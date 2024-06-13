Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Prediction BANG 76 % Chance of Winning NED 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.413 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Netherlands will face each other in the 27th game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be played at Nassau Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on June 13, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Netherlands began their campaign with an impressive win against Nepal. Their bowlers have been very lethal in the competition so far. The team faced a disappointing loss in the last game. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place of the Group D standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.024 in the competition.

Bangladesh are big favourites for this match. They started their campaign with a win over Sri Lanka. They continued their impressive bowling in the next game against South Africa but it could not win them the game. With that, they are placed at the second place of the Group D table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.075 in the competition.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 76%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 24%

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Bangladesh vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands to score under 15.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 68, 39, 7 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in the four games of Netherlands Tri-Nation Series. Coming into this tournament, Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the team and posted the scores of 3 & 1 before losing their first wicket. In their last game against South Africa, the pair scored 1 run before Levitt lost his wicket. That said, Netherlands will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

The opening order looks good and will be expected to score over 15 runs before their first dismissal. Despite Bangladesh’s aggressive bowling, Netherlands have a low target and shall score past that. You should put your money on this tip for a gracious bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Bangladesh 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arnos Vale Stadium is known to assist spinners, as indicated by the couple of T20 Internationals that have been played at this venue. With an average first innings score of 144 in T20Is, the pitch provides a balanced challenge for both batters and bowlers. The ground has been relatively underused for international cricket recently, suggesting that the surface for upcoming matches might be fresh, potentially favouring both batting and bowling.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 31 degree Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Predicted Playing XI

Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands are coming after a loss against South Africa. They were poor with the bat in the last game and only scored 109/9. Their bowlers are doing decently.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh started their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka. However, the team faced a close loss in the last game against South Africa. They are doing a great job with their bowlers but their batting order needs to step up.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have met each other in 4 T20Is. Bangladesh leads the tally by 3-1.

Bangladesh Won: 3

Netherlands Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Bangladesh went against South Africa in their last outing. The team was thrilled after a win in their first game but could not maintain the same momentum in the next game. South Africa scored 113/6 after batting first in the game. It was a terrific bowling performance from the side. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked 3 wickets whereas Taskin Ahmed went on to take 2 wickets. However, the batting performance could not do their job well. They scored 109/7 in their innings, losing the game by 4 runs. Towhid Hridoy was the top scorer with 37 runs in the game.

Netherlands also clashed against South Africa in their second game. Batting first, the Dutch registered 103/9 in the game. It was not a big score. South Africa stumbled a bit but managed to surpass the target, posting 106/6 and winning the game by 4 wickets. Sybrand Engelbrecht was the top scorer from the Netherlands who scored 40 runs. Logan van Beek chipped in 23 runs. Vivian Kingma picked 2 wickets whereas van Beek picked 2 wickets as well.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20i Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.1 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Batters

Max O’Dowd to be the top batter for Netherlands

Max O’Dowd is a terrific batter from the Netherlands. He averages 56.00 in the format. He scored an unbeaten 54 against Nepal in the first game. He was dismissed at 2 in the last game. He will be ready to strike again in the next game.

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy has delivered promising performances in his recent T20I games. He smashed 40 runs off 20 balls in the first game followed by 37 runs in the next game. He has a strike rate of almost 143 in the competition. He will be confident coming into the next game and score a bundle of runs.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Logan van Beek is a terrific bowler. He has picked 3 wickets for 18 runs in the first game followed by 2/21 in the next game. With 5 wickets, he is the top wicket taker in the team. The bowler will be ready again for his next encounter against Bangladesh.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the top bowler from Bangladesh after two games in the tournament. He has 4 wickets to his name. He maintains an economy rate of 5.25 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game.