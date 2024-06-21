Australia vs Bangladesh Match Prediction AUS 87 % Chance of Winning BANG 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Australia will face each other in the 44th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 21, 2024. The game will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

Australia vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Australia will look to maintain their perfect record at the 2024 T20 World Cup when they take on Bangladesh. They finished at the top position of the Group B standings with four wins. They earned 8 points and have a net run rate of 2.791 in the competition. Mitchell Marsh’s men won all four of their Group B games and they carry plenty of momentum into the Super 8s stage. Australia holds an upper-hand over Bangladesh in the format and will be coming in hot in the next fixture.

Bangladesh come into this match with three wins and a loss from their last four T20Is. They won their last fixture against Nepal and made their way into the super eight. The team finished second in the Group D standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.616. Facing Australia in their next outing will be a massive challenge for the side.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 13%

Australia's chance of winning:87%

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Australia vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh are doing fairly well in the competition. They have faced strong teams and presented a strong front in all the games. They made it to the super eight but it will not be because of their openers. Their opening partnership did not last long in the competition so far. Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto opened for the team and scored 1, 9, 3 & 0 runs before one of them lost their wicket. Hasan and Shanto average at 11.75 & 6.50 respectively in the competition. Australia bowlers will also pose a huge challenge for these batters. That said, the batters look out of form and will be expected to dismiss out cheaply in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh’s score before 1st dismissal Under 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Under 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia 1.51 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch in Antigua has been helpful to the fast bowlers in the past. Both teams do have quality fast bowlers in their ranks but South Africa has more pace in theirs. Since it is a day game the team winning the toss might be opting to bat first.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature in Antigua on Thursday morning is 31 degree Celsius with a bit of cloud cover and 25 percent chance of rainfall according to AccuWeather.com.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh lack in their batting order but the team has a decent bowling order. They will be looking to put on a good display of cricket in the next game.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia batted efficiently in the last game and surpassed the target with 5 wickets in hand. The batters look in top form. Australia were loose with the ball in the last game. But the team shall put up a better performance in the next game.

Australia vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and Australia have met each other in 10 T20Is. Australia leads the tally by 6-4.

Bangladesh Won: 4

Australia Won: 6

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Australia vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh clashed against Nepal in the last game. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 106/10 in the game. The team lost very quick wickets. Shakib Al Hasan was the top batter with 17 runs. However, they displayed grit with their bowling attack. They bundled out Nepal at 85, winning the game by 21 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the best bowler with 4 picks whereas Mustafizur Rehman picked 3 wickets. The team will rely on their bowling order for the next clash against Australia.

Australia clashed against Scotland in their last game. Batting first, Scotland scored 180/5 in the game. Glenn Maxwell picked 2 wickets but the rest of the bowlers failed to produce the goods in the game. While chasing the target, Travis Head posted a smashing 68 runs. Marcus Stoinis also chipped in 59 runs in the middle order. The team registered 186/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Australia are top contenders for the World Cup and they will look to win their next game too.

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Australia vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head is having a fantastic year. He has scored 250 runs in 7 games this year and averages at 41.66. He scored 68 runs in his last outing against Scotland. He will be confident coming into the next game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan has come to rescue again. He has scored 92 runs in 4 games at an average of 30.66. He scored 64* in the game against the Netherlands followed by his innings of 17 runs in the last game against Nepal. He was the top batter in both the games.

Australia vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa has been a nightmare for the batters in the competition. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.87 in the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game and will be looking to bowl better in the upcoming clash.

Tanzib Hasan Sakib to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the top bowler from Bangladesh. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. His economy rate reads as 4.80. He picked 4 wickets for 7 runs in the last game. He will be confident coming into the next game.