'Oliveira, the Rapids struggled with a batting collapse last season. Santner, who batted at number 3, will miss this match due to T20 World Cup duties with New Zealand. Jack Haynes and Adam Hose were pivotal in Worcestershire’s 2-wicket win over the Vikings at New Road last year, chasing 176 runs. Wicket-keeper Gareth Roderick, impressive in the County Championship, is crucial for the middle order. Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, and Ed Pollock consistently contributed in the lower-middle order and will be key if they play. Promising bowlers include Ben Gibson, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, and Usama Mir, with Mir being particularly influential last season. Major figures in the bowling attack also include Dillon Pennington, Matthew Waite, and Patrick Brown.

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be the top batter for Yorkshire

Dawid Malan smashed 546 runs in 13 games last season. He averaged at 54.60 in the competition with a strike rate of over 150. He scored five fifties in the season and also struck 79 runs against Worcestershire in his last game against them.

Adam Hose to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Adam Hose scored 397 runs in 15 games last season at an average of 39.70. He will come in as the best batter from Worcestershire.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Patrick Brown to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Patrick Brown was the top wicket-taker from the team last season with 24 wickets in 14 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Jordan Thompson to be the top bowler for Yorkshire

Jordan Thompson picked 20 wickets in 12 games last season. He will be coming in as the best bowler from Yorkshire in the next game.