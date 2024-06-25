Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction AFG 16 % Chance of Winning BANG 84 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.421 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the 52nd game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on June 25. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Afghanistan stunned everyone with their massive victories in the competition. They put up impressive performances with the bat and the ball to finish second in the group C standings. They were phenomenal in the last game and pulled off a terrific win against Australia. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of the Super eight group 1 with a net run rate of -0.650 and 2 points. They will be looking to win their next game to increase their chances to qualify further for the play-offs.

Bangladesh somehow made it to the Super eight but the team is facing difficulties against the strongest cricketing nations in the world. They lost two games in a row. After their last loss against India, the team is placed at the bottom of their group table with no points and a net run rate of -2.489.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 16%

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 84%

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 39.66 & 35.16 in the competition respectively. The pair has secured 153, 103, 8, 0, 13 & 118 runs before their first dismissal in six games. Afghanistan are comfortable batting at these conditions and will be looking to score before their 1st dismissal in the last game. They will be confident in the next game with their batting order.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Bangladesh 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent, is known for its slow nature, making it one of the slower surfaces in the Caribbean. Batters often find it challenging to score substantial totals here. The slow pitch favours spinners, who can extract significant turn and bounce, making it conducive for them to spin the ball effectively. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 140 to 150 runs. Teams winning the toss typically choose to bat first.

Weather Report

St. Vincent will experience the maximum temperature of 29.0°C. There is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan had a rough patch in between but the team powered up to cause the biggest upset in the competition. They beat Australia in their last game by 21 runs. The batters were aggressive while the bowlers brought the victory home.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh, led by Najmal Shanto, was part of Group B in the first round. The Men-In-Green won 3 games out of 4 and lost 1. However, their journey in the Super eight has not been the same. They lost their last two outings and are very likely to be knocked out soon.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 11 times where Afghanistan leads the tally by 6-5.

Bangladesh won- 5

Afghanistan won- 6

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Afghanistan pulled off the greatest upset of the competition. They went against Australia in their last outing. Batting first, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran led a fantastic opening partnership in the game. Gurbaz scored 60 runs while Zadran smashed 51 runs in the game. Afghanistan posted 148/6 in the match. Australia were pushed to their backfoot by the bowlers of Afghanistan. Australia were all out for 127/10 in the game, losing the game by 21 runs. Gulbadin Naib was the hero of the game and picked 4 wickets along with impressive catches in the game. Naveen-ul-Haq picked 3 wickets in the game.

In their last outing, Bangladesh clashed against India. India went in to bat first and scored 196/5 in the game. The Bangladeshi bowlers were not effective in the game. Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a high target and the Bangladesh batters did not stand a chance against the Indian bowlers. Bangladesh posted 146/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 50 runs. Bangladesh has a decent bowling order but needs serious reforms in their batting order. They will face Afghanistan in the next game who have produced some of the best bowling performances in the tournament.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a terrific batter in the team. He was pretty lethal in the last game. He scored 238 runs in 6 games at an average of 39.66. He scored 60 runs in his last outing. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy has emerged to be Bangladesh’s best batter in the competition. He has amassed 139 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.16. He was dismissed out pretty early in the last game. Hridoy will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Gulbadin Naib to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib is the top bowler from the side right now. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 innings that he bowled in. He has an economy rate of 5.66. He picked 4 wickets against Australia in the last outing.

Rishad Hossain to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain has picked 11 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He was able to take 2 wickets for 43 runs in the game. He will enter as the best bowling pick from Bangladesh.