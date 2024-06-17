Bangladesh vs Nepal Match Prediction BANG 89 % Chance of Winning NEP 11 % Bet Now! Bangladesh and Nepal will face each other in the 37th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be played at Nassau Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on June 17, 2024. The game will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Bangladesh vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Bangladesh come into this match with three wins from their last four T20Is and their only defeat by a narrow margin of four runs. They have a good chance of making it to the super eight. With 2 wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the Group D standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.478. The team will be looking to deliver another clinical performance in the next game.

Nepal may have been knocked out of Super Eight contention, but the manner in which they played against South Africa the other night gave fans plenty to cheer. Rohit Paudel and Co came ever so close to a terrific upset, and will now look to cross the line against Bangladesh. The team has 2 losses and find themselves placed at the 4th place of the Group D standings. They have 1 point and a net run rate of -0.293.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 89%

Nepal's chance of winning:11%

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Bangladesh vs Nepal Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score low before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh are doing fairly well in the competition. They have faced three strong teams and presented a strong front in all the games. They might make it to the super eight but it will not be because of their openers. Their opening partnership did not last long in the competition so far. Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto opened for the team and scored 1, 9 & 3 runs before one of them lost their wicket. Hasan and Shanto average at 15.66 & 7.33 respectively in the competition. That said, the batters look out of form and will be expected to dismiss out cheaply in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Nepal Toss Prediction

This is the same venue where Nepal played out a World Cup classic against South Africa, a couple of nights ago. Twelve out of 13 wickets to fall had gone to spin then, and a similarly spin-friendly surface could be in store on Monday. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The previous match played at St. Vincent was won by the side batting second.

Weather Report

With rain predicted for the game, the wicket prepared at St. Vincent is expected to provide an interesting contest between bat and ball.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

With their place in the Super Eights still yet to be confirmed, this is not the game for Bangladesh to take lightly or to rest certain players. Bangladesh are doing very well with the ball and will be expected to dominate the next affair.

Nepal Player List

Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Sagar Dhakal Bowler Sompal Kami All-rounder Abinash Bohara All-rounder

Nepal Team Form

Nepal batted very poorly in the last game and lost the match against South Africa. However, their bowling order has shown immense promise in the game after restricting SA at 115 runs.

Bangladesh vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and Nepal have met each other in a single T20I. Bangladesh leads the tally by 1-0.

Bangladesh Won: 1

Nepal Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Nepal Betting Odds

Bangladesh clashed against Netherlands in the last game. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 159/5 in the game. The team was terrific with the bat and witnessed impressive innings from a few batters. Tanzid Hasan scored 35 runs whereas Shakib Al Hasan smashed an unbeaten 64 in the game. Netherlands could not chase the target successfully and were restricted to 134/8 in the game, losing it by 25 runs. Taskin Ahmed picked 2 wickets whereas Rishad Hossain was the best bowler of the team with 3 picks in the game.

Nepal clashed against South Africa in their last game. Batting first, South Africa scored 115/7 in the game. It was a terrific bowling outing from the team. Kushal Bhurtel picked 4 wickets whereas Dipendra Singh Airee took 3 wickets in the game. However, the Proteas were not going to back down. They picked Nepalese batters one by one and stopped them at 114/7, winning the game by 1 run. Nepal faced a major upset as they were extremely close to the win. Aasif Sheikh scored 42 runs while Anil Sah smashed 27 runs in the game. Nepal will be looking to do well against Bangladesh in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Nepal Top Batters

Aasif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal

Nepal’s top batter Aasif Sheikh struck 42 off 49 balls in the last game against the Netherlands. He has 46 runs in 2 games and averages at 23.00. He will be Nepal’s top batter in the next game.

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy has delivered promising performances in his recent T20I games. He has scored 86 runs in 3 games of the competition. He was dismissed out for 9 runs in the last game but is expected to return in the next game with a smashing innings.

Bangladesh vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top bowler for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel was fantastic in the last game and currently is the top bowler from the team. He has taken 4 wickets in the last game for 19 runs. He will be expected to do well in the next game too.

Rishad Hossain to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain is the top bowler from Bangladesh in the competition so far. He has picked 7 wickets for the team. He has an economy rate of 7.25 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing.