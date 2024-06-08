Australia vs England Match Prediction AUS 58 % Chance of Winning ENG 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.825 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on England in the 17th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 08 at 10:30 PM IST.

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

Australia got off to a solid start to the campaign as they beat Oman in the opening game. Australia were put in to bat first and David Warner scored a half century as Australia posted 164 runs on the scoreboard. Australia dominated with the ball as they won the game by 39 runs.

England heads into this tournament after an impressive series win against Pakistan at home, it was a series that did get hampered due to bad weather and England’s luck in terms of bad weather has carried in this tournament as their opening game was called off. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 58%

England’ chances of winning - 42%

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Australia vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

David Warner repaid our faith in the last game against Oman as Australia lost early wickets and Warner bought some composure and scored a brilliant half century. Warner has struggled in the T20 format heading into this tournament and a half century in the previous game would give him a big boost. We believe Warner would score well in the upcoming game.

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, both teams have enough firepower to make a difference in this game and to turn it on its head. We expect to see a high scoring game even though both sides have a terrific bowling attack. We expect the total six count to be extremely high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 64.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But three of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia heads into this tournament after an impressive display against West Indies and New Zealand. In the opening game they beat Oman by 39 runs.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Harry Brook Batter Jonathan Bairstow Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Liam Livingstone All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Team Form

England haven’t played much T20 cricket in the past. They went head to head against Pakistan prior to this tournament and won the series 2-0. They opening game against Scotland was called off due to rain.

Australia vs England Head to Head

England hold a slight edge in this fixture against Australia in T20 format 11-10. England has won three of the last four matches.

Head to Head

Australia: 10

England: 11

Australia vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Australia

England and Australia go head to head in what seems like a pretty close game to call. Australia has been playing the best cricket for past 12 months in all formats and a win in this competition would see them hold ICC titles in all three formats. England are the defending champions and would be hoping to get things back in order and register their first win of the tournament. England openers head into this game in far better form as Phillip Salt and Jos Buttler had a stunning IPL campaign prior to the tournament. On the other hand, even though David Warner scored a brilliant half century in the last game they have been some question marks around his form as even in IPL he was dropped by Delhi Capitals. We believe England would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’s top batter

Even though Travis Head did not fare well in the last few games, we are still going to stick with him as he has the potential to be the difference maker for Australia in this tournament which he already showcased in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be England’s top batter

Jos Buttler would be hoping to right the wrong after a dismal ODI World Cup last year. He has looked in great form after a good IPL and couple of decent games against Pakistan where he scored a half century in the first game and then scored 39 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Mitchell Starc had a brilliant outing in the opening game against Oman and even though he was not the highest wicket taker in the game we are still going to back him as he bowled well and ended the game with bowling figures of 3/20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

Mark Wood’s injury issues have derailed his career but he seems to have recovered and would spearhead England bowling attack in this tournament. When fit he is easily a top five bowler in this format which was showcased in the first game against Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.