Bangladesh vs India Match Prediction IND 90 % Chance of Winning BANG 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.111 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and Bangladesh will clash in the 47th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 22. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs India Chance of Winning

Bangladesh somehow made it to the Super eight but it has become very difficult for the team to cope up against the strongest teams. They faced a loss against Australia in the last game. With a loss in their first game of the Super Eight, the team is placed at the bottom of the Super Eight group 1 table. They have no points and a net run rate of -2.471.

India has been one of the favourites in the competition. The Men in Blue had a few upsetting moments but their bowlers have always proven to snatch the game in their favour. The team is coming after a win against Afghanistan in their last game. They are at the second place of the Super Eight group 1 table. India has 2 points and a net run rate of 2.350.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 10%

India’s chance of winning: 90%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs India Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 13.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh are coming from a loss here. They have faced strong teams and presented a strong front in all the games. Their opening partnership did not last long in the competition so far. Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto opened for the team and scored 1, 9, 3, 0 & 0 runs before one of them lost their wicket in 5 games so far. Hasan and Shanto average at 9.40 & 13.40 respectively in the competition. India bowlers will also pose a huge challenge for these batters. That said, the batters look out of form and will be expected to dismiss out cheaply in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India 1.47 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs India Toss Prediction

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound in Antigua has hosted five matches in this World Cup with the team chasing coming out victorious in three of these. The captain who has won the toss has opted to field first on 4 occasions. South Africa defended 194 against the USA in the last encounter at Antigua. The teams will look to bat here first.

Weather Report

The mean temperature expected on Saturday will be around 28 degrees and there is 20% chance of rain.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. They have a fantastic track record playing against Bangladesh in World Cups. The team will be confident, especially with their in-form bowlers.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh, led by Najmal Shanto, was part of Group B in the first round. The Men-In-Green won 3 games out of 4 and lost 1. They are coming after a loss here. The team needs to do better with their batting.

Bangladesh vs India Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 13 times where India leads the tally by 12-1.

India won- 12

Bangladesh won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Bangladesh vs India Betting Odds

Bangladesh went against Australia in their first Super Eight game. Batting first in the game, Bangladesh scored 140/8 in the match. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 41 while Towhid Hridoy posted 40 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Australia scored 100/2 in 11.2 overs before the game was called off due to rain. The DLS method declared Australia as match winners by 28 runs. Rishad Hossain took 2 wickets and was the only bowler to have any success against Australia in the game. Bangladesh will be up against India and it will not be easy for the team to bat against them.

India was matched against Afghanistan in the last game. Batting first, India scored 181/8 in the game. India was fantastic with the bat. Suryakumar yadav smashed 53 runs while Hardik Pandya chipped in 32 runs to the score. While defending the target, India bowled out the entire team at 134 runs, to win the game by 47 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was phenomenal again and managed to pick 3 wickets. Arshdeep Singh also picked 3 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav went back with 2 picks. India has a very strong team and will be looking for a victory here against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs India T20i Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.7 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs India Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy has emerged to be Bangladesh’s best batter in the competition. He has amassed 135 runs in 5 games at an average of 27.00. He scored 40 runs in the last game. Hridoy will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India

Suryakumar Yadav played a brave innings in the last game when his team needed a solid innings. SKY has the highest strike rate in the format's history - a staggering 168 - and has already hammered four hundreds and 18 fifties in just 60 innings. He scored 53 runs in the game and played a vital role in India’s last win. He has 112 runs in 4 games of the competition and averages at 37.33.

Bangladesh vs India Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain o be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain has picked 9 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He was able to take 2 wickets for 23 runs in the game. He will enter as the best bowling pick from Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler for India

Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler among the ranks of India. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games of the competition. His economy rate reads as 3.46 in the tournament. He took 3 wickets in the last game and will be instrumental in the next game against Bangladesh.