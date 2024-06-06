Australia vs Oman Match Prediction AUS 99 % Chance of Winning OMN 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.022 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Oman in the tenth game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 06 at 06:00 AM IST.

Australia vs Oman Chance of Winning

Australia heads into this tournament hoping to become the first team to hold ICC honours in all three formats. The last two T20 series that Australia played was at home where they beat West Indies 2-1 and then registered an impressive 3-0 victory against New Zealand. Australia would be hoping for a comfortable outing in the upcoming game.

Oman were involved in a nail biting game in the opening fixture against Namibia. Oman were bowled out for 109 in the first innings but they fought back as Namibia tied the game and we had our first super over of the tournament which Namibia won and bagged maximum points. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 99%

Oman’ chances of winning - 1%

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Australia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

David Warner did not have a great IPL heading into this tournament but he has been sensational for Australia this year. So far, Warner has scored 205 runs in four matches with an average of 51.25 which makes us believe Warner would have a great game and would score well in the upcoming fixture.

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for Oman in this game. Australia has far more firepower in the locker and we expect Oman to struggle in the upcoming game. We believe Australia would end up scoring more sixes than Oman in this fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 11.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 64.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.32 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia heads into this tournament after an impressive display against West Indies and New Zealand. Australia have won five of the last six matches in T20 format.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood Batter Khalid Kail All-rounder Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Ayaan Khan All-rounder Rafiullah Batter Mehran Khan All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan All-rounder

Oman Team Form

Oman was beaten by Australia in a five game bilateral series 3-2. Since then Oman have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament.

Australia vs Oman Head to Head

This would be the first time Australia and Oman go head to head in a competitive T20 game.

Australia vs Oman Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Oman

Oman and Australia go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as one one hand Australia are the defending champions and have dominated all formats of the game and are viewed as favourites in this tournament. On the other hand, Oman are one of the underdogs in this tournament and no one expects them to qualify from the group stages this term. Looking at the odds it seems as if an Australia win is all but certain considering how dominant they are, looking at the gulf in class between the two sides we believe Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. Its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Australia vs Oman T20i Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Oman Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 19.00 Bet Now!

Australia vs Oman Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’s top batter

Even though Travis Head did not fare well in the last few games, we are still going to stick with him as he could be the difference maker for Australia in this tournament. Head had a phenomenal IPL heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter

Even though Aqib Ilyas did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for Oman in T20 format and has scored 1176 runs in T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Oman Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Mitchell Starc did not looked comfortable at all the group stages of the IPL and it seems he would have a underwhelming tournament but when it mattered the most Strac showcased his class for KKR in the IPL and we expect him to replicate his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’ top bowler

Bilal Khan was unlucky in the last game as he bagged mere one wicket but regardless he bowled brilliantly in the last game against Namibia. He has been the most consistent bowler for Oman and with 107 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.