Australia vs Oman Match Prediction
AUS
99%
Chance of Winning
OMN
1%
T20i
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- Australia and Oman haven’t faced each other in T20 cricket thus far.
- With 205 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Australia in T20 cricket this year.
Australia vs Oman Chance of Winning
Australia heads into this tournament hoping to become the first team to hold ICC honours in all three formats. The last two T20 series that Australia played was at home where they beat West Indies 2-1 and then registered an impressive 3-0 victory against New Zealand. Australia would be hoping for a comfortable outing in the upcoming game.
Oman were involved in a nail biting game in the opening fixture against Namibia. Oman were bowled out for 109 in the first innings but they fought back as Namibia tied the game and we had our first super over of the tournament which Namibia won and bagged maximum points. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 99%
- Oman’ chances of winning - 1%
Australia vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
David Warner did not have a great IPL heading into this tournament but he has been sensational for Australia this year. So far, Warner has scored 205 runs in four matches with an average of 51.25 which makes us believe Warner would have a great game and would score well in the upcoming fixture.
Looking at the team sheets of both sides, it would be hard to make a case for Oman in this game. Australia has far more firepower in the locker and we expect Oman to struggle in the upcoming game. We believe Australia would end up scoring more sixes than Oman in this fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 11.5
Highest Individual Score Over 64.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Australia
Australia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But four of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia heads into this tournament after an impressive display against West Indies and New Zealand. Australia have won five of the last six matches in T20 format.
Oman News & Player List
Oman Player List
Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kashyap Prajapati
|
Batter
|
Aqib Ilyas
|
Batter
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Khalid Kail
|
All-rounder
|
Pratik Athavale
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Rafiullah
|
Batter
|
Mehran Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nadeem
|
Bowler
|
Fayyaz Butt
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
All-rounder
Oman Team Form
Oman was beaten by Australia in a five game bilateral series 3-2. Since then Oman have won five of the last six matches heading into this tournament.
Australia vs Oman Head to Head
This would be the first time Australia and Oman go head to head in a competitive T20 game.
Australia vs Oman Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than Oman
Oman and Australia go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as one one hand Australia are the defending champions and have dominated all formats of the game and are viewed as favourites in this tournament. On the other hand, Oman are one of the underdogs in this tournament and no one expects them to qualify from the group stages this term. Looking at the odds it seems as if an Australia win is all but certain considering how dominant they are, looking at the gulf in class between the two sides we believe Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. Its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Australia vs Oman
T20i
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Australia vs Oman Top Batters
Travis Head to be Australia’s top batter
Even though Travis Head did not fare well in the last few games, we are still going to stick with him as he could be the difference maker for Australia in this tournament. Head had a phenomenal IPL heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aqib IIyas to be Oman’ top batter
Even though Aqib Ilyas did not have a great outing in the last game, we are still going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for Oman in T20 format and has scored 1176 runs in T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Oman Top Bowlers
Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler
Mitchell Starc did not looked comfortable at all the group stages of the IPL and it seems he would have a underwhelming tournament but when it mattered the most Strac showcased his class for KKR in the IPL and we expect him to replicate his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bilal Khan to be Oman’ top bowler
Bilal Khan was unlucky in the last game as he bagged mere one wicket but regardless he bowled brilliantly in the last game against Namibia. He has been the most consistent bowler for Oman and with 107 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win @ 1.01 (PariMatch)
- Oman to win @ 15.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch