Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Prediction AFG 95 % Chance of Winning UGA 5 % Bet Now! Afghanistan take on Uganda in the fifth game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 04 at 06:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan vs Uganda Chance of Winning

Afghanistan have stuttered in the last few series in the T20 format. In 2024 they lost against India 2-0 and then lost another series against Sri Lanka 2-1. But in the last series against Ireland they won 2-1 as they head into this tournament. Afghanistan have three wins in the last nine T20 games.

On the other hand, Uganda hasn’t played against a test playing nation thus far. They head into this competition in impressive form as they have won 11 of the last 13 matches which is pretty impressive. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 95%

Uganda’ chances of winning - 5%

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Afghanistan vs Uganda Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mohammad Nabi did not have a great campaign for Mumbai Indians in the IPL prior to this tournament but has been exceptional for Afghanistan especially in 2024. In ten matches, he has scored 233 runs and is the second highest run scorer for his side which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

One can make a strong case that Afghanistan has one of the most formidable bowling attacks especially in spin department which can torment any team let alone an associate nation. We believe Uganda would struggle to bat well and Afghanistan would score more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 60.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.32 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Each of the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Mohammad Ishaq Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Karim Janat Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan heads into this tournament after an impressive series wins against Ireland. Prior to that they lost against India 2-0 and then against Sri Lanka 2-1.

Uganda News & Player List

Uganda Player List

Brian Masaba, Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Roger Mukasa Batter Simon Ssesazi Batter Robinson Obuya Batter Dinesh Nakrani Batter Fred Achelam Wicket-keeper Kenneth Waiswa All-rounder Alpesh Ramjani Batter Cosmas Kyewuta All-rounder Bilal Hassun Bowler Henry Ssenyondo Bowler Juma Miyaji Bowler

Uganda Team Form

Uganda head into this tournament in great form as they have won 11 of the last 13 matches but this would be the first time they face a test playing nation.

Afghanistan vs Uganda Head to Head

Afghanistan and Uganda haven’t faced each other in T20 cricket.

Afghanistan vs Uganda Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Uganda

Uganda and Afghanistan go head to head in what seems like a mis-match as the gulf in quality between a test playing nation and an associate nation is huge in this sport. Even though Uganda have been playing brilliant cricket this year they haven’t faced a test playing nation yet which makes all the stats and figures a bit irrelevant. We expect Afghanistan bowlers to showcase their dominance in this game and Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial benefits.

Afghanistan vs Uganda Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s top batter

Ibrahim Zadran has been in brilliant form for Afghanistan in 2024 as he has scored 281 runs in ten innings and is the leading run scorer for his side this year. Zadran is the main man who is responsible to anchor the innings for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Roger Mukasa to be Uganda’ top batter

Roger Mukasa has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Uganda in this format. He has been brilliant this year heading into this tournament as he has scored 230 runs in five innings with an average of 46 runs which is pretty impressive which also makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Uganda Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Even though Rashid Khan hasn't played much international cricket this season due to injuries and had a pretty ordinary IPL season we are still going to stick with him as he has the ability to torment batsman especially against a lesser team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alpesh Ramjani to be Uganda’ top bowler

One of the biggest reasons for Uganda’s impressive run prior to this tournament has been their bowling attack and Alpesh Ramjani has been in the middle of everything good this year. In the last five matches, Ramjani has bagged 13 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.