Australia vs Oman Match Prediction

AUS

99%

Chance of Winning

OMN

1%

Parimatch

1.01
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Melbet

1.01
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Megapari

1.022
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T20i

Kensington Oval

Australia take on Oman in the tenth game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 06 at 06:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Australia and Oman haven’t faced each other in T20 cricket thus far.
  • With 205 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Australia in T20 cricket this year.

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Australia vs Oman Chance of Winning

Australia heads into this tournament hoping to become the first team to hold ICC honours in all three formats. The last two T20 series that Australia played was at home where they beat West Indies 2-1 and then registered an impressive 3-0 victory against New Zealand. Australia would be hoping for a comfortable outing in the upcoming game.

Oman were involved in a nail biting game in the opening fixture against Namibia. Oman were bowled out for 109 in the first innings but they fought back as Namibia tied the game and we had our first super over of the tournament which Namibia won and bagged maximum points. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Australia’ chances of winning - 99%
  • Oman’ chances of winning - 1%

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Australia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

David Warner did not have a great IPL heading into this tournament but he has been sensational for Australia this year. So far, Warner has scored 205 runs in four matches with an average of 51.25 which makes us believe Warner would have a great game and would score well in the upcoming fixture.

Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for Oman in this game. Australia has far more firepower in the locker and we expect Oman to struggle in the upcoming game. We believe Australia would end up scoring more sixes than Oman in this fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Total Wickets Over 11.5

1.85
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Highest Individual Score Over 64.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Australia

1.32
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Australia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner

Batter

Travis Head

Batter

Mitchell Marsh

Batter

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Matthew Wade

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

Pat Cummins

Bowler

Cameron Green

All-rounder

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia heads into this tournament after an impressive display against West Indies and New Zealand. Australia have won five of the last six matches in T20 format.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati

Batter

Aqib Ilyas

Batter

Zeeshan Maqsood

Batter

Khalid Kail

All-rounder

Pratik Athavale

Wicket-keeper

Ayaan Khan

All-rounder

Rafiullah

Batter

Mehran Khan

All-rounder

Mohammad Nadeem

Bowler

Fayyaz Butt

Bowler

Bilal Khan

All-rounder

Oman Team Form

Oman was beaten by Australia in a five game bilateral series 3-2. Since then Oman have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament.

Australia vs Oman Head to Head

This would be the first time Australia and Oman go head to head in a competitive T20 game.

Australia vs Oman Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Oman

Oman and Australia go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as one one hand Australia are the defending champions and have dominated all formats of the game and are viewed as favourites in this tournament. On the other hand, Oman are one of the underdogs in this tournament and no one expects them to qualify from the group stages this term. Looking at the odds it seems as if an Australia win is all but certain considering how dominant they are, looking at the gulf in class between the two sides we believe Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. Its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Australia vs Oman

T20i

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

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Australia

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1.01
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1.01
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Oman

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19.00
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Australia vs Oman Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’s top batter

Even though Travis Head did not fare well in the last few games, we are still going to stick with him as he could be the difference maker for Australia in this tournament. Head had a phenomenal IPL heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter

Even though Aqib Ilyas did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for Oman in T20 format and has scored 1176 runs in T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Oman Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Mitchell Starc did not looked comfortable at all the group stages of the IPL and it seems he would have a underwhelming tournament but when it mattered the most Strac showcased his class for KKR in the IPL and we expect him to replicate his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’ top bowler

Bilal Khan was unlucky in the last game as he bagged mere one wicket but regardless he bowled brilliantly in the last game against Namibia. He has been the most consistent bowler for Oman and with 107 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

Australia have been dominant in all formats thus far. On paper this game looks like a mis-match as it's hard to make a case for Oman in this fixture. The bookmakers do share the same view as they have backed Australia in this game and have given them odds as low as 1.01. We believe Australia would bag maximum points come Jun 06.
  • Australia to win @ 1.01 (PariMatch)
  • Oman to win @ 15.00 (PariMatch)
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