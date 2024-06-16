Australia vs Scotland Match Prediction
AUS
92%
Chance of Winning
SCO
8%
T20i
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- This would be the first time Australia and Scotland go head to head in the T20 format.
- With 320 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for Australia in T20 cricket this year.
Australia vs Scotland Chance of Winning
Australia have got off to a solid start to the campaign as they are unbeaten after three rounds of fixtures. In the opening game they beat Oman and then in the next game, Australia dominated England and won the game by 36 runs. In the last outing they outclassed Namibia and won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Scotland have had a sensational run in the group stages and need just a point to make the super eight this term. The opening game against England was called off but since then they have won back to back games against Namibia and Oman and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 92%
- Scotland’ chances of winning - 8%
Australia vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
If we compare the two starting 11 this doesn’t feel like a contest at all as Australia look far more dominating with bat and with ball which would be the case when both sides lock horns. We believe Australia batsmen would dominate Scotland bowlers and Australia would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
We expect Australia to dominate from the first ball and it could be a long day for Scotland bowlers if Australia bats first in the game. Australia might decide to rest a few players but they have enough quality in the locker to make the most of the powerplay, we believe Australia would score high in the first six overs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 57.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Australia
Australia vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But three of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia has been impressive thus far as they remain unbeaten after three matches. With three wins in three games they have already qualified for the super eight.
Scotland News & Player List
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Oli Hairs
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Richie Berrington
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Greaves
|
Batter
|
Mark Watt
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Sole
|
Bowler
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
Bowler
|
Brad Currie
|
All-rounder
Scotland Team Form
Scotland have been impressive thus far. The opening game against England was called off due to rain but since then they have won back to back games against Namibia and Oman.
Australia vs Scotland Head to Head
Australia and Scotland haven’t played a competitive game prior to this fixture.
Australia vs Scotland Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than Scotland
Scotland and Australia go head to head in what seems like a comfortable outing for Australia who have been pretty impressive thus far. They head into this fixture on the back of three straight wins and would be hoping to end the group stages with a perfect record. On the other hand, Scotland have been brilliant thus far as they head into this game after two straight wins and are unbeaten in this tournament thus far. Australia openers have been impressive thus far as in three matches they have managed an opening stand of 19, 70 and 21 and in two of the three matches they have had a better opening stand than their opponents. We believe Australia would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Scotland
T20i
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
Australia vs Scotland Top Batters
David Warner to be Australia’s top batter
Even though David Warner did not have a great IPL tournament, he has continued to excel for Australia throughout this year. He has been the most consistent batsman for Australia thus far and with 115 runs is the leading run scorer for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Jones to be Scotland’ top batter
Even though Michael Jones did not have a great outing in the last game against Oman he has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he scored 45 off 30 balls against England and then scored 26 against Namibia. We expect him to have a good game against Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Scotland Top Bowlers
Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler
Adam Zampa has continued to dominate in this tournament and was sensational in the last game against Namibia as he ended the game with the best bowling figures after bagging four wickets. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Australia thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brad Wheal to be Scotland’ top bowler
Brad Wheal has spearheaded the bowling department for Scotland and has been the most consistent bowler for Scotland in the last 18 months. In the last two matches, Wheal bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win @ 1.09 (PariMatch)
- Scotland to win @ 7.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch