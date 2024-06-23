Afghanistan vs Australia Match Prediction AFG 16 % Chance of Winning AUS 84 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and Afghanistan will clash in the 48th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on June 23. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan vs Australia Chance of Winning

Afghanistan stunned everyone with their massive victories in the competition. They put up impressive performances with the bat and the ball to finish second in the group C standings. However, the super eight games were a bit too overwhelming for the team. They faced a loss in the last game against India. They are placed 3rd in the Super Eight Group 1 table with a net run rate of -2.350.

Australia has been one of the favourites in the competition. They are yet to lose a game in the competition. They won their last game against Bangladesh. They sit at the top of the Super Eight Group 1 table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 2.471. They will be looking to dominate in the next game against Afghanistan as well.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 16%

Australia’s chance of winning: 84%

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Afghanistan vs Australia Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 35.60 & 32.00 in the competition respectively. The pair has secured 153, 103, 8, 0 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in five games. Despite their great opening partnerships, Australia’s bowling unit will present a massive challenge for Afghanistan. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc make a fantastic bowling combination in the competition. That said, Afghanistan will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Australia 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent, is known for its slow nature, making it one of the slower surfaces in the Caribbean. Batters often find it challenging to score substantial totals here. The slow pitch favours spinners, who can extract significant turn and bounce, making it conducive for them to spin the ball effectively. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 140 to 150 runs. Teams winning the toss typically choose to bat first.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 30.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan were having a strong campaign but they relied too much on their bowling order. The team lost their last game against India. They leaked too many runs in the last game and could only score 134/10 while chasing the target. The team has to do better with their batting order.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia boasts a very strong team in the competition. They have quality bowlers in the team and dominate every game they play in the tournament. The batters also look in stellar form.

Afghanistan vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 1 time where Australia won the game by 4 runs (2022).

Australia won- 1

Afghanistan won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs Australia Betting Odds

Afghanistan clashed against India in their last game. They knew who they were up against and gave it their best in the game. Batting first, India amassed 181/8 in the game. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan picked 3 wickets each in the game and were the top bowlers from the side. However, that did not stop India from scoring runs. During the chase, the batters lost their wickets pretty early and in regular intervals. The team settled at 134/10, losing the game by 47 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai was the top scorer with 26 runs to his name. The team will be looking to get back on their earlier form.

Australia registered another stellar win in the competition against Bangladesh. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 140/8 in the game. Pat Cummins led the bowling order and picked 3 wickets. Adam Zampa also picked 2 wickets in the game. The Bangladeshi batters did not stand a chance against the aggressive Australian bowling line-up. The chase was going smoothly but the game had to be stopped due to rain. Australia were 100/2 in 11.2 overs. By virtue of the DLS method, Australia were declared as winners by 28 runs. David Warner shined with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 53 in the game. Travis Head also scored 31 runs.

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Afghanistan vs Australia Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 160 runs in 5 games for Afghanistan. He scored 8 runs in the last game but has an impressive batting feat in the 20 over format. He averages at 32.00 in the competition and will be looking to score many runs in the next game.

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head is having a fantastic year. He has scored 179 runs in 5 games in the competition at an average of 44.75. He scored 31 runs in his last game. He will be looking to strike high in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Australia Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been very aggressive with the ball in the competition. He has taken 15 wickets in 5 games and helped his team clinch the victories in the competition. He took 3 wickets in his last game against India.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa has been a nightmare for the batters in the competition. He has picked 11 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.90 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to bowl better in the upcoming clash.