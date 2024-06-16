Australia vs Scotland Match Prediction AUS 92 % Chance of Winning SCO 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.133 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on Scotland in the 35th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 16 at 06:00 AM IST.

Australia vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Australia have got off to a solid start to the campaign as they are unbeaten after three rounds of fixtures. In the opening game they beat Oman and then in the next game, Australia dominated England and won the game by 36 runs. In the last outing they outclassed Namibia and won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Scotland have had a sensational run in the group stages and need just a point to make the super eight this term. The opening game against England was called off but since then they have won back to back games against Namibia and Oman and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 92%

Scotland’ chances of winning - 8%

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Australia vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the two starting 11 this doesn’t feel like a contest at all as Australia look far more dominating with bat and with ball which would be the case when both sides lock horns. We believe Australia batsmen would dominate Scotland bowlers and Australia would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

We expect Australia to dominate from the first ball and it could be a long day for Scotland bowlers if Australia bats first in the game. Australia might decide to rest a few players but they have enough quality in the locker to make the most of the powerplay, we believe Australia would score high in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 57.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.38 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. But three of the last five matches have seen the team batting first win the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia has been impressive thus far as they remain unbeaten after three matches. With three wins in three games they have already qualified for the super eight.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Oli Hairs Batter Michael Jones Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Batter Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Sole Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Brad Currie All-rounder

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have been impressive thus far. The opening game against England was called off due to rain but since then they have won back to back games against Namibia and Oman.

Australia vs Scotland Head to Head

Australia and Scotland haven’t played a competitive game prior to this fixture.

Australia vs Scotland Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Scotland

Scotland and Australia go head to head in what seems like a comfortable outing for Australia who have been pretty impressive thus far. They head into this fixture on the back of three straight wins and would be hoping to end the group stages with a perfect record. On the other hand, Scotland have been brilliant thus far as they head into this game after two straight wins and are unbeaten in this tournament thus far. Australia openers have been impressive thus far as in three matches they have managed an opening stand of 19, 70 and 21 and in two of the three matches they have had a better opening stand than their opponents. We believe Australia would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Scotland T20i Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.13 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.84 Bet Now!

Australia vs Scotland Top Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s top batter

Even though David Warner did not have a great IPL tournament, he has continued to excel for Australia throughout this year. He has been the most consistent batsman for Australia thus far and with 115 runs is the leading run scorer for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Jones to be Scotland’ top batter

Even though Michael Jones did not have a great outing in the last game against Oman he has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he scored 45 off 30 balls against England and then scored 26 against Namibia. We expect him to have a good game against Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Adam Zampa has continued to dominate in this tournament and was sensational in the last game against Namibia as he ended the game with the best bowling figures after bagging four wickets. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Australia thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Wheal to be Scotland’ top bowler

Brad Wheal has spearheaded the bowling department for Scotland and has been the most consistent bowler for Scotland in the last 18 months. In the last two matches, Wheal bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Scotland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.