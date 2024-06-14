AFG (Afghanistan) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction AFG 95 % Chance of Winning PNG 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.059 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea will clash in the 29th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on June 14. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

Afghanistan are doing extremely well in the competition. The team had a spectacular beginning and won two consecutive games in the competition. They are coming from a win against New Zealand in the competition. With that, they are placed at the second place of the Group C standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 5.225.

Papua New Guinea is languishing at the 4th place of the Group C table standings. The team is coming from two continuous defeats in the competition. With two losses, the team needs to do better in the next game to save their campaign this year. Papua New Guinea have a very fragile batting order and have lost two games due to their poor performance in the department. They are yet to earn their first set of points and have a net run rate of -0.434.

Papua New Guinea’s chance of winning: 5%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 95%

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Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has one of the best opening orders in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 26.87 & 30.87 in their respective T20I careers. The pair has secured 153 & 103 runs before their first dismissal in two games. The team will be confident batting against Papua New Guinea in the next game. That said, they will be scoring over 26 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Papua New Guinea’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 10.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.31 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Toss Prediction

The average first innings score on this ground is 184. The highest T20I total on this ground was the 267 hit by England in 2023. The surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy has usually been supportive of batsmen. The team which wins the toss is likely to choose to bat. Afghanistan have been able to set targets and win the opening two rounds quite comfortably.

Weather Report

Since rain has been predicted a few days before the match, it can become a pitch that can be exploited by spinners and seamers. There will be partly cloudy conditions for this match. There is expected to be consistent bounce across the pitch and it should help the batsmen post decent runs on the board.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan will be happy after their performance in the last game against New Zealand. They were fantastic with the bat but their bowling order was very impressive in the last game. They dismissed New Zealand all out at 77 to win the game by 84 runs.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Predicted Playing XI

Assadollah Vala (c) All-rounder Tony Ura Batter Lega Siaka Batter Sese Bau Batter Kipling Doriga Wicket-keeper CJ Amini All-rounder Lega Siaka Batter Chad Soper Bowler Norman Vanua Bowler Alei Nao Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Papua New Guinea are not doing very well in the competition. They lost both their games. They are coming after a loss against Uganda by a huge margin. They batted very poorly in the last game and bundled out for 77 runs in the last game.

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before where Afghanistan won the game by 84 runs.

Afghanistan won- 1

Papua New Guinea won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

Afghanistan are having a dream campaign in the competition. They went against New Zealand in the last game. Afghanistan were fantastic in the game. Batting first, they raised 159/6 in the game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 80 runs in the game whereas Ibrahim Zadran knocked 44 runs in the game. Defending the target, Afghanistan bowled very fiercely and restricted New Zealand at 75, to win the game by 84 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan were the top bowlers from the team with 4 wickets each in the game. Mohammad Nabi picked 2 wickets as well.

Papua New Guinea somehow made it to the World Cup but are facing difficulty in sustaining their campaign. They lost two games in a row. Their last loss came against Uganda. Batting first, PNG scored 77 runs in the game. Hiri Hiri (15) was the top scorer from the side whereas the rest of the team dismissed out even cheaper. They could not defend the target as Uganda went on to post 78/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea T20i Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Papua New Guinea Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.7 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Top Batters

Sese Bau to be the top batter for Papua New Guinea

Sese Bau is the top batter from Papua New Guinea in the competition. He scored 50 runs in the first game. He was knocked out for 5 runs in the last game. He averages at 27.50 in the competition.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the top batters from Afghanistan. The batter recently finished playing in the IPL and delivered promising performances. Gurbaz knocked 76 & 80 in the two games of the competition.

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Top Bowlers

Alei Nao to be the top bowler for Papua New Guinea

Alei Nao is an experienced bowler from Papua New Guinea. He has played two games in the competition and managed to pick 3 wickets in those matches. He has an economy rate of 4.16 in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi was a fantastic discovery for the team. He has consistently proved his worth in all the matches he has played. In the opening game, he managed to pick 5 wickets against Uganda. He went on to pick 4 wickets in his last game against New Zealand. He will be going in as the best bowler in the game.