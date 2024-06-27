AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction SA 73 % Chance of Winning AFG 27 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.381 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and South Africa will collide in the first Semi-final game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on June 27. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Afghanistan won a thriller against Bangladesh to reach the semis for the first time and look to pull off another win. Before that, they defeated Australia and kicked them out of the competition. Afghanistan have humbled pretty big teams in the competition and look pretty confident with their squad.

South Africa beat the West Indies in their last game to reach the semi-finals.They have maintained an unbeaten streak in the competition and will be looking to do the same in the next outing. They have a stellar bowling order and should be confident coming into the next game. They will have to bring their A-game in the next outing because Afghanistan is not going to give in easily.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 27%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 73%

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Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 40.14 & 32.17 in the competition respectively. The pair has secured 153, 103, 8, 0, 13, 118 & 59 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. Afghanistan are comfortable batting at these conditions and will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game. They will be confident in the next game with their batting order.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The boundaries are short at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. It allows batsmen to hit the ball in the air without much worry. The pitch has a lot in it for the bowlers. Fast bowlers have done well at this venue with the new ball. The slowness in the track and low bounce are something spinners have always relished. Batting first seems to be the winning mantra in this tournament, as most teams have struggled to chase, irrespective of the target. The wickets got slower in the second half, making it challenging for batsmen. The side winning the toss would prefer to bat and have a big score on the board.

Weather Report

The skies over Trinidad would be overcast, and we may see rain interruptions during the game. The maximum temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan created history after their qualification for the semis in the world cup. They defeated Bangladesh in the last game to proceed further. They batted decently but the real magic lies with their bowling order.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have not lost a game in competition. They won their last game against West Indies and sealed their place in the semis. The team has a formidable bowling order but their batters have not displayed any impactful innings so far.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times where South Africa leads the tally by 2-0.

South Africa won- 2

Afghanistan won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

It was no less than a miracle for Afghanistan to qualify for the semi-finals in the current world cup. They faced Bangladesh in the last game and registered a win to proceed further in the competition. In the last game, Afghanistan batted first in the game and scored 115/5 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs in the game. Due to poor weather conditions, the target was set to 114 in 19 overs. However, Bangladesh were all out at 105, losing the game by 8 runs by virtue of DLS method. Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq were the top bowlers from the team with 4 wickets each.

South Africa will be very confident stepping into this game. They faced West Indies in their last game. Batting first, West Indies scored 135/8 in 20 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi destroyed their batting order and picked 3 wickets in the process. The game was reduced to 17 overs with a target of 123 runs for the Proteas. South Africa chased down the target and scored 124/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Tristan Stubbs scored 29 runs in the game while Heinrich Klaasen chipped in 22 runs.

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Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a terrific batter in the team. He was pretty lethal in the last game. He scored 281 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.14. He scored 43 runs in his last outing. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the top batters from South Africa. He has scored 138 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.60. He scored 22 runs in the last game. Klaasen will be looking to smash many runs in the next game.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Rashid Khan is the captain of Afghanistan and a top-class spinner from the team. He has picked a total of 14 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He was successful in picking 4 wickets in the last game.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be the top bowler for South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi is an exciting talent from South Africa. He has played 3 innings in the competition and has already picked 8 wickets in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last game against West Indies. He will be expected to do well in the next game.